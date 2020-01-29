 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WPXI.com)   Owner of speakeasy charged with illegally selling alcohol. This is not a repeat from 100 years ago   (wpxi.com) divider line
16
    More: Dumbass, state police, Alcoholic beverage, liquor license, CLUB Secrets, RAID, English-language films, Sean Reese, Police  
•       •       •

603 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jan 2020 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They have these in LA, in that they don't advertise and someone has to tell you where they are but I assume they're not stupid enough not to have a liquor license.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently "CLUB Secrets 412" wasn't secret enough.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pavia_Resistance: Apparently "CLUB Secrets 412" wasn't secret enough.


Time to open "CLUB Top Secrets 523" then?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
officers said they made the discovery while raiding the business

If they didn't know there was a crime, why were they raiding it?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

skyotter: officers said they made the discovery while raiding the business

If they didn't know there was a crime, why were they raiding it?


Probable cause, 'cause they were bored.
 
learn2shoot
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I legit got charged with this in October 1999.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Busted. Now they're no longer getting away scotch free
 
Trocadero
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Pavia_Resistance: Apparently "CLUB Secrets 412" wasn't secret enough.

Time to open "CLUB Top Secrets 523" then?


How about GROUP Obfuscations 301?
 
Iowan73
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

learn2shoot: I legit got charged with this in October 1999.


Kegger?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That place was the bee's knees. All the hep cats go there to 23 skidoo with the local broads.
 
OldJames
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Needing a license to sell alcohol is ridiculous. What's next, license to get married, or walk down the street?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So my family on my mom's side were big moonshiners in the mountains of VA (my claim to fame is one great uncle was a founder of the original race that turned into NASCAR which was a bunch of moonshiners racing each other)

Anyhoo. It's still big business.  You color it and sell it as rail bourbon in mixed drinks in states that have huge liquor taxes.

I know of a few places you can go and buy some "sparkling spring water".

I have one of the old, smaller, copper stills that was my grandfathers in my den.  It was his personal use still.  It sits on your stove
 
gwenners
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Pavia_Resistance: Apparently "CLUB Secrets 412" wasn't secret enough.

Time to open "CLUB Top Secrets 523" then?


fnord
 
learn2shoot
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Iowan73: learn2shoot: I legit got charged with this in October 1999.

Kegger?



It was more than that.   We had a full bar with a paid bartender making mixed drinks, food being cooked in the kitchen.   And we were running it every night.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

learn2shoot: Iowan73: learn2shoot: I legit got charged with this in October 1999.

Kegger?


It was more than that.   We had a full bar with a paid bartender making mixed drinks, food being cooked in the kitchen.   And we were running it every night.


I knew people in college who got charged with selling alcohol without a license. Usually the cops would just break it up if there were complaints, but on occasions when things really got out of hand, they would charge the hosts with selling without a license just to send a message.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: So my family on my mom's side were big moonshiners in the mountains of VA (my claim to fame is one great uncle was a founder of the original race that turned into NASCAR which was a bunch of moonshiners racing each other)

Anyhoo. It's still big business.  You color it and sell it as rail bourbon in mixed drinks in states that have huge liquor taxes.

I know of a few places you can go and buy some "sparkling spring water".

I have one of the old, smaller, copper stills that was my grandfathers in my den.  It was his personal use still.  It sits on your stove


You should resurrect the family business, I hear there are big opportunities in the Dominican Republic!
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report