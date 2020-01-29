 Skip to content
(Twitter)   World Health Organization Director upgrades 2019-nCoV risk assessment from 'Moderate' to 'High' before saying that the whole 'Moderate' thing was a typographical error made by a staffer   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oopsie!
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too late. No take backs.

Glad that's over.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when they told us duct tape and plastic sheeting would protect us from bio weapons and nerve gas after 9-11

I'm all for washing hands but Capt. Trips sits back and laughs....
 
lolmao500
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Coronavirus - The Lies and the Truths
Youtube hSIt496d82s


If you believe chinese medias and ''facts''... you dont know communism and have forgotten all about the soviet union cover up during chernobyl... and even then the soviet union kind of manned up... China aint manning up.
 
jtown
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Darn autocorrect.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
pm1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

lolmao500: you dont know communism and have forgotten all about the soviet union cover up during chernobyl... and even then the soviet union kind of manned up...


After exhausting all other possibilities.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Duh-duh, duh-duh, duh, DUH
My Corona
Duh-duh, duh-duh, duh, DUH
My Corona
Ooh, my little sickly one, sickly one
When you gonna give me some (virus, corona?)
 
AeAe
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The WHO is run by farking amateurs. JFC.
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The WHO said they won't get fooled again.
 
pellies
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you believe chinese medias and ''facts''... you dont know communism and have forgotten all about the soviet union cover up during chernobyl... and even then the soviet union kind of manned up... China aint manning up.

Stopped watching when he claimed 106 is about double 79.


/ Don't doubt there is a cover up.
/ Making it sound worse than the data is a nonsense person thing.
/ Third
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What other mistakes have you been making? How's the Traditional Chinese Medicine research working out so far?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

pellies: If you believe chinese medias and ''facts''... you dont know communism and have forgotten all about the soviet union cover up during chernobyl... and even then the soviet union kind of manned up... China aint manning up.

Stopped watching when he claimed 106 is about double 79.


/ Don't doubt there is a cover up.
/ Making it sound worse than the data is a nonsense person thing.
/ Third


Maybe he wanted to say 50%/50% and said double.

We wont know the real death rate until it goes to honest countries and the virus has time to run its course into at least a few hundred people... so not before at least two months.
 
pellies
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
lolmao500:

Maybe he wanted to say 50%/50% and said double.

It ain't that either.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
http://bash.org/?4780

#4780 +(6878)- [X]
<Thumb> do you know of any major organizations that are similar the CDC?
<Lucent> who?
<Thumb> center for disease control
<Lucent> i said WHO
<Thumb> what? i'm asking you
<Lucent> World Health Organization
 
lolmao500
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

pellies: lolmao500:

Maybe he wanted to say 50%/50% and said double.

It ain't that either.


For the real death rate we have to wait a month for the virus to take its course with the 6000 infected. It takes 3 weeks to run through the host... either you go home or you DIAF. All those medias saying 3% death rate? They are making it up and hoping for the best so people can continue to spend money on things they dont need to fill happy for 5 minutes.

Just a hint : China has closed the stock market till next week at least. 50+ million in quarantine. Yeah surely its like the normal flu.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
But, but, other than THAT....
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yesus...
 
crackpancake
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I think someone is playing Plague Inc.  game!  Please stop!
 
GoSurfing [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Can someone explain the Capt. Trips thing I keep seeing?

For me that is Jerry Garcia
 
ingo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lolmao500: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/hSIt496d​82s?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

If you believe chinese medias and ''facts''... you dont know communism and have forgotten all about the soviet union cover up during chernobyl... and even then the soviet union kind of manned up... China aint manning up.


Nothing like C-milk serving fine China.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lolmao500: [YouTube video: Coronavirus - The Lies and the Truths]

If you believe chinese medias and ''facts''... you dont know communism and have forgotten all about the soviet union cover up during chernobyl... and even then the soviet union kind of manned up... China aint manning up.


Chinese media response:
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Those people? They're... Sleeping.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: lolmao500: you dont know communism and have forgotten all about the soviet union cover up during chernobyl... and even then the soviet union kind of manned up...

After exhausting all other possibilities.


And even then, if it had been any prior Soviet leadership, half of Europe would be uninhabitable.
 
ashinmytomatoes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

pounddawg: [pm1.narvii.com image 512x383]


He's a righteous man...
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pounddawg: [pm1.narvii.com image 512x383]


Clearly the owner of an excavator rental business in Oman.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GoSurfing: Can someone explain the Capt. Trips thing I keep seeing?

For me that is Jerry Garcia


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Captain​_​Trips
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GoSurfing: Can someone explain the Capt. Trips thing I keep seeing?

For me that is Jerry Garcia


Stephen King's The Stand, it's the name given to the virus that wipes out most of humanity.
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is this risk assessment for that yeast infection thing, or that WoohooFloo thing?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Frank N Stein: The WHO said they won't get fooled again.


The WHO blamed it on Horton.
 
