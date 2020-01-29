 Skip to content
(FlightAware)   Flight from Wuhan, China, carrying 150+ Americans who wanted to GTFO of Wuhan, is going to land at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside (in a few hours). Subby works near the base and is stockpiling beer, but that's unrelated   (flightaware.com) divider line
Glitchwerks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Quarantine EVERYONE!

And quarantine subby's beer...for me.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Riverside?

Did they at least get window seats on that flight to hell?
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wonder how many people that are freakin' the fark out about Wuhan got a flu vaccination this flu season.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Quarantine EVERYONE!

And quarantine subby's beer...for me.


Too late for that. Incubation period is 2 weeks in which you are asymptomatic yet infectious. It's already spread everywhere by now.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Everyone on that flight is probably very frightened,

Be sure to give them all big hugs and kisses upon arrival to help ease their concerns.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Send them to a White house tour and make them spit everywhere.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They got sent to Riverside?  I thought we were supposed to be helping these people!
 
Report