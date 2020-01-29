 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Washington Post reinstates reporter who reminded everyone Kobe Bryant had two legacies   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Another wypipo Twitter Tanya thinks that the only notable thing about a black man is that someone accused him off rape.  Cancel her.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hey he wasn't a perfect man and farked up big time, but from the last bunch of years it looked like he has been trying to do better and redeem himself. Years ago when I was a POS I managed to turn my life around and become a better person but if I was famous I am sure a lot of people would remember me for my POS days.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

groppet: Hey he wasn't a perfect man and farked up big time, but from the last bunch of years it looked like he has been trying to do better and redeem himself. Years ago when I was a POS I managed to turn my life around and become a better person but if I was famous I am sure a lot of people would remember me for my POS days.


You got away with rape?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Another wypipo Twitter Tanya thinks that the only notable thing about a black man is that someone accused him off rape.  Cancel her.


Tried too hard.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

groppet: Hey he wasn't a perfect man and farked up big time, but from the last bunch of years it looked like he has been trying to do better and redeem himself. Years ago when I was a POS I managed to turn my life around and become a better person but if I was famous I am sure a lot of people would remember me for my POS days.


Yea, you rape one girl and all of a sudden people remember you for raping.  Bullshiat
 
Marine1
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: groppet: Hey he wasn't a perfect man and farked up big time, but from the last bunch of years it looked like he has been trying to do better and redeem himself. Years ago when I was a POS I managed to turn my life around and become a better person but if I was famous I am sure a lot of people would remember me for my POS days.

You got away with rape?


Allegedly.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Since this is the Daily Mail, I now doubt the existence of helicopters and Colorado.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: groppet: Hey he wasn't a perfect man and farked up big time, but from the last bunch of years it looked like he has been trying to do better and redeem himself. Years ago when I was a POS I managed to turn my life around and become a better person but if I was famous I am sure a lot of people would remember me for my POS days.

You got away with rape?


I joking made a slight remark about that when news started spreading in this online game at the time. Holy shiat, you would have thought I was talking to personal friends of Kobe Bryant. One response was "He just won a championship, there was no way in hell he would have to rape anybody".
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The public will forgive anything if you're really good at sportsball.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

WithinReason: libranoelrose: groppet: Hey he wasn't a perfect man and farked up big time, but from the last bunch of years it looked like he has been trying to do better and redeem himself. Years ago when I was a POS I managed to turn my life around and become a better person but if I was famous I am sure a lot of people would remember me for my POS days.

You got away with rape?

I joking made a slight remark about that when news started spreading in this online game at the time. Holy shiat, you would have thought I was talking to personal friends of Kobe Bryant. One response was "He just won a championship, there was no way in hell he would have to rape anybody".


This is exactly why I stayed far away from any of the threads about the news.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: groppet: Hey he wasn't a perfect man and farked up big time, but from the last bunch of years it looked like he has been trying to do better and redeem himself. Years ago when I was a POS I managed to turn my life around and become a better person but if I was famous I am sure a lot of people would remember me for my POS days.

You got away with rape?


Well I was never that bad but hey Kobe could have gone full Cosby after he got away with it but I guess something changed him. He probably should have had a worse punishment than a payoff and public apology but hey it is the world we live in imperfect at best. But hopefully Kobes victim can have some peace now or one day.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well I think her suspension came because she doxxed her critics not for her initial tweet, and as to that...He was Tried, Acquitted, and several times apologized to the woman acknowledging that he and she clearly had different ideas about whether the encounter was consensual.

Is that enough?  Fark if i know.  Not sure if there's a "Statute of Limitations" on such accusations.  I suppose it all comes down to whether or not you acknowledge the possibility of redemption, that a single bad act needn't define a person's life.   YMMV and I do't have an answers for you.  I do Know I've met some very decent people that did some very bad things early in their lives, including several murderers who i wouldn't have hesitated to let watch my kids.
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: groppet: Hey he wasn't a perfect man and farked up big time, but from the last bunch of years it looked like he has been trying to do better and redeem himself. Years ago when I was a POS I managed to turn my life around and become a better person but if I was famous I am sure a lot of people would remember me for my POS days.

You got away with rape?


Maybe it's just me but I wouldn't call a 2.5 million $ payout and public scorn and shame 'getting away with it'
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

groppet: libranoelrose: groppet: Hey he wasn't a perfect man and farked up big time, but from the last bunch of years it looked like he has been trying to do better and redeem himself. Years ago when I was a POS I managed to turn my life around and become a better person but if I was famous I am sure a lot of people would remember me for my POS days.

