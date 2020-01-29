 Skip to content
(NYPost)   German authorities fuherious over neo-Nazi-labeled beer called 'Reich brew.' A crate of the beer was also on sale for €18.88. Way out of mein kampfort zone   (nypost.com) divider line
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duffman Oktoberfest
Youtube I7JY2V_GEuE
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family Guy; German tour bus
Youtube sacn_bCj8tQ
Oh yes, Munich is renowned for its historic beer halls.
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The brewer's dopplebock is called Downfall.
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The final solution for your thirst"
 
coyo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad Bibra!!
Bad bad bad!!
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "S" in front of the Hitler Stout is silent.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm a fan of their seSSion IPA.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Meh...the Czechs make better beer anyhow.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I wasn't selling too well as "kraut beer"
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Such a führer over this. I did nazi that coming.

Heilarious.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Not €14.88?
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: I'm a fan of their seSSion IPA.


I hear it makes you gassy.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

eyeq360: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: I'm a fan of their seSSion IPA.

I hear it makes you gassy.


Silent But Deadly.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So Whole Food's new Reichs Pudding isn't likely to succeed?
Schade.
 
Dakai
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Vun sip and it makes you vant to cooperate
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: I wasn't selling too well as "kraut beer"


You don't look like a beer so that's not surprising.
 
