(Reason Magazine)   Some federal judges decide whether it's legal to jail child refugees. Others decide whether it's legal to take a picture of a falcon without a legitimate educational purpose   (reason.com) divider line
24
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
prohibits falconers from photographing or filming their birds for "advertisements; as a representation of any business, company, corporation, or other organization; or for promotion or endorsement of any products, merchandise, goods, services, meetings, or fairs"

Wow, how do those birds afford Disney's attorneys?

No one uses real animals in anything anymore anyway, CG is a much less pain in the ass.
 
probesport
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Who knows, maybe they were kidnapped, tied up, taken away, and held for ransom
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well, there go my weekend plans....
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Some clerk was having fun. Final paragraph:

The State and Federal Defendants are ordered to file supplemental briefs addressing the state interest(s) in the regulations challenged under the First Amendment and how those speech restrictions are tailored to achieve those interests, and relatedly, the balance of equities and the public interest prongs under Winter.... The Defendants shall have 30 days from the date of this order to file the briefs. Toucan, of course, play at this game, so Plaintiffs will then have 30 days from the date they are served with both State Defendants' and Federal Defendants' briefs to file a responsive brief....
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i ignore u
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's my god-given right to disturb endangered wildlife during critical mating and nesting periods for fun and profit, because Liberia!
 
probesport
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
cdn.britannica.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Those regulations were probably enacted because Hollywood filmmakers don't give a shiat. When they want a shot of a falcon they'll harrass them like the paparazzi. Documentary filmmakers tend not to do that.
 
saddestmanonearth
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Some clerk was having fun.


Another featherweight pun: It is somewhat unclear what State Defendants are pecking at.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
ECF No. 16 at 15-16. 50 C.F.R. § 21.29(f)(9)(ii) states that falconers may not use their raptors for "commercial entertainment; for advertisements; as representation of any business ... or for promotion ... of any products [or] services ... with the following exceptions: (A) ... to promote ... a nonprofit falconry organization ... [and] (B) ... to promote ... products ... related to falconry ...."

Why single them out?

Entering Eternity
Youtube L-bETux91Dc
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mugato: prohibits falconers from photographing or filming their birds for "advertisements; as a representation of any business, company, corporation, or other organization; or for promotion or endorsement of any products, merchandise, goods, services, meetings, or fairs"

Wow, how do those birds afford Disney's attorneys?

No one uses real animals in anything anymore anyway, CG is a much less pain in the ass.


Especially when it comes to horse bestiality films.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

probesport: Who knows, maybe they were kidnapped, tied up, taken away, and held for ransom


You don't...have...to live like a bird of prey
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Freebird.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I have the captured souls of over a thousand falcons on my SSD card.  Now to deliver them to my dark lord....   CD or DVD?  What is this the 90s'?
 
alsih2o
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So, how did this happen?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o7_OW​Y​rLVOU
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: [Fark user image 300x400]


You need to win five bird-law cases before you're ready to take on tree-law.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So televising those bald eagles they have flying into football stadiums during the national anthem is illegal?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Tldr
 
probesport
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: probesport: Who knows, maybe they were kidnapped, tied up, taken away, and held for ransom

You don't...have...to live like a bird of prey


Don't have to live like a bird of prey?
 
Jesterling
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Has American Thinker weighed in on this yet?
 
khatores
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Those regulations were probably enacted because Hollywood filmmakers don't give a shiat. When they want a shot of a falcon they'll harrass them like the paparazzi. Documentary filmmakers tend not to do that.


Yeah I was thinking the same thing...probably intended to prevent the long-term harassment of wildlife by film crews with a variety of tools.
 
tjsands1118
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
shiat like this makes me think we need to just start our legal system over with new clearly stated rules and get rid of all these farking loopholes, catch-22, and ridiculous laws on the books.

I feel the legal system was made purposely obtuse to maintain lawyers in a posistion power above soceity.
 
urlmaker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Actually, it's a pretty important distinction from a conservation standpoint that we are talking about falconers, ones that train and handle these birds. A movie company, like BBC's "Earth" series can film the birds in the wild as long as they don't violate or disrupt regulations about the birds space. But a Falconer cannot profit from making his birds do tricks in film, television or for commercial purposes. This keeps falconers to using their birds in a strictly sports, education and conservation use and not for profit. If there could be protected birds in commercial uses it might further deplete a protected species by creating falconer industry with the idea of making a commercial industry around the birds. This is not far fetched since there is an existing industry for using big cats, bears, monkeys, etc. in similar commercial roles. So if you are out in the world with your big telephoto camera you can certainly take a picture of one of these birds and sell it to an agency for commercial use, but, a falconer who is keeping the bird cannot do the same. It's not violating his free speech, it's limiting falconers from impacting the conservation efforts by introducing a profit base around their craft.
 
Report