You got away with rape?

Well I was never that bad but hey Kobe could have gone full Cosby after he got away with it but I guess something changed him. He probably should have had a worse punishment than a payoff and public apology but hey it is the world we live in imperfect at best. But hopefully Kobes victim can have some peace now or one day.


I wasn't expecting a reasoned response on Fark, but here we are.

I still don't think your initial statement is comparable to what Kobe did, but good on you for not doubling down.
 
Shockingzulu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How many times does a guy have to apologize for having nonconsentual sex before the media will let it go ?


/ once
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

John Buck 41: libranoelrose: groppet: Hey he wasn't a perfect man and farked up big time, but from the last bunch of years it looked like he has been trying to do better and redeem himself. Years ago when I was a POS I managed to turn my life around and become a better person but if I was famous I am sure a lot of people would remember me for my POS days.

You got away with rape?

Maybe it's just me but I wouldn't call a 2.5 million $ payout and public scorn and shame 'getting away with it'


Lol that's chump change.

Prison is where rapists belong.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
But you're right, John.

It's not just you.

Plenty of people will stick up for him.
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: John Buck 41: libranoelrose: groppet: Hey he wasn't a perfect man and farked up big time, but from the last bunch of years it looked like he has been trying to do better and redeem himself. Years ago when I was a POS I managed to turn my life around and become a better person but if I was famous I am sure a lot of people would remember me for my POS days.

You got away with rape?

Maybe it's just me but I wouldn't call a 2.5 million $ payout and public scorn and shame 'getting away with it'

Lol that's chump change.

Prison is where rapists belong.


We're both right. Deal?
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: But you're right, John.

It's not just you.

Plenty of people will stick up for him.


Just for the record I'm not sticking up for him. Sorry if that's how my comment came across. I think despite whatever good he did since, he was a POS
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Magorn: Well I think her suspension came because she doxxed her critics not for her initial tweet, and as to that...He was Tried, Acquitted, and several times apologized to the woman acknowledging that he and she clearly had different ideas about whether the encounter was consensual.

Is that enough?  Fark if i know.  Not sure if there's a "Statute of Limitations" on such accusations.  I suppose it all comes down to whether or not you acknowledge the possibility of redemption, that a single bad act needn't define a person's life.   YMMV and I do't have an answers for you.  I do Know I've met some very decent people that did some very bad things early in their lives, including several murderers who i wouldn't have hesitated to let watch my kids.


Who was acquitted?

Not Kobe.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

John Buck 41: libranoelrose: But you're right, John.

It's not just you.

Plenty of people will stick up for him.

Just for the record I'm not sticking up for him. Sorry if that's how my comment came across. I think despite whatever good he did since, he was a POS


I understood, no worries.
 
Slow To Return
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Magorn: I suppose it all comes down to whether or not you acknowledge the possibility of redemption, that a single bad act needn't define a person's life.


I believe in both of these things.  I also believe it's a bit of an overreaction to act like we just lost Jesus Christ II.

I mean, Mark Cuban, of all people, should know better than to be the one to lead the charge to immortalize Kobe Bryant.  But then, I suppose he knows a little bit about public payouts.

https://www.fox5ny.com/news/mavericks​-​owner-mark-cuban-donates-10-million-af​ter-hostile-workplace-investigation
 
dazed420
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you're okay with Kobe and his Colorado excursion then you should be okay with Michael Jackson and his Neverland Ranch.
 
gad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Another wypipo Twitter Tanya thinks that the only notable thing about a black man is that someone accused him off rape.  Cancel her.


Well, this information is important. While we rightly vilify Trump for saying if you're rich you can grab a woman by the pu**y, they'll let you do anything you want we should also remember that Kobe was an alleged rapist who had this apology read into court as part of the condition for the woman to agree not to testify against him and as part of the civil settlement he paid to her. This looks like a rich guy avoiding the justice that you or I would have rightly faced if we committed a similar crime. While everyone wants to elevate Kobe to sainthood it's worth remembering that he was no saint. Maybe he made up for it in his life after this but I don't recall many people who aren't rich enough to pay off the people they rape avoiding the punishment an 'ordinary' person would have faced and then being elevated to sainthood for their behavior after their crime.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I suspect having daughters cleared his head up about what he'd done.  The fact that he admitted it was not consensual (though he insisted he didn't realize it), tells me he was more mature than most sports-ballers, now.

