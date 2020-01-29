 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   So it looks like that whole "opt out of housekeeping to save the Earth and earn a few points on your account" scheme that more and more hotels are offering is less about saving the Earth and more about screwing over housekeeping staff   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
Lambskincoat
2 hours ago  
Damn it I'm such a sucker, I thought it was to save water and make the environment cleaner! Lol just kidding.
 
Rapmaster2000
55 minutes ago  
I did it to get bonus points.
 
little big man
54 minutes ago  
I don't need housekeeping (I'm not a slob when I stay at a hotel) and I'll take points for that if they're available.
 
wax_on
52 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm not a fan of having someone come and poke through my stuff while I'm away. Keep your staff out of the room I've paid for. Give me points if that makes you feel better about it.
 
Opacity
51 minutes ago  
The joke is on anyone taking the points - those are worthless.
 
Cajnik
49 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
46 minutes ago  
This is why some people are skeptical of climate science, despite the evidence of the science and their own eyes; there experience of environmentalism is green-washing and getting the cheque for any additional cost (and 'savings') passed on from managers and owners.
 
Pocket Ninja
45 minutes ago  
I never use housekeepers in hotels because, as has already been expressed here, I hate the idea of strangers pawing through my stuff. But I also hate the idea that massive corporate hotel chains are using environmental bullshiat to gild yet more shiatty treatment of their most vulnerable staff. And the free points they offer are a pittance -- an insult, really. If you actually care about that crap, and you don't travel enough to earn the points through stays, you're better off getting one of their credit cards and using that. So I always turn it down, then just hang the do-not-disturb sign on the door anyway. That means they don't get to factor me in as an automatic opt out and must then staff accordingly. And if the orgy is extra sloppy that night or more than the usual amount of furniture gets broken during the after party, I can always take the card down and get a nice cleanup with no hassle.
 
AmbassadorBooze
41 minutes ago  
As a good progressive, I shall now poop the bed from now on.  If less house cleaning screws the workers, more must be good for them.  Hell, I will poop in the bed of any room I can get into.  And the hot tub and pool just to make sure the pool cleaners have jobs.  And I am wiping my butt across the carpets in the hall way.  And peeing in the ice machines.  And Jack in' onto to seat cushins.
 
Rapmaster2000
39 minutes ago  

Opacity: The joke is on anyone taking the points - those are worthless.


I used a shiatload of Starwood points back in the day.  I even got three nights in the Westin Palace Madrid out of them.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
36 minutes ago  
"Help us go green!" Nope. You chose to supply me with a towel for each extremity, and I will use them.
 
This text is now purple
33 minutes ago  
Duh.
 
CrazyGerbilLady
31 minutes ago  
My biggest problem with reusing hotel towels is that hotel rooms never provide a good place to hang them to dry, so they're still wet when I'm ready to use them again. I also like to hand-wash a few articles of clothing when travelling, but finding a good place to dry them is always hard. If we're driving somewhere I now try to bring a drying rack with me.
 
bkarasek
31 minutes ago  
They leave the lights on in the hallways all night long, which blaze through the 2" gap under my door making my room bright enough to read in all night long.

They heat the pool 24 hours a day but I can't use it after ten pm.

Wash my towels.
 
oukewldave
29 minutes ago  
I don't need housekeeping to come in every day.  Most of the time, it's any annoyance for me since I'm not a slob.  I already threw the blanket/bedspread on the floor in the corner and untucked the sheets from under the mattress once.  I don't want to have to do it every day I come back into the room.
 
AmbassadorBooze
28 minutes ago  
Assuming less resource use is good for the earth, but less resource use is bad for workers, we just need to find jobs for the workers that use less resources.  Or eliminate workers.  Pay the out of jobbers to stay in cell type hotels just breathing.  No exertion that might cause excess CO2 exhaling.  They get paid, through taxes or money printing, and less resources used.  Tax the rich to pay the ex house keepers to do nothing, literally.
 
This text is now purple
24 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Or eliminate workers.


Throwing them from the roof is an extreme measure.
 
AmbassadorBooze
22 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: AmbassadorBooze: Or eliminate workers.

Throwing them from the roof is an extreme measure.


But it mathematically sound.  They won't use resources anymore.  How commuted are we as a group to saving the earth?  So we have to break a few eggs to make the omelette.  We knew this was the eventual outcome.  Either some die now, or we all die in 12 years.
 
Monkey
20 minutes ago  

Opacity: The joke is on anyone taking the points - those are worthless.


I've never been offered points to turn down housekeeping - I turn it down anyway, don't need it - but with a Marriott / Bonvoy credit card, we haven't had to pay for a hotel room in years, and we get early check in, late check out, and other little benefits.

Them points aint worthless.
 
UltimaCS
12 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: So I always turn it down, then just hang the do-not-disturb sign on the door anyway. That means they don't get to factor me in as an automatic opt out and must then staff accordingly.


Hotel cleaning staff are paid by the room, not by the hour. Or so I've heard from my limited knowledge on the topic. It's something to consider when you're wondering if the glasses are run through a dishwasher or quickly wiped with Windex using the same cloth they used on the table.
 
godxam
12 minutes ago  
Really? Hotels don't exist to keep maids employed.  The exist to make money. For the love of christ.
 
Pocket Ninja
10 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Hotel cleaning staff are paid by the room, not by the hour. Or so I've heard from my limited knowledge on the topic.


Does your limited knowledge on the topic enable you to understand how staffing processes work, and that if X number of rooms have opted out of all housekeeping services for the duration of a stay less people can be staffed for those days than if zero rooms have opted out? Regardless of how staff are paid?
 
This text is now purple
9 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: This text is now purple: AmbassadorBooze: Or eliminate workers.

Throwing them from the roof is an extreme measure.

But it mathematically sound.  They won't use resources anymore.  How commuted are we as a group to saving the earth?  So we have to break a few eggs to make the omelette.  We knew this was the eventual outcome.  Either some die now, or we all die in 12 years.


I didn't say it was unreasonable.

Only extreme.
 
Egoy3k
7 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: This is why some people are skeptical of climate science, despite the evidence of the science and their own eyes; there experience of environmentalism is green-washing and getting the cheque for any additional cost (and 'savings') passed on from managers and owners.


Bullshiat.

If a less than honest dentist tells you need work that you don't need do you doubt the science behind dental hygiene?

If a scumbag mechanic takes advantage of someone who doesn't know much about cars should they then doubt the importance of having their car repaired?

If a practitioner of chinese medicine tells you to drink special tea made out of animal gonads should you stop seeing an actual doctor when it doesn't work?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
6 minutes ago  

godxam: Really? Hotels don't exist to keep maids employed.  The exist to make money. For the love of christ.


Well that's wasted effort.  Jesus doesn't even care how much money you have.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
2 minutes ago  

Egoy3k: If a practitioner of chinese medicine tells you to drink special tea made out of animal gonads should you stop seeing an actual doctor when it doesn't work?


lolwut

/but yes, to many people the practice does invalidate the principle
 
