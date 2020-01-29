 Skip to content
(Daytona Beach News-Journal)   Woman sentenced to 90 days in jail in 25-day chunks to preserve her Social Security because that's the world we live in now   (news-journalonline.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
90 / 25 = the world we live in now is bad at math?
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: 90 / 25 = the world we live in now is bad at math?


She'll serve 25 days, be released for 5, serve 25, be released for 5, etc, until the 90 days are served.

I'm not sure what's hard about that?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: Mugato: 90 / 25 = the world we live in now is bad at math?

She'll serve 25 days, be released for 5, serve 25, be released for 5, etc, until the 90 days are served.

I'm not sure what's hard about that?


I dunno, I got 10 days once and had to do five weekends.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
62 and homeless after stealing $6100 to take vacations? Yeah, she is gonna need all the social security she can get.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm. Wonder what the sentence would be if her skin was a bit darker?
 
genner
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Did she get a lawyer from the same public defenders office she stole from?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Maybe that spoot faced cop in the autoplay video can help.
Fark that website.
 
tmyk
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But don't call it socialism.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

genner: Did she get a lawyer from the same public defenders office she stole from?


"Nigh was represented by private defense attorney Scott Decker, who also used to work for the Public Defender's Office."
 
Opacity
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's Florida... their court system holds one belief sacrosanct - no woman should ever wind up on welfare or in a shelter. If structuring a sentence in this manner means she keeps her social security, then that's exactly how it's going to be done.

/Don't ever dare be male and get divorced in Florida
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BadReligion: 62 and homeless after stealing $6100 to take vacations? Yeah, she is gonna need all the social security she can get.


She had previously stolen $6,300 from a woman she was taking care of.

She's no angel.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Opacity: It's Florida... their court system holds one belief sacrosanct - no woman should ever wind up on welfare or in a shelter. If structuring a sentence in this manner means she keeps her social security, then that's exactly how it's going to be done.

/Don't ever dare be male and get divorced in Florida


You sound MRA-esque.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: BadReligion: 62 and homeless after stealing $6100 to take vacations? Yeah, she is gonna need all the social security she can get.

She had previously stolen $6,300 from a woman she was taking care of.

She's no angel.


No, she is a terrible person, but she is going to cost society money either way. Finding a way for her to keep her SS makes sense.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
...Nigh stole $6,191.20 from the Public Defender's Office by making it seem like the money was to pay travel and lodging expenses for witnesses....

...Nigh was represented by private defense attorney Scott Decker, who also used to work for the Public Defender's Office...

She's going to need a part-time job to pay the private attorney. Maybe he needs help with bookkeeping and his expense reports.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I have two friends that served their time on weekends so they wouldn't lose their job.  Check in every Friday and checked out every Sunday.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Opacity: It's Florida... their court system holds one belief sacrosanct - no woman should ever wind up on welfare or in a shelter. If structuring a sentence in this manner means she keeps her social security, then that's exactly how it's going to be done.

/Don't ever dare be male and get divorced in Florida


Nice fedora.

/ It's actually a trilby
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mugato: wejash: Mugato: 90 / 25 = the world we live in now is bad at math?

She'll serve 25 days, be released for 5, serve 25, be released for 5, etc, until the 90 days are served.

I'm not sure what's hard about that?

I dunno, I got 10 days once and had to do five weekends.


Shakes tiny fist.
 
gar1013
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So how did she work for government for 30 years and not have a pension? Also, by working, she also will be eligible to receive social security.

She stole money and used it for vacations, and now the system is bending over backwards for her?

Just goes to show that government takes care of its own.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mugato: 90 / 25 = the world we live in now is bad at math?


The last 10 days she got to do in 6 day chunks
 
Insain2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's all in the sauce........Homeless C Rat Stew is what's for dinner...........
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

gar1013: So how did she work for government for 30 years and not have a pension? Also, by working, she also will be eligible to receive social security.

She stole money and used it for vacations, and now the system is bending over backwards for her?

Just goes to show that government takes care of its own.


Most employees caught stealing from the Government are only fired.  Not saying it is right - but it is what they do.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Hmm. Wonder what the sentence would be if her skin was a bit darker?


Go ahead - but a lot of people are going to think you are racist for wishing she had a darker skin and had gotten a longer sentence.

Just sayin'
 
TWX
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: gar1013: So how did she work for government for 30 years and not have a pension? Also, by working, she also will be eligible to receive social security.

She stole money and used it for vacations, and now the system is bending over backwards for her?

Just goes to show that government takes care of its own.

Most employees caught stealing from the Government are only fired.  Not saying it is right - but it is what they do.


Probably because the burden of proof to fire someone is lower than to criminally prosecute them, and because people tend to become vindictive and air all kinds of dirty secrets when they have nothing to lose, so someone facing criminal prosecution that has dirt on coworkers or bosses might talk.
 
rubi_con_man
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gar1013: So how did she work for government for 30 years and not have a pension? Also, by working, she also will be eligible to receive social security.

She stole money and used it for vacations, and now the system is bending over backwards for her?

Just goes to show that government takes care of its own.


You're right. 

Let's punish her in the public square. 

allthatsinteresting.comView Full Size


... and then film it and put it on the internet with her name, and the name of all her family attached.