But it will not erase what happened. There should be a wave of scorn and shame for doing that, grinding accomplishments to dust, and the cry of Kobe fanatics makes it that much more important that it be crushed.

So while I respect that he owned up to it and tried to be a better person, it is the attempts by the fanatics that make it necessary to ensure that hero worship does not erase bad deeds.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: WithinReason: libranoelrose: groppet: Hey he wasn't a perfect man and farked up big time, but from the last bunch of years it looked like he has been trying to do better and redeem himself. Years ago when I was a POS I managed to turn my life around and become a better person but if I was famous I am sure a lot of people would remember me for my POS days.

You got away with rape?

I joking made a slight remark about that when news started spreading in this online game at the time. Holy shiat, you would have thought I was talking to personal friends of Kobe Bryant. One response was "He just won a championship, there was no way in hell he would have to rape anybody".

This is exactly why I stayed far away from any of the threads about the news.


Ya but I was playing a main healer in a raid, what were they gonna do, replace me mid fight?
 
Dafatone
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Magorn: Well I think her suspension came because she doxxed her critics not for her initial tweet, and as to that...He was Tried, Acquitted, and several times apologized to the woman acknowledging that he and she clearly had different ideas about whether the encounter was consensual.

Is that enough?  Fark if i know.  Not sure if there's a "Statute of Limitations" on such accusations.  I suppose it all comes down to whether or not you acknowledge the possibility of redemption, that a single bad act needn't define a person's life.   YMMV and I do't have an answers for you.  I do Know I've met some very decent people that did some very bad things early in their lives, including several murderers who i wouldn't have hesitated to let watch my kids.


What word would you use to describe an encounter where the parties have a different ideas about whether it was consensual?
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Kobe Bryant anally raped a woman who had to have at least 12 stitches in her anus after the encounter.
 
DammitIForgotMyLogin [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Magorn: apologized to the woman acknowledging that he and she clearly had different ideas about whether the encounter was consensual


On the one hand, that's about the most vomit inducing piece of post-facto rationalisation I think i've ever seen.

On the other hand, it's a convenient admission that he did rape her. Shame the law farked up.
 
js34603
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

JesseL: The public will forgive anything if you're really good at sportsball.


Yeah we're lucky only sportsball players get away with things.
 
js34603
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: John Buck 41: libranoelrose: groppet: Hey he wasn't a perfect man and farked up big time, but from the last bunch of years it looked like he has been trying to do better and redeem himself. Years ago when I was a POS I managed to turn my life around and become a better person but if I was famous I am sure a lot of people would remember me for my POS days.

You got away with rape?

Maybe it's just me but I wouldn't call a 2.5 million $ payout and public scorn and shame 'getting away with it'

Lol that's chump change.

Prison is where rapists belong.


After a trial where they're found guilty right? Or you just want to put everyone accused by Twitter or Fark in prison?
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: Kobe Bryant anally raped a woman who had to have at least 12 stitches in her anus after the encounter.


Damn.  He even had the cock of a champion.. RIP KB.
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: KidKorporate: Kobe Bryant anally raped a woman who had to have at least 12 stitches in her anus after the encounter.

Damn.  He even had the cock of a champion.. RIP KB.


Name checks out.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In the immediate aftermath of the crash, people started talking about retiring Kobe's number league-wide - my first thought was, "How about Kareem, Wilt, or Bill Russell? None of them was ever accused of raping a teenager."
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

JesseL: The public will forgive anything if you're really good at sportsball.


It's so important.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

js34603: libranoelrose: John Buck 41: libranoelrose: groppet: Hey he wasn't a perfect man and farked up big time, but from the last bunch of years it looked like he has been trying to do better and redeem himself. Years ago when I was a POS I managed to turn my life around and become a better person but if I was famous I am sure a lot of people would remember me for my POS days.

You got away with rape?

Maybe it's just me but I wouldn't call a 2.5 million $ payout and public scorn and shame 'getting away with it'

Lol that's chump change.

Prison is where rapists belong.

After a trial where they're found guilty right? Or you just want to put everyone accused by Twitter or Fark in prison?


Or if they confess.

It's cute that you're in here defending him.

I need a new Farky color for rape supporters.
 
