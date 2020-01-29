 Skip to content
(CNN)   If you want to save their species, plant these flowers in your yard as gifts to the insects that help with pollination - make them free bees   (cnn.com) divider line
    PSA, Flower, Bumblebee, Bee, plant species, bumble bees, Honey bee, popular plant species, Insect  
suebhoney [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nowhere did that article supply a list of preferable plants, per planting zone, to help a girl out, who isn't a botanist, and wants to help. Thanks CNN!*

*if somewhere there was a link to it, i missed it
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

suebhoney: Nowhere did that article supply a list of preferable plants, per planting zone, to help a girl out, who isn't a botanist, and wants to help. Thanks CNN!*

*if somewhere there was a link to it, i missed it

*if somewhere there was a link to it, i missed it


I'll help:

Study finds marijuana crops benefit bees
 
suebhoney [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

suebhoney: Nowhere did that article supply a list of preferable plants, per planting zone, to help a girl out, who isn't a botanist, and wants to help. Thanks CNN!*

*if somewhere there was a link to it, i missed it

*if somewhere there was a link to it, i missed it

I'll help:

Study finds marijuana crops benefit bees


That's only one & illegal to grow here so not quite helpful.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
https://lifehacker.com/don-t-plant-th​o​se-bee-friendly-wildflowers-cheerios-i​-1793370883
 
TWX
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I have forty rosebushes on the property, plus a bunch of other flowering plants.  I see bees almost every day, and have actually had to have pest-control remove new colonies being set up in the eaves of the house.

I don't feel a need to plant what I don't want to plant, the bees seem to be doing well enough here.

/has since caulked all of the penetrations, cracks, crevasses, etc on the house
//still checks from time to time to confirm no hives
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brizzle365 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

suebhoney: Nowhere did that article supply a list of preferable plants, per planting zone, to help a girl out, who isn't a botanist, and wants to help. Thanks CNN!*

*if somewhere there was a link to it, i missed it

*if somewhere there was a link to it, i missed it


look for a local nursery or even go to the googles and you can find what plants work best in your agricultural region. try to avoid self-pollinators...obvious reasons are obvious.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Also plant some Milkweed to help the Monarchs: https://www.sfchronicle.com/environme​n​t/article/Slim-hope-for-monarch-butter​flies-population-14996846.php

The group also recommends that Californians begin growing milkweed and other native plants that produce nectar, especially flowers that bloom in early spring. They recommend woolly pod, known scientifically as Asclepias eriocarpa; California milkweed, called A. californica; and heartleaf milkweed, or A. cordifolia.
 
Jimmy's getting angry
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

suebhoney: Dr.Fey: suebhoney: Nowhere did that article supply a list of preferable plants, per planting zone, to help a girl out, who isn't a botanist, and wants to help. Thanks CNN!*

*if somewhere there was a link to it, i missed it

I'll help:

Study finds marijuana crops benefit bees

That's only one & illegal to grow here so not quite helpful.


Just Google "whereever you livenative plants"
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We're not in a climate where flowers like that would be able to survive for any length of time without CONSTANT irrigation, and that's not just feasible, what with the crappy rain season we've had. What we DO have is a really big, natural Boscia albitrunca (Witgatboom) that's been here on this patch of land since well before we built the house and decided to keep it around. It's a slow grower but it's really nice and big now, has its own little flowers and makes hordes of berry like things the local birds love to feast on, especially during the summer, although in the past few years it's been carrying almost constantly (except for the deep winter) since we do occasionally water the garden, and it's a lot more that species has evolved to survive, so it's having a field day.
 
Insain2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm allergic to Bees, Yellow jackets and mosquito bites too.

I'm a prick too, I just don't like the Epi pens/hospital when I do get stung by em........
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

suebhoney: That's only one & illegal to grow here so not quite helpful.


Okay, as it is important, here is the study, which lists plant species in Table 2, and you can use Google / Wiki for the non-Latin / common names.  Here is a start from the top of the table:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sidalce​a​_oregana (Oregon checkerbloom)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Monarde​l​la_odoratissima (mountain coyote mint, mountain beebalm, mountain monardella or mountain pennyroyal)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Agastac​h​e_urticifolia (nettleleaf giant hyssop or horse mint)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mertens​i​a_ciliata (tall fringed bluebells, mountain bluebells, and streamside bluebells)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stachys​_​albens (whitestem hedgenettle or white hedgenettle)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lupinus​_​polyphyllus (large-leaved lupine, big-leaved lupine, many-leaved lupine, blue-pod lupine, or, primarily in cultivation, garden lupin)

You know who else liked lupines?

