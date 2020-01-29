 Skip to content
(The Drive)   80,000lbs barreling down the highway being held together with baling wire and tie-down straps. Sleep well   (thedrive.com) divider line
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If y'all knew the kind of people who are loading these trucks, you'd be much more worried about what's on top of the trailer than underneath it.
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Should have used J-B Weld.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I would have guessed India and not Australia.
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Amateurs
Wood Log Where the Wheel Should Be
Youtube rplzUleSH_Y
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

croesius: If y'all knew the kind of people who are loading these trucks, you'd be much more worried about what's on top of the trailer than underneath it.


Oh good grief yes. Had a driver go pick up a load of engine blocks once. Got clearance, pulled away from the dock, turning to pull to the side and secure the doors. Trailer snapped in half. Loaders had single stacked the front of the trailer, double stacked the middle, and then single stacked again. So 80% of the weight was held up by nothing but frame and air.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mister Pleco: Should have used J-B Weld.


CSB: I was looking at a used bandsaw a few years ago and the guy wanted $800 for it. That's not a terrible price for a used 14" industrial bandsaw with portable stand. I did my normal shake test on the metal parts and the whole trundle broke off... it was held in place with JB weld. Apparently the guy broke it while moving it around that morning and hoped I wouldn't notice. I offered him $400 and he accepted. I ordered a new trundle for $40 off amazon and that was that.

/CSB

That stuff is garbage and I have never seen it work for any purpose.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Looked at the pictures of the coat hangers and stopped reading at  "Truckers are usually the most responsible drivers on the road..."

Most responsible?  The same truckers who just switch lanes without looking, cutting off cars because they don't want to have to change speeds, or going 10 mph over the speed limit in rain and snow storms because they think they have such great traction?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Don't worry. Itsa me, Mario.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Egoy3k: Amateurs
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/rplzUleS​H_Y?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I like how even the Russians think that was extreme.
 
stuffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
America "Here hold my pee bottle".
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I will sleep well.  I am no where near a highway of any kind.
 
Report