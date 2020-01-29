 Skip to content
(Mercury News)   Lime bike is watching you ride on the sidewalk   (mercurynews.com)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've never ridden one of these scooters, but if I did I would be riding on the sidewalk, not on the street with giant trucks and cars that could kill me. Several people have already died riding these in the street.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Walker: I've never ridden one of these scooters,


Username checks out.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A citywide system of dedicated scooter lanes would solve the problem.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sidewalks seem like a safer place for scooters than streets.  Tiny wheels don't do well in potholes and on poorly maintained roads in general.
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And theyre going to do what exactly with this information?
Send Scooter Team 6 to come stop me?
 
sturnus vulgaris
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Sidewalks seem like a safer place for scooters than streets.  Tiny wheels don't do well in potholes and on poorly maintained roads in general.


Not for pedestrians, it isn't.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dothemath: And theyre going to do what exactly with this information?
Send Scooter Team 6 to come stop me?


ban you for life from riding a child's toy?
 
MBooda
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Beware the Smart Green Bike.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Those things are a ton of fun, risking death on the cheap. Honestly a motorcycle or scooter is safer. Damn right I rode on the sidewalks and the road. Pro tip: have a few drinks first, limbers you up.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Sidewalks seem like a safer place for scooters than streets.  Tiny wheels don't do well in potholes and on poorly maintained roads in general.


This.  The scooters seem like they're made for sidewalks.

IMO you're best bet is an e-bike.  They work a lot better on the street (due to suspension and wheels with air), and have all the electric advantages of these scooters.

/kinda surprised with all the different scooter companies that nobody, for the most part, has started doing the same thing with E-bikes
//The non-profit bike sharing program in my city has a few of them, but they are nearly impossible to find.
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
These 100% do not belong on sidewalks, especially in downtown areas. A car can kill you on a bike too and no one over the age of 12 rides a bike on the sidewalk.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Scooters, slightly faster than walking without all that 'dignity'
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: A citywide system of dedicated scooter lanes would solve the problem.


Remember when we were going to re-design all of our cities around the Segway?
 
MBooda
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Sidewalks seem like a safer place for scooters than streets.  Tiny wheels don't do well in potholes and on poorly maintained roads in general.


You're assuming sidewalks are well-maintained and free of potholes.

/welcome to new orleans
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: Scooters, slightly faster than walking without all that 'dignity'


Much faster, but you're mostly right about the dignity part.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dothemath: And theyre going to do what exactly with this information?
Send Scooter Team 6 to come stop me?


I was expecting them to say that they will lock up the wheels until it's moved to the street, or something like that.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh, I thought this would be about upskirt cameras.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

akya: IMO you're best bet is an e-bike.  They work a lot better on the street (due to suspension and wheels with air), and have all the electric advantages of these scooters.


Those are illegal in some states.

NJ is one. They are treated under the law as motorcycles. But motorcycles need insurance to legally operate. Insurance needs a VIN. e-bikes don't have VINs.
 