Cubs300
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

js34603: JesseL: The public will forgive anything if you're really good at sportsball.

Yeah we're lucky only sportsball players get away with things.


And can we retire "sportsball"?  Call it sports, athletics, or the farking sport you are talking about.  Watch.  Football.  Basketball.  Baseball.  Ooh, look, I can do it in Spanish, too.  Futbol, beisbol, Futbol Americano.  Calling it sportsball just makes one sound like they think their shiat doesn't stink.  farkin' A, man.

/end rant
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: John Buck 41: libranoelrose: groppet: Hey he wasn't a perfect man and farked up big time, but from the last bunch of years it looked like he has been trying to do better and redeem himself. Years ago when I was a POS I managed to turn my life around and become a better person but if I was famous I am sure a lot of people would remember me for my POS days.

You got away with rape?

Maybe it's just me but I wouldn't call a 2.5 million $ payout and public scorn and shame 'getting away with it'

Lol that's chump change.

Prison is where rapists belong.


That's like me patting the neighbor on the ass.then throwing her a 20 to make it right.  Perspective is everything.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Cubs300: js34603: JesseL: The public will forgive anything if you're really good at sportsball.

Yeah we're lucky only sportsball players get away with things.

And can we retire "sportsball"?  Call it sports, athletics, or the farking sport you are talking about.  Watch.  Football.  Basketball.  Baseball.  Ooh, look, I can do it in Spanish, too.  Futbol, beisbol, Futbol Americano.  Calling it sportsball just makes one sound like they think their shiat doesn't stink.  farkin' A, man.

/end rant


While the Sports threads may get a LOT of posts, this is still a nerd website.

Deal with it.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dafatone: Magorn: Well I think her suspension came because she doxxed her critics not for her initial tweet, and as to that...He was Tried, Acquitted, and several times apologized to the woman acknowledging that he and she clearly had different ideas about whether the encounter was consensual.

Is that enough?  Fark if i know.  Not sure if there's a "Statute of Limitations" on such accusations.  I suppose it all comes down to whether or not you acknowledge the possibility of redemption, that a single bad act needn't define a person's life.   YMMV and I do't have an answers for you.  I do Know I've met some very decent people that did some very bad things early in their lives, including several murderers who i wouldn't have hesitated to let watch my kids.

What word would you use to describe an encounter where the parties have a different ideas about whether it was consensual?


generally? Rape.  but, i'm an old lawyer and the concept of  Scienter,roughly, the idea that the perpetrator has knowledge of the wrongness of his act, matters, especially in this scenario.   Now this doesn't in any way legally or morally exonerate Kobe, this is why the concept of AFFIRMATIVE consent is so important. Whether or not he THOUGHT he raped her, he did if she thinks she did, and she will live with the trauma of that act, regardless of his intent.  but, it also matters in the moral calculus of was the damage he did the result of recklessness or malice (driving drunk and hitting kids in a cross walk, vs, TRYING to run them down...)

Let me give you and extreme example, but one that is a 100% true story, , happened here in DC in the 90's back when i knew the lead investigator on it.

A woman has a key to her twin sister's apartment.  As a stewardess she unexpectedly finds herself in DC because of a flight delay and decides to surprise her sister with a visit.   Sister isn;t home so she lets herself in falls asleep on the couch,

a few hours later a man enter the apartment and violently rapes her, she tries to fight him off but he overpowers her despite her screams and cries.  neighbors call the cops who arrive and the following scenario unfolds:

_the "rapist" is in fact the boyfriend of her twin sister.
-the sister is kinky as all hell and "rape play" is a regular part of their sex life
-The boyfriend was unaware of the existence of the sister (fairly new relationship)

So?  You are on the jury..  What verdict do you render?

Granted this is an EXTREME example not the one we are discussing, but it does illustrate a point
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Cubs300: js34603: JesseL: The public will forgive anything if you're really good at sportsball.

Yeah we're lucky only sportsball players get away with things.

And can we retire "sportsball"?  Call it sports, athletics, or the farking sport you are talking about.  Watch.  Football.  Basketball.  Baseball.  Ooh, look, I can do it in Spanish, too.  Futbol, beisbol, Futbol Americano.  Calling it sportsball just makes one sound like they think their shiat doesn't stink.  farkin' A, man.

/end rant


It bothers you? That's the point.

Keep whining about the respect your little games deserve.
 
