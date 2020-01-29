 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio)   911, what is your emergency? "Iguana report a Florida man with a gun, near a school"   (wsrz.iheart.com) divider line
18
Mister Buttons
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Was the "Florida" tag away on vacation?
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Drop-Iguanas are an increasing problem in Florida.
 
msinquefield
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well, any decent Iguana hunter would just wait for another cold snap...Then he could just pick them up off the ground as they fell out of the trees...
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I thought that iguanas were freezing and falling out of trees. Couldn't have just gone around sweeping them up, oh no. He had to walk near a school with a rifle-like object. It's Florida; he's lucky one of the kids didn't pot him with a 45.
"Sir, May I ask what your doing here with that gun."
"Iguana shot me some guanas, yes indeedee."
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So, why kill the iguanas?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: So, why kill the iguanas?


...good eatin'?

Honestly, I'm more baffled about the guy who was somehow hired to kill iguanas, and brought a pellet gun. I hire Orkin to deal with rats on my property - he doesn't show up with a pellet gun and wander the neighborhood like Craig farking Boddington stalking Bugs Bunny...
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: So, why kill the iguanas?


They're an invasive foreign species in Florida.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dittybopper: rebelyell2006: So, why kill the iguanas?

They're an invasive foreign species in Florida.


Ah, okay.  That is a very good reason for killing them.
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dittybopper: rebelyell2006: So, why kill the iguanas?

They're an invasive foreign species in Florida.


One of many! Too bad. They're rather pleasant creatures. Also, they taste like chicken.
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

msinquefield: Well, any decent Iguana hunter would just wait for another cold snap...Then he could just pick them up off the ground as they fell out of the trees...


It has been years since we have gotten cold enough for that to happen and it may be many more years until it happens again.

The Miami area may get in to the 40's 1 or 2 days a year and that is the high 40's. It has to get to the low 40's for the iguanas to start falling. In 21 years I remember 3 times this happening where it made the news.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"...{a man} was hired by homeowners to hunt iguanas..."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
msinquefield
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MiamiChef: msinquefield: Well, any decent Iguana hunter would just wait for another cold snap...Then he could just pick them up off the ground as they fell out of the trees...

It has been years since we have gotten cold enough for that to happen and it may be many more years until it happens again.

The Miami area may get in to the 40's 1 or 2 days a year and that is the high 40's. It has to get to the low 40's for the iguanas to start falling. In 21 years I remember 3 times this happening where it made the news.


I thought I had read an article that this just happened...well, maybe a little north of Miami...
 
dkulprit
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MiamiChef: msinquefield: Well, any decent Iguana hunter would just wait for another cold snap...Then he could just pick them up off the ground as they fell out of the trees...

It has been years since we have gotten cold enough for that to happen and it may be many more years until it happens again.

The Miami area may get in to the 40's 1 or 2 days a year and that is the high 40's. It has to get to the low 40's for the iguanas to start falling. In 21 years I remember 3 times this happening where it made the news.


It just happened last week.  Maybe it was this week?  I don't remember.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dkulprit: MiamiChef: msinquefield: Well, any decent Iguana hunter would just wait for another cold snap...Then he could just pick them up off the ground as they fell out of the trees...

It has been years since we have gotten cold enough for that to happen and it may be many more years until it happens again.

The Miami area may get in to the 40's 1 or 2 days a year and that is the high 40's. It has to get to the low 40's for the iguanas to start falling. In 21 years I remember 3 times this happening where it made the news.

It just happened last week.  Maybe it was this week?  I don't remember.


Yeah, in the 21

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/n​a​tion/2020/01/21/falling-iguana-alert-f​lorida-cold-weather/4533510002/
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Florida is going full "12 Monkeys".
Im surprised the children didn't start hunting him.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FTFA:

"The sheriff's office educated him on taking proper procedures prior to hunting and trespassing a homeowner's request and then released him without charges."

What does this even mean?  It's not tresspassing if you are invited on the property to do your job.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Destructor: dittybopper: rebelyell2006: So, why kill the iguanas?

They're an invasive foreign species in Florida.

One of many! Too bad. They're rather pleasant creatures. Also, they taste like chicken.


Hey, that reminds me:  Whatever happened to Pugsley?

lh4.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Report