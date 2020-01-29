 Skip to content
(CNN)   France to stop tossing live chickens into shredders and castrating pigs without anesthetic by the end of 2021   (cnn.com) divider line
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Munden: [upload.wikimedia.org image 250x167]


Now I want some foie gras.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Thanks for the animal torture porn.
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They will, however, still fart in your general direction, you empty headed animal food trough wiper!
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Mmmmmm, shredded pork sandwiches.....
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fetchez la vache!
 
TWX
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I had a little chickie but she wouldn't lay an egg,
So I poured hot water up and down her leg.
The little chickie cried and the little chickie begged,
And then the little chickie laid a hard-boiled egg.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I did not know that's how they made shredded chicken.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You don't just put the rubber band on Babe's balls and let them fall off?

Missed the pig castration jobs in the FFA.  The guy who did it is now in prison.  No.  No.  He started out as an arsonist and turned to selling meth to truckers.  He might wave a curved knife under some hooker who tried to short him but that's his thing.

Pulled pullets
Shoveled grain in to the silo - for free for some reason
 
Mein Fuhrer I Can Walk
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: Munden: [upload.wikimedia.org image 250x167]

Now I want some foie gras.


Interestingly enough, there is a farm in Spain that does not force feed their geese, they simply provide a goose paradise with plenty of rich food naturally available. The geese will gorge themselves on their own. The foie gras produced by natural methods has blown the industrial stuff out of the water in taste tests and competitions.

https://www.npr.org/sections/thesalt/​2​016/08/01/487088946/this-spanish-farm-​makes-foie-gras-without-force-feeding

Happy animals make better food. Who would'a thunk it?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeah, the "dump a bucket of peeping baby chicks into a grinder" video isn't very fun.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What a waste!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What about castrating old pigs without anesthesia?  The Me Too movement has me thinking that might be a good idea.
 
GentDirkly
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mein Fuhrer I Can Walk: swaniefrmreddeer: Munden: [upload.wikimedia.org image 250x167]

Now I want some foie gras.

Interestingly enough, there is a farm in Spain that does not force feed their geese, they simply provide a goose paradise with plenty of rich food naturally available. The geese will gorge themselves on their own. The foie gras produced by natural methods has blown the industrial stuff out of the water in taste tests and competitions.

https://www.npr.org/sections/thesalt/2​016/08/01/487088946/this-spanish-farm-​makes-foie-gras-without-force-feeding

Happy animals make better food. Who would'a thunk it?


The human was not meant to eat the liver.  God intended him to offer it to his dog or cat, who eats it eagerly.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: You don't just put the rubber band on Babe's balls and let them fall off?

Missed the pig castration jobs in the FFA.  The guy who did it is now in prison.  No.  No.  He started out as an arsonist and turned to selling meth to truckers.  He might wave a curved knife under some hooker who tried to short him but that's his thing.

Pulled pullets
Shoveled grain in to the silo - for free for some reason


Pigs are generally castrated at a young age, before the balls drop enough to put a band on them. With somebody that knows what they're doing, it takes less than a minute to slice them open, dig out the testes and snip 'em off.

/castrated more than my share of pigs in 4H and FFA
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Old Chinese proverb say , it is better to go to bed with old hen then pullet.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Also says that a passionate kiss is like a spider's web , often leads to undoing of fly.
 
GentDirkly
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

chevydeuce: Harry Freakstorm: You don't just put the rubber band on Babe's balls and let them fall off?

Missed the pig castration jobs in the FFA.  The guy who did it is now in prison.  No.  No.  He started out as an arsonist and turned to selling meth to truckers.  He might wave a curved knife under some hooker who tried to short him but that's his thing.

Pulled pullets
Shoveled grain in to the silo - for free for some reason

Pigs are generally castrated at a young age, before the balls drop enough to put a band on them. With somebody that knows what they're doing, it takes less than a minute to slice them open, dig out the testes and snip 'em off.

/castrated more than my share of pigs in 4H and FFA


Someone told me that newborn mammals have very little ability to feel pain. Do the baby pigs seem to react when this is happening to them?
But a lot of political folks insist that even fetuses feel pain.  I saw my son get circumcized with just drops of sugar as his only anesthesia.  Dude didn't care.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mein Fuhrer I Can Walk: swaniefrmreddeer: Munden: [upload.wikimedia.org image 250x167]

Now I want some foie gras.

Interestingly enough, there is a farm in Spain that does not force feed their geese, they simply provide a goose paradise with plenty of rich food naturally available. The geese will gorge themselves on their own. The foie gras produced by natural methods has blown the industrial stuff out of the water in taste tests and competitions.

https://www.npr.org/sections/thesalt/2​016/08/01/487088946/this-spanish-farm-​makes-foie-gras-without-force-feeding

Happy animals make better food. Who would'a thunk it?


Yes, but that's probably much more costly than the force-feeding techinque, because it doesn't happen on the farmer's schedule.
 
Mein Fuhrer I Can Walk
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GentDirkly: Mein Fuhrer I Can Walk: swaniefrmreddeer: Munden: [upload.wikimedia.org image 250x167]

Now I want some foie gras.

Interestingly enough, there is a farm in Spain that does not force feed their geese, they simply provide a goose paradise with plenty of rich food naturally available. The geese will gorge themselves on their own. The foie gras produced by natural methods has blown the industrial stuff out of the water in taste tests and competitions.

https://www.npr.org/sections/thesalt/2​016/08/01/487088946/this-spanish-farm-​makes-foie-gras-without-force-feeding

Happy animals make better food. Who would'a thunk it?

The human was not meant to eat the liver.  God intended him to offer it to his dog or cat, who eats it eagerly.


Man, liver is some tasty stuff though, when properly prepared. Ever had Braunschweiger, with a little slice of strong cheese on a water cracker? Ohh, divine.
 
TWX
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cakeman: Also says that a passionate kiss is like a spider's web , often leads to undoing of fly.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
