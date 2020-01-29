 Skip to content
(Radio Free Europe)   A fad for posing in fake boats, planes, and automobiles resulted in some of Russia's quaintest portraits (w/ lots of cool pics)   (rferl.org) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"And after this... more wodka!"

gdb.rferl.orgView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Soviets followed it up with posing by fake people.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hold still.

No smiling!
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
OG instagram filter
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
gdb.rferl.orgView Full Size

Svetlana would frequently appear in photos after dying of consumption at 16. Many photos were ruined as she refused to look at the camera.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
this one is cracking me up

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Doctor Poop: Hold still.

No smiling!


Happiness was outlawed then.
Now it is mandatory by force.
 
Insain2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Pigs on planes & using a cell phone...whatz next fellow Farkerz???
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I felt like a tutorial might be necessary on how to pose in photos with an Adidas track suit
Heels touch ground when Slavs squat around...never forget
How to squat like Slav
Youtube 2-8gsWZqDBM
 
knbwhite
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So strange.  It's like a cross between caricatures and those Victorian era photos where they posed with dead children.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
TIL that the Russian word for mermaid is "rusalka".
 
tothekor
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So, what's the difference between this fad and today's fad of people sticking their heads in cardboard cut outs of characters and taking pictures or taking pictures with cardboard cut outs of celebrities? Seems like the same thing to me.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

tothekor: So, what's the difference between this fad and today's fad of people sticking their heads in cardboard cut outs of characters and taking pictures or taking pictures with cardboard cut outs of celebrities? Seems like the same thing to me.


Don't be silly.   The fad in TFA is silly, unsophisticated rubes thinking they're fooling people.   Today, it's done by very smart people who are just being ironic.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I appreciate how somber and stoic the expressions are.

Right up until #11 and 12 at least... Dedushka knew how to party.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

knbwhite: So strange.  It's like a cross between caricatures and those Victorian era photos where they posed with dead children.


Ran across an article about pre- and post-mortem portraits.  Interesting and kind of poignant.  Mostly was an effort to have an image of the child or mother to remember them by.  Most people didn't have access to a camera and so hired somebody to come out and take the picture.  Sometimes they didn't make it in time.  If Mother died in childbirth, often they'd sit her up in a chair and pose the baby with her.  Or pose the children as "sleeping".

These Russian photos don't look so different from something they'd do in the West.  Or later, on carnival midways where the rubes stuck their heads through holes to be "strongmen" and "glamor girls".
 
The Brains
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If you liked those, knock yourself out here

Weird Russian Weddings
 
The Brains
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: knbwhite: So strange.  It's like a cross between caricatures and those Victorian era photos where they posed with dead children.

Ran across an article about pre- and post-mortem portraits.  Interesting and kind of poignant.  Mostly was an effort to have an image of the child or mother to remember them by.  Most people didn't have access to a camera and so hired somebody to come out and take the picture.  Sometimes they didn't make it in time.  If Mother died in childbirth, often they'd sit her up in a chair and pose the baby with her.  Or pose the children as "sleeping".

These Russian photos don't look so different from something they'd do in the West.  Or later, on carnival midways where the rubes stuck their heads through holes to be "strongmen" and "glamor girls".



My fiance does newborn photography. It never really went away. Called a "demise" shot.

The worst was her co-worker... got one that had been dead for a few days in utero and came out slightly decomposed. She described it as "mushy"
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

berylman: I felt like a tutorial might be necessary on how to pose in photos with an Adidas track suit
Heels touch ground when Slavs squat around...never forget
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/2-8gsWZq​DBM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I always wondered what happened to FPS Russia

now we know
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Brains: If you liked those, knock yourself out here

Weird Russian Weddings


Fark user imageView Full Size
lol
 
amindtat
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Many of the guys had some fine mustaches in that era.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: These Russian photos don't look so different from something they'd do in the West.


I almost added that line of thinking to my post.  When my family got one of those old west costume photos (with a camera from that era) the photographer explained to us that they were usually expressionless.  It was a strange process for them and they were probably miserable already.  Women and children were mostly blank looking, and the men wore an expression that looked like they were a bit pissed off and you didn't want to mess with them.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: "And after this... more wodka!"

[gdb.rferl.org image 850x563]


We tease the commies but they sure could button their jackets.
 
harlock
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
These are begging to be GIFshopped into Terry Gilliam-esq Monty Python animations.
 
OldJames
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: "And after this... more wodka!"

[gdb.rferl.org image 850x563]


That is a great picture for the time
 
tothekor
‘’ 1 minute ago  

knbwhite: Billy Liar: These Russian photos don't look so different from something they'd do in the West.

I almost added that line of thinking to my post.  When my family got one of those old west costume photos (with a camera from that era) the photographer explained to us that they were usually expressionless.  It was a strange process for them and they were probably miserable already.  Women and children were mostly blank looking, and the men wore an expression that looked like they were a bit pissed off and you didn't want to mess with them.


Much of the time they were trying hard to stay still for the long exposure times needed and to hide their decaying teeth. Dental hygiene wasn't much of a thing back then.
 
