 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KWQC Quad Cities)   It's A Family Affair: Florida Mom helps Florida boy by driving the getaway car   (kwqc.com) divider line
8
    More: Florida, Crime, Robbery, Youth detention center, Convenience store, Theft, Amanda Meador, 15-year-old son, Surveillance cameras  
•       •       •

239 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jan 2020 at 6:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gojirast
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's A Family Affair:


That's Alabama, Subby.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Normally, Family Bonding doesn't involve a dollar sign. But in Florida it does...
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Authorities say Amanda Meador is charged with robbery with a firearm and neglect of a child following a Halloween night robbery.

What a pisser.

/It's so nice to see a parent that takes an active role in their child's life.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
YUCK, yep thats Florida.
 
Cataholic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WTP 2: YUCK, yep thats Florida.


Ahh you know her ... Hope it good times.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ralphjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report