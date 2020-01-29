 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Drive)   Turkey announces that MIT is operating within Libya, presumably by inflating a themed balloon out from beneath the Presidential lawn   (thedrive.com) divider line
14
    More: Followup, Turkey, TCG Goksu, Turkish government, TCG Gokova, Turkish Navy Gabya class frigates, TCG Gediz, Turkish troops, various forces  
•       •       •

451 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jan 2020 at 3:18 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Caltech unavailable for comment.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Heh.   For those who don't get it:

The Great MIT Balloon Hack of '82
Youtube iq4rzxw_wYU
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I did not know that Libya has people that Trump can sell out.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Are they going to the disguise the dome of the Tripoli Grand Mosque as R2-D2?
 
probesport
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They are probably going to build something out of old pinball machine parts.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RabbiSheepshanker: Caltech unavailable for comment.


Too busy listening to seismic anomalies.  Either under the sea, or in rural Nevada.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wait so Turkey is invading Libya?
 
oldfool
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Turlibcfu#kin
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I thought the UN already sent these guys a strongly worded letter telling them to stop fighting.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Citing recent advancements in the civil process, however, sources say they ARE down with OPP.

/yeah you know me
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

oldfool: Turlibcfu#kin


images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I thought the UN already sent these guys a strongly worded letter telling them to stop fighting.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Wait so Turkey is invading Libya?


Yes, but unsurprisingly, it's complicated.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Wait so Turkey is invading Libya?


They are there to, uh, keep the piece.  Watch your back Egypt.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report