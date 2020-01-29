 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Knewz Corp launches Knewz to compete with KDrewz   (twitter.com) divider line
25
    More: Facepalm, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FortyHams [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jesus, is that designed to give you a migraine?

https://knewz.com/
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FortyHams: Jesus, is that designed to give you a migraine?

https://knewz.com/

https://knewz.com/


Considering it's News Corp., I'm guessing it's a subconscious nod to yellow journalism.
 
biznatch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
1997 called.  They want their HTML back.
/the stupid (and yellow)
//it burns
 
propasaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FortyHams: Jesus, is that designed to give you a migraine?

https://knewz.com/

https://knewz.com/


They're ripping off Vox
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FortyHams: Jesus, is that designed to give you a migraine?

https://knewz.com/

https://knewz.com/


WTF am I reading dot Jay peg.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FortyHams: Jesus, is that designed to give you a migraine?

https://knewz.com/

https://knewz.com/


Fark user imageView Full Size


I was going to make some joke about "knewz" being the journalistic equivalent of "cheez", or maybe a reference to "Chow" from Good Omens.  But holy mother of Fark lookit that web page.

It ... it looks like ...

It looks like they trained a machine learning algorithm on web pages from 1995.

It looks like someone lost all of the non-italic daisy wheels and decided to emphasize text with a highlighter instead.

It looks like they took all the UI accessibility rules, drew a giant "not" bar across the top, and sacrificed a goat to it.

It looks like someone decided web pages should be exactly as readable as the underlying Javascript.

It looks like they're gradually acclimating the US to adopting discordianism as a national religion.

It looks like it was put together by someone who is mad that we no longer use tractor-feed paper.

It looks like the CEO accidentally printed a boarding pass on the same sheet of paper as another boarding pass, had a "Reese's Peanut Butter Cup" moment and decided that this is what the future should look like.

I mean, the only thing missing is the troll face and the admission that they were hacked.  Faaaaaark.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not Knewz, it's Fark.

It's not Fark, it's Knewz?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FortyHams: https://knewz.com/


*clicks*
HOLY JEEBUS it stinnnnngs the nostrils as well as the eye holes.

that's... that's disturbingingingly bad
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FortyHams: Jesus, is that designed to give you a migraine?

https://knewz.com/

https://knewz.com/



<click> GAH!

Holy shiat, you weren't kidding.  I literally have a headache now.
 
Bullitt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


Silly Kiniggits!
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Guys, they know it's going to fail. They just need a dog and pony show for the advertisers and stockholders. By the time it shuts down, all concerned will have moved on to the next shiny object.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"I don't know how to pronounce that"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Should have gone with GNU's...


/No Gnu's is good Gnu's
// With Gary Gnu
/// Gnu
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Whenever I see any business with more than one word that starts with a K or any words made to start with a K when they shouldn't, I think of the KKK and how bad that name is.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's not nearly as bad on mobile, but that horrible yellow is still there.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Back to the Future Part III - Nobody Calls Me Yellow
Youtube wcKDdfCSCho
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FAEK KNEWZ!
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Whenever I see any business with more than one word that starts with a K or any words made to start with a K when they shouldn't, I think of the KKK and how bad that name is.


Knewz Korp Koverage.
 
nytmare
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: It's not nearly as bad on mobile, but that horrible yellow is still there.


All other colors have been taken; baby-poop yellow was the only one left.

/surprised their domain name wasn't clownpenis.fart
 
ShadeeJake
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
gifimage.netView Full Size
 
xrayspx [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FortyHams: Jesus, is that designed to give you a migraine?

https://knewz.com/

https://knewz.com/


You'll get over it.
 
Report