We took a breathalyzer to a giant pirate parade to see how drunk the pirates were
3
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Summary:
Most of the Pirate partiers thought they were just mildly drunken sailors, still fine to Captain the wheel, but it turns out most were 3 sheets to the wind and the press gang in blue was just itching to keelhaul them.
 
batlock666
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
ALESTORM - Drink (Official Video) | Napalm Records
Youtube f55CqLc6IR0
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ less than a minute ago  
a 35-year-old man who guessed his level was .05 but blew a .258, and another 35-year-old man who would only guess "definitely under the limit," before blowing a .25.

Found the true alcoholics!

In their defense, their tolerance is high enough at that age they were probably acting normally compared to a lightweight blowing a .1.

/Don't drink and drive.
 