Fark user imageView Full Size
      
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
boneking
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TWX: I have forty rosebushes on the property, plus a bunch of other flowering plants.  I see bees almost every day, and have actually had to have pest-control remove new colonies being set up in the eaves of the house.

I don't feel a need to plant what I don't want to plant, the bees seem to be doing well enough here.

I don't feel a need to plant what I don't want to plant, the bees seem to be doing well enough here.

/has since caulked all of the penetrations, cracks, crevasses, etc on the house
//still checks from time to time to confirm no hives


Heh heh. Caulked.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

suebhoney: That's only one & illegal to grow here so not quite helpful.

*if somewhere there was a link to it, i missed it

I'll help:

Study finds marijuana crops benefit bees

That's only one & illegal to grow here so not quite helpful.


Hops are related.

In the legal-to-grow drugs category, avoid tobacco. Nicotiana contains powerful insecticides. Poppies are okay. Datura is only useful for moths.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jimmy's getting angry: Just Google "whereever you livenative plants"


I get the argument for natives, but it doesn't seem to matter. The bees around me don't care if the lily species is native or not.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Headline: "Plant the flowers to help the bees"
Article: description of bees and other facts but nothing that would help if you were standing in front of a rack of seed packets.

Journalists today.

Anyway, I plant marigolds, daisies, black eyed Susan's and various echinacea. In the fall, I cut the flowers and harvest the seeds for planting next spring. The goldfinches love the echinacea and the bees and butterflies love everything else.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
OR...you could try NOT soaking your precious lawns with herbicides & pesticides that make it look like a golf fairway because that is what destroys the ecosystem the bee's need to survive.  Maybe let some of the native weeds grow & flower, all bees like Clover, it'll grow with little effort.

Pesticide application licenses should be so much harder to obtain and use than they currently are.
A lowly lay-person should not be allowed to introduce enough pesticide/herbicides into the water-table
That's my $.02
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: You know who else liked lupines?


s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
brizzle365 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Jimmy's getting angry: Just Google "whereever you livenative plants"

I get the argument for natives, but it doesn't seem to matter. The bees around me don't care if the lily species is native or not.


natives just mean its easier to grow them in that environment. You can do non-natives that will require more care and attention. Your climate will have a huge impact on your typical "flowering plants" but flowering plants aren't the only ones that bees love for pollen.
 
Kronnyj
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I live in the PNW.  I have a large oregano plant that blooms later in the season.  The bees love it.  The plant is just thick with bees and I have to be careful when watering it, don't want to get stung.  So plant oregano, good for your kitchen and your local bees.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I would love to plant some things to help bees but then I would have to get more notes from my neighbors about "my bees" and how they are bugging her.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Honeybees aren't dying because of lack of flowers.

The article friendly ignored that.
 
lurkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Marjoram is a great border creeper that continuously blooms until frost, and all the bees love it.
 
OldJames
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

suebhoney: That's only one & illegal to grow here so not quite helpful.

*if somewhere there was a link to it, i missed it

I'll help:

Study finds marijuana crops benefit bees

That's only one & illegal to grow here so not quite helpful.


It's only illegal if you get caught
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

brizzle365: This text is now purple: Jimmy's getting angry: Just Google "whereever you livenative plants"

I get the argument for natives, but it doesn't seem to matter. The bees around me don't care if the lily species is native or not.

natives just mean its easier to grow them in that environment. You can do non-natives that will require more care and attention. Your climate will have a huge impact on your typical "flowering plants" but flowering plants aren't the only ones that bees love for pollen.


It seems like half the time I have less trouble with my foreign plants.

That said, things like tulips, marigolds, lilies, and daylilies are comically easy to grow.

Roses are harder, and I haven't found that it matters where they evolved.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fennel and queen anne's lace. Most of apiaceae, really. Watch out for contact dermatitis, though.
 
