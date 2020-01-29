 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Chinese villages going full Thunderdome to keep Wuhan residents out   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Who run Hubei Province?
Regional Party Chairman Comrade MasterBlaster run Hubei Province!
 
pounddawg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Two16
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

pounddawg: [Fark user image 460x200]


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What gets lost in translation is that the barricades are only meant to keep people out until they pay the locals a bribe.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We don't need another hero
 
SirSigsegV
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Damn, that guy with the guandao looks like he means business.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
uttertosh
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Can't wait for Bethesda's Outer Worlds spinoff, Fallout:Escape From Wutan!!

/the paper machai 'gasmasks' available for preorder customers will sell like hot shiat
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
During the Spanish Influenza pandemic of 1918-1920, residents of Gunnison CO barricaded themselves from surrounding communities. Roads were barricaded at county lines and train conductors warned passengers that if they stepped off in Gunnison they would be arrested and quarantined for 5 days. They escaped the influenza.

American Samoa was quarantined by the US Navy military governor. Not a single case of influenza there.

It's almost as if isolation works.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good.
 
p51d007
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
THIS won't help you.

3.imimg.comView Full Size


THIS one might

cdn11.bigcommerce.comView Full Size
 
RaiderFanMikeP
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

p51d007: THIS won't help you.

[3.imimg.com image 500x500]

THIS one might

[cdn11.bigcommerce.com image 850x908]


it can enter your eyeballs!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RaiderFanMikeP: p51d007: THIS won't help you.

[3.imimg.com image 500x500]

THIS one might

[cdn11.bigcommerce.com image 850x908]

it can enter your eyeballs!


Well yeah thats why I wear glasses!

All it takes is one ml of saliva from someone infected in your eye and you're screwed
 
Mouser
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


Simple, direct, and to the point.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Can ya blame 'em?
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Meh. The more the media pushes hysteria over this, the more convinced I am that there's absolutely nothing to worry about. Yes, your day of reckoning is coming, and soon, but this weak-ass virus won't be it. Tempest in a teacup.
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lolmao500: RaiderFanMikeP: p51d007: THIS won't help you.

[3.imimg.com image 500x500]

THIS one might

[cdn11.bigcommerce.com image 850x908]

it can enter your eyeballs!

Well yeah thats why I wear glasses!

All it takes is one ml of saliva from someone infected in your eye and you're screwed


So as long as we don't do eyeball-licking sex-things anymore we are safe, derp?
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm pretty sure this whole virus scam is just a scam to sell diesel-powered electric guitars.
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

pounddawg: [Fark user image 460x200]


"Wok away. Just wok away"
 
