(NYPost)   This glitter coffin will make sure no one ever forgets you as they will be finding glitter everywhere for the rest of their lives   (nypost.com) divider line
    Stupid, Coffin, Glitter Coffin Company, flashy final resting places, Tomb, beautiful bespoke glitter, casket manufacturer, Nanna's coffin, stunning coffins  
946 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jan 2020 at 1:05 PM (1 hour ago)



abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
csb
Some years ago, maybe 3 or 4, I was downsizing and reorganizing Christmas decorations. My sister came over and we went through them and she took what she wanted. Of course a bunch of them had glitter. To this day, despite the fact that it's been vacuumed who knows how many times, I still occasionally catch the glint of glitter in the carpet where we were doing it or on the foot-rest of the recliner. It's like carpet AIDS.

/csb
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just put me in an oven.  it's much, much cheaper.
 
silverblues [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glitter is the Herpes of the craft world.


Also one of my favorite youtubers already did this.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For that relative who loved cocaine.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no, baby, i wasn't at the strip club!  i was at a funeral!

likely story...
 
Katwang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it sparkle when in the ground?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: just put me in an oven.  it's much, much cheaper.


In the oven while in the glitter casket - Disco Inferno!
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Katwang: Does it sparkle when in the ground?


We all sparkle down here.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JuggaloChildCasket.PNG
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: csb
Some years ago, maybe 3 or 4, I was downsizing and reorganizing Christmas decorations. My sister came over and we went through them and she took what she wanted. Of course a bunch of them had glitter. To this day, despite the fact that it's been vacuumed who knows how many times, I still occasionally catch the glint of glitter in the carpet where we were doing it or on the foot-rest of the recliner. It's like carpet AIDS.

/csb


Why were you doing it with your sister?  Name checks out.
 
joaquin closet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
csb/

I worked in a television scenic shop, where it's called "flitter". Game shows, etc. We had a hopper gun that would shoot it with compressed air. Had that stuff in my underwear for weeks afterwards.  I can't stand it on a greeting card now.

/csb
 
Secret Master of All Flatulence
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This glitter crap will have one of two effects:  Either people will stop drinking and behaving like rabid, sex-crazed weasels, or people will be pulling glitter out of orifices that are meant to be glitter-free for months afterwards.

/Don't pretend you've never engaged in post-fatality coitus
//Well, OK, if you're a TFer, that denial becomes sadly more plausible...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its just like being inside of a stripper. Glitter everywhere and it smells like death.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Someone call?
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'll take one in purple with shiny green weed leaves all over it.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oh fer chrissakes, that is a stupid way to take your money and literally bury it.

Now, I am off to google if there is a good, legitimate reason why we don't rent out caskets for funerals, clean it out for reuse, and just put the body in the ground to decompose like nature intended.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Forget glitter. Why not bedazzle it?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
As it turns out, you can rent caskets, but the funeral industry largely prefers that one simply buy one outright. X-D
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Snaptastic: Oh fer chrissakes, that is a stupid way to take your money and literally bury it.

Now, I am off to google if there is a good, legitimate reason why we don't rent out caskets for funerals, clean it out for reuse, and just put the body in the ground to decompose like nature intended.


No worse than all the companies that bilk you for thousands and thousands for one of their caskets.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I can just imagine the funeral.

The mourners in tight, colorful cloths and platform shoes, hair in the style of the 70's, some with glitter in it, the ladies all dressed in spray on pants, the guys wearing shirts with designs on them and a ton of gold chains. Older men will wear the shirts open almost to their naval exposing their hairy chests and having a Grecian style perm in their hair.

If in the evening, a disco ball will be spinning, black lights will be glowing and a dance floor of light up squares will be flashing in the way to the deceased

The background music will be the Bee Gees singing 'Stayin Alive'. Maybe even Donna Summer singing about the cake she left out in the rain and it took so long to bake it. .

Colorful flashing lights will be everywhere.

Actually, not to much different from New Orleans who have musical funerals to send the departed off in style. Just not as dark with the decorations and clothing.
 
