 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Hurriyet Daily News)   Egg-carving artist sets world record by poking 12,000 holes into a single egg. Do people shell out money for this?   (hurriyetdailynews.com) divider line
15
    More: Cool, Guinness World Records, Turkey, Chicken, Muhammad, Rafael Nadal, Twin Galaxies, Universe, Ankara  
•       •       •

922 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jan 2020 at 7:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
exqqqme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A pic of the artist... 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
=PUN THREAD=

THIS IS YOUR OFFICIAL PUN THREAD WARNING!
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, and some of them are fricking amazing.

Example:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fat Joe Ska
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they count them all?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fat Joe Ska: Did they count them all?


You should see his exhibit at the Albert Hall
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eggcellence.
I'm 🐚 shocked.
How punny.
 
Dead_Cat_In_A_Tophat
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I should take a ream of paper and glue it back into a board, thats ART.
 
Flurching
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Seems like yokel art to me. Get some real materials;)
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is the yolk on him?
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Gray Matter- I am the Walrus
Youtube 1K5XmGE7GSQ
I am the Egg Man.
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You know who else makes records? Album-men.
 
Spectrum
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The article says 11,827 holes. You egg-zagerate, subby.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That just seems like a strange thing to even have competition. It's pretty neat though.

/dnrtfa
 
drayno76
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This threads been up an hour and you farkers haven't poached all the puns yet?

/disappointing!
//Mrs.Drayno says you've got egg on your faces.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
TFA is Aces, but I'm going with this:

"...He was the first Turk in the World Egg Carving Art Encyclopedia and is also a member of the World Egg Carving Art Foundation..."

That might be the best stuff I've ever read on the internet.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report