So that her children and her children's children can pay for her crime of stealing six thousand dollars.
 
King Something
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

wejash: Mugato: 90 / 25 = the world we live in now is bad at math?

She'll serve 25 days, be released for 5, serve 25, be released for 5, etc, until the 90 days are served.

I'm not sure what's hard about that?


90/10 = 9
90/15 = 6
90/18 = 5
90/25 = 3.6
90/30 = 3
90/45 = 2

The judge clearly hates integers.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gar1013: So how did she work for government for 30 years and not have a pension? Also, by working, she also will be eligible to receive social security.

She stole money and used it for vacations, and now the system is bending over backwards for her?

Just goes to show that government takes care of its own.


Might not be eligible to collect before 65.  State has some weird rules and make employees declare DROP.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jaytkay: genner: Did she get a lawyer from the same public defenders office she stole from?

"Nigh was represented by private defense attorney Scott Decker, who also used to work for the Public Defender's Office."


They asked "Do you want to defend her?" The answer was Nigh.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We Ate the Necco Wafers:
She had previously stolen $6,300 from a woman she was taking care of.

She's no angel.

My sensibilities say the sentence makes sense. My emotions state she should get a kicking for preying on the weak.
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Guessing that the Social Security will end up going toward her paying back the money.
 
Sean M
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Most employees caught stealing from the Government are only fired.  Not saying it is right - but it is what they do.


Worse, they usually aren't required to pay back the funds stolen, nor is any mention of their dubious activities mentioned to future employers.   I watched a guy steal $250k from a government agency, reported it, he got canned after a very long time.   And he ended up working for a similar agency on the other side of the state.   No word on if he continued his theft or not.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TWX: Probably because the burden of proof to fire someone is lower than to criminally prosecute them, and because people tend to become vindictive and air all kinds of dirty secrets when they have nothing to lose, so someone facing criminal prosecution that has dirt on coworkers or bosses might talk.


Even in cases where they have them dead to rights - they prefer to make it go away.  Not just governments - I suspect large companies and other big organizations are the same way.  I think people would be shocked to find out how common it is for people to steal from their employer, get caught and not get charged.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

tmyk: But don't call it socialism.


It's her husband's Social Security, at that.
 
Devo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

sephjnr: We Ate the Necco Wafers:
She had previously stolen $6,300 from a woman she was taking care of.

She's no angel.

My sensibilities say the sentence makes sense. My emotions state she should get a kicking for preying on the weak.


The article also states the woman she stole from is a good friend. good? friend? good friend?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: I have two friends that served their time on weekends so they wouldn't lose their job.  Check in every Friday and checked out every Sunday.


I once spent most of an entire weekend in handcuffs.
 
Devo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wait... Did she steal from a 90 year old woman AND the government's taxpayer's fund?

Nigh stole $6,191.20 from the Public Defender's Office by making it seem like the money was to pay travel and lodging expenses for witnesses. But in reality Nigh was using the money to pay for vacations for family and friends.
Nigh worked for the Public Defender's Office for about 30 years, much of the time on the third-floor of the S. James Foxman Justice Center where she was sentenced Tuesday.
The arrest Jan. 17, 2019 for thefts from the office violated the terms of an agreement from a case in 2014 when Nigh was accused of stealing about $6,300 from a 91-year-old disabled woman. The woman, who was a good friend of hers, has since died.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Hmm. Wonder what the sentence would be if her skin was a bit darker?


The sheriff is nigh
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Hmm. Wonder what the sentence would be if her skin was a bit darker?


People who are themselves racist see everything in that context.

Perhaps you should try some self-reflection.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just have expensive medical needs and they won't make you do any jail time:

https://www.pantagraph.com/news/local​/​crime-and-courts/man-released-from-mac​on-county-jail-after-officials-realize​-cost/article_c909b8af-bc1a-5199-b561-​ff6a4f59498a.html
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Opacity: It's Florida... their court system holds one belief sacrosanct - no woman should ever wind up on welfare or in a shelter. If structuring a sentence in this manner means she keeps her social security, then that's exactly how it's going to be done.

/Don't ever dare be male and get divorced in Florida


Or don't marry. ROFLMAO
 
The Yattering
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Devo: sephjnr: We Ate the Necco Wafers:
She had previously stolen $6,300 from a woman she was taking care of.

She's no angel.

My sensibilities say the sentence makes sense. My emotions state she should get a kicking for preying on the weak.

The article also states the woman she stole from is a good friend. good? friend? good friend?


Dead. Dead good friend
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BadReligion: We Ate the Necco Wafers: BadReligion: 62 and homeless after stealing $6100 to take vacations? Yeah, she is gonna need all the social security she can get.

She had previously stolen $6,300 from a woman she was taking care of.

She's no angel.

No, she is a terrible person, but she is going to cost society money either way. Finding a way for her to keep her SS makes sense.


This. For all our talk about not wanting to waste money sometimes we waste way too much money being dicks and punishing people in ways that don't make sense for us personally as a society
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: I have two friends that served their time on weekends so they wouldn't lose their job.  Check in every Friday and checked out every Sunday.


This. We need more of this.
 
OldJames
‘’ less than a minute ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Hmm. Wonder what the sentence would be if her skin was a bit darker?


She lives in Florida, I'm sure it is plenty dark
 
