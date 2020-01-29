 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   World's Oldest Woman Dies. Why does this keep happening? (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I think we were all warned this would happen once Obamacare was implemented and the Death Panels started issuing judgments. It's a little late to feign surprise.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Actual LOL subby, good work!
 
Nastinka
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
First time in several weeks a subby made me chuckle out loud, good one.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
She looks like the medicine woman from Zelda 1
 
Queensowntalia
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The second-oldest women are highly competitive.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yeah, probably not. This is one of those cases where at the time of birth record-keeping was so shiatty that she probably didn't get a birth certificate until she was middle-aged, and then they just put down whatever she said, which could be way off. Or in some cases at the time of registration the person would claim to be one of their own deceased older siblings or parents in order to get pension benefits early.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Funny how none of these people ever have verifiable birth records
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size

Kane Tanaka laughs upon hearing her rival finally died.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Life contains an overwhelming risk of death. I don't recommend it.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Funny how none of these people ever have verifiable birth records


When they die you just cut them in half and count the rings.
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Now imagine if there was a thread posted for every "World's Youngest Person Born".
 
OldJames
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Something tells me the world's oldest woman is alive
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No farking way this woman was 127.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Two of the World's Oldest People enter the ring...neither one leaves.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Not much of a championship. No one ever defends the title successfully.
 
