 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   Edinburgh pub bans 'jobby catchers' and turned up jeans after getting fed up of wannabe blokes looking 'scruffy' with 'BrewDog' looks. Jobby catchers, who talks like that?   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
56
    More: Amusing, The Sun, News of the World, Newspaper, The Times, News International, News Corporation, Facebook post, New York Post  
•       •       •

1410 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jan 2020 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



56 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
moos [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Great Scots, subby
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No *true* Scotsman would wear jobby catchers.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the fark
 
Znuh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, how dare the Scots use their own expressions.

jobby = poop. shiate.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See you, subby? Yer a wee nyaff wi' a jobbie fer a hied!
 
NutWrench
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Naughty English - Austin Powers in Goldmember (3/5) Movie CLIP (2002) HD
Youtube NIaiW1XrzxA
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who talks like that?

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We do our best to keep the place looking reasonably smart and, if the first you see when you walk in is a group of lads wearing matching grey marl jobby catchers, we may as well have installed a beaten up bus shelter in the corner and invited folk to take a slash against it.

Ok that's funny.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To the proprietor of the pub in question : Get over yourself.   You run a pub, a place where folks come to relax and grab a pint.   if a little scruffiness bugs you I think you maybe inthew wrong line of work.
 
DoughyGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I understand the tracksuit thing, but what's the problem with bare ankles?
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can spend weeks in Scotland before realizing the locals are trying to speak English.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you ban jobby catchers only criminals will have jobby catchers!
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tillmaster: See you, subby? Yer a wee nyaff wi' a jobbie fer a hied!


So, this is just in Glasgow?
 
Parrahs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoughyGuy: I understand the tracksuit thing, but what's the problem with bare ankles?


The bare-ankled people it seems.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They could wear socks with their shoes like an adult.
 
Dadburns [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, I had to google "jobby catchers" and learned from the urban dictionary that they are;
"A pair of tracksuit bottoms with elasticated ankles, so called if the wearer shiat himself the trousers would catch the jobby at the bottom."

quite a descriptive name.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VictoryCabal: They could wear socks with their shoes like an adult.


If women don't have to wear socks with their shoes then men shouldn't have to either. Sexist.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dinodork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmmmmm Brewdog. I made it to all 3 in Edinburgh this fall. They have some pretty decent food and I got a sample of Tokyo Death (Imperial stout, 15% ABV) and it was a good time!
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something about ping pong tiddly in the nuclear sub.  And a man being set on fire.  And sports on tv.  And why has he got a tea cozy on his head?
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"jobby catchers"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The more you know
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Leith.
They probably have one old man in a tweed suit as a customer after that ban.
 
KingPorter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/came for the neeps and tatties...
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Tillmaster: See you, subby? Yer a wee nyaff wi' a jobbie fer a hied!

So, this is just in Glasgow?


Clydeside - not just Glasgow.
Probably all of the Lowlands, now that I think about it.
/sorry. I meant to say
//Awa' an wurk, ye dod o' keech!
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VictoryCabal: They could wear socks with their shoes like an adult.


Apparently they use "no show" socks, which are an extreme version of ankle socks. They're all the rage with the kids these days who also apparently like pant legs to be short to the point where they are bordering on capris. Why guys like to prance around wearing pants they appear to have outgrown and have an aversion to socks I'll never understand, but here we are.
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hey! This is a classy place! Don't wear your turd-catchers in here!"

So, they should just drop to the floor?
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My grampa, subs.My grampa used jobbie and jobber all the time. Now I know what it means.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

genner: If you ban jobby catchers only criminals will have jobby catchers!


This policy seems discriminatory against Russian mobsters.  I mean honest oligarch representatives.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grimlock1972: To the proprietor of the pub in question : Get over yourself.   You run a pub, a place where folks come to relax and grab a pint.   if a little scruffiness bugs you I think you maybe inthew wrong line of work.


I hadn't heard the term "jobby catcher" before, but the grey tracksuit described is the uniform of every ned (= chav) in Scotland and I can see why owners of any nice bar would want to keep them out. Nobody nice wants to drink in a pub full of schemies.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrosine: VictoryCabal: They could wear socks with their shoes like an adult.

Apparently they use "no show" socks, which are an extreme version of ankle socks. They're all the rage with the kids these days who also apparently like pant legs to be short to the point where they are bordering on capris. Why guys like to prance around wearing pants they appear to have outgrown and have an aversion to socks I'll never understand, but here we are.


Nazi uniforms were cut shorter than usual, because it made the wearers appear taller.
 
Tired_of_the_BS
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I'm not up on the latest fashion, but while at a nearby diner for brunch a few weekends ago, at least 6 men - mid to late 20's to late 30's - came in with their SO and were seated. They did mot appear to be together.  All wore work boots, and... let's say their inseam was 32", every one of them were wearing 36" plus inseam dark jeans - all with what appeared to be pressed, cuffs above the ankle; no socks visible.

Is this really a thing?
 
mod3072
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
We used to roll our pants like that when I was in middle school back in the late 80's. That is all. Get off my lawn.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

orbister: grimlock1972: To the proprietor of the pub in question : Get over yourself.   You run a pub, a place where folks come to relax and grab a pint.   if a little scruffiness bugs you I think you maybe inthew wrong line of work.

I hadn't heard the term "jobby catcher" before, but the grey tracksuit described is the uniform of every ned (= chav) in Scotland and I can see why owners of any nice bar would want to keep them out. Nobody nice wants to drink in a pub full of schemies.


It's the same 'dahn sarf'as well.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hmmmmmmmm......

The subject of a dress code has never come at my favorite bar, but I just assume it's "No Shirt, No Shoes, No Service....and cover your naughty bits."
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: west.la.lawyer: Tillmaster: See you, subby? Yer a wee nyaff wi' a jobbie fer a hied!

So, this is just in Glasgow?

Clydeside - not just Glasgow.
Probably all of the Lowlands, now that I think about it.
/sorry. I meant to say
//Awa' an wurk, ye dod o' keech!


Shet yer hole you daft basterd

/Saw some awesome shows at the Barrowlands in the day.  Wish I could rewind to live them, but with warmer clothes for after.
 
Kerr Avon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: No *true* Scotsman would wear jobby catchers.


Neds may well disagree, assuming you can distract them from the bucky long enough...
 
Pert
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Who talks like that?

[pbs.twimg.com image 240x240]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How is this different to "we reserve the right to refuse service to anyone" signs?
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: How is this different to "we reserve the right to refuse service to anyone" signs?


Because jobbies?  ... plus no preppies for some reason?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dadburns: OK, I had to google "jobby catchers" and learned from the urban dictionary that they are;
"A pair of tracksuit bottoms with elasticated ankles, so called if the wearer shiat himself the trousers would catch the jobby at the bottom."

quite a descriptive name.


D-Pants | Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! | Adult Swim
Youtube dEwjogp4wIo
 
Lochaber_Axe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: You can spend weeks in Scotland before realizing the locals are trying to speak English.


Okay this is not Scottish but I'm always reminded of this scene when Clark busts out the translator to understand the English local.  It's basically true.

National Lampoon's European Vacation - arriving at Hotel -
Youtube 0VA9p8rgsoM
 
lurkey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: The more you know


OK, so there's a type of track suit that is so tight that it will catch the dook when you crepe yerself.
And the Scots have a word for it.
Lovely.
 
ayrlander [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: You can spend weeks in Scotland before realizing the locals are trying to speak English.


"Do you really think anybody speaks like that?"

When The Accent Is Way Too Hard To Understand | BURNS NIGHT COMEDY SKETCH | The Hook
Youtube ALHmoKYinic
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: I understand the tracksuit thing, but what's the problem with bare ankles?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tommyl66
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Snoop Doggy Dogg, y'need to get a jobby job!
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If this is Scotland, and the men have their dicks in their pants instead of wagging them at any and all women present, it must be classy place.

Stay classy, Scotland.

Jobby catchers FFS.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I blame C.S. Lewis for making me think I wanted to live in the UK when I was a kid. Half the country seems to be feeble-minded these days.

Plus, farking Gordon Ramsay.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is that another name for prostitutes?
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report