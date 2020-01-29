 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   China's new 1,000-bed Coronavirus Hospital opens, 48 hours after construction began. Hope they had the right permits   (metro.co.uk) divider line
88
    More: Followup, Hubei, United Arab Emirates, Common cold, new 1,000-bed coronavirus hospital, People's Republic of China, Mainland China, Japanese aircraft, mainland China  
•       •       •

930 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jan 2020 at 9:01 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



88 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems more like a staging area for the mortuary than anything else.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: Seems more like a staging area for the mortuary than anything else.


The guesstimate on deaths is 3% of the infected, with SARS it was 10%. And the deaths are mostly with the elderly, and those already having health problems.
But, to be fair, we don't really know what information is reliable at this point.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was an already constructed empty building that they installed plumbing, electricity and internet to.

While I'm fascinated by them building a prefab hospital in 7 days from nothing, this is misleading.

Also, what Cheryl said, they don't have 1,000 modern beds and medical machines installed yet I'm guessing.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: cherryl taggart: Seems more like a staging area for the mortuary than anything else.

The guesstimate on deaths is 3% of the infected, with SARS it was 10%. And the deaths are mostly with the elderly, and those already having health problems.
But, to be fair, we don't really know what information is reliable at this point.


This is a another concern I have while reading these threads.

People on both sides of the panic aisle are mostly guessing.

We already know the Chinese govt covered up how bad it was, so I can see why people don't believe what's being reported.

Those who ask for "verified" sources may as well be asking for a goddam pony.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How soon before it sinks into the swamp?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hahaha, oh wow. I'm sure that's built to the finest Chinese engineering standards. I wonder what will knock it over first, a stiff breeze, some oblivious guy on a moped crashing into the side, or a bird landing on the roof.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
'tis a fine barn, English but it's no hospital.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What's impressive is that it's constructed solely from lead and melamine.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

groppet: How soon before it sinks into the swamp?


Doesn't Matter!  If it does we'll build another castle hospital on top of it!
 
Kangaroo_Ralph
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's probably the only good thing about Communism. When necessary, they can do away with bureaucracy to get things done in an emergency.

Of course, having a populace so poor and miserable they have to eat infected bats hanging in an open market is one of the horrible side effects of Communism.
 
starsrift
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: Those who ask for "verified" sources may as well be asking for a goddam pony.


Do you have a link to the source for that claim? Just curious, because I would like a goddam pony...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Like 80 people probably died building it...
 
Usernate
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
At least it is a decisive action by their government. If this happened in America we would just biatch about all the people with subpar healthcare insurance waiting outside the ER and would build nothing to help them at all.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: What's impressive is that it's constructed solely from lead and melamine.


Don't forget aluminum fasteners (but only 80% of the quantity you actually need), non-tempered glass, and some crucial parts cast in monkey metal.
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Build it and they will come.
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You can tell it was a rush job. Those walls aren't exactly plumb.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: That's probably the only good thing about Communism. When necessary, they can do away with bureaucracy to get things done in an emergency.

Of course, having a populace so poor and miserable they have to eat infected bats hanging in an open market is one of the horrible side effects of Communism.


Damn you're picky.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Potables. Stock up on them.

.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
thewrap.comView Full Size

Not a problem
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Usernate: At least it is a decisive action by their government. If this happened in America we would just biatch about all the people with subpar healthcare insurance waiting outside the ER and would build nothing to help them at all.


We need a committee appointed to determine the members of a committee to appoint a study group who will report back to the committee, executive and legislative branches and then we will need a few hearings to determine what the severity is and what he possible solutions.  Then, a motion for a law. Then debate over the law..IN AN ELECTION YEAR.  Then a vote on it.   Then 3-9 months to implement the new law during which legal challenges are mounted.
 
ifky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I assume they got a couple of these
picclickimg.comView Full Size
.
 
basicstock
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Destructor: You can tell it was a rush job. Those walls aren't exactly plumb.


secure.i.telegraph.co.ukView Full Size
 
Hachitori
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Permits?  In Communist China the government permits YOU!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sentient
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I can't tell from any of the articles how much of it was actually built from scratch. There are photos of them pouring slabs, and photos of the finished product, but nothing in between.

But compared to American standards, even cleaning/refitting/opening a 1000-bed facility in a few days is an astounding feat. You can't even get a lawyer to draft the permit request to start a site study in that time around here, and there will be soccer moms shouting about how moving dirt causes autism before the first review meeting is even scheduled.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Besides, you only need 1000 beds when you rotate through them quickly enough due to quality of care...

The crematorium, however, can fit a whole lot more - especially after processing.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: lindalouwho: cherryl taggart: Seems more like a staging area for the mortuary than anything else.

The guesstimate on deaths is 3% of the infected, with SARS it was 10%. And the deaths are mostly with the elderly, and those already having health problems.
But, to be fair, we don't really know what information is reliable at this point.

This is a another concern I have while reading these threads.

People on both sides of the panic aisle are mostly guessing.

We already know the Chinese govt covered up how bad it was, so I can see why people don't believe what's being reported.

Those who ask for "verified" sources may as well be asking for a goddam pony.


I'm really confused.  Does this mean we might be getting ponies?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ifky: I assume they got a couple of these[picclickimg.com image 400x300].


It's a ho hospital?

/Hoes need healthcare too.
 
ifky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bermuda59: [thewrap.com image 618x412]
Not a problem


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I can unfortunately predict another tragedy: The hospital crumbles down with patients inside.

I don't trust buildings that big that were only built in 2 days. What kind of QUALITY does it have?
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Sentient: I can't tell from any of the articles how much of it was actually built from scratch. There are photos of them pouring slabs, and photos of the finished product, but nothing in between.


You can't pour a usable foundation that quickly.

Granted, if you only need it for a few months, maybe you can get away with it.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Does this mean we might be getting ponies?


Yes, but ponies damned by god.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Sentient: I can't tell from any of the articles how much of it was actually built from scratch. There are photos of them pouring slabs, and photos of the finished product, but nothing in between.

But compared to American standards, even cleaning/refitting/opening a 1000-bed facility in a few days is an astounding feat. You can't even get a lawyer to draft the permit request to start a site study in that time around here, and there will be soccer moms shouting about how moving dirt causes autism before the first review meeting is even scheduled.


The article says it was an empty building and they had 500 workers putting in electric, water and internet over 48 hours.

Cement doesn't dry that fast.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

GreenSun: I can unfortunately predict another tragedy: The hospital crumbles down with patients inside.

I don't trust buildings that big that were only built in 2 days. What kind of QUALITY does it have?


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Cement needs a week to cure before it'll support its designed load.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Constructed in 48 hours? It takes that long to set up the crane to build a multi story building like this. These reporters will say ANYTHING to get clicks. Thank god for ad block.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Jesus, this thread is gonna be brownie central in less than 100 posts, isn't it?

I MEANT A UNICORN
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: It was an already constructed empty building that they installed plumbing, electricity and internet to.


This.  It was an already-built building (okay, complex of buildings) intended to be a hospital, and was scheduled to open in May.  They just sped things up a bit and opened it now.

Somewhat impressive, but the headline makes it sound like they started with an empty field and 48 hours later had a hospital which totally is not the case.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just like that, there's a new hospital!

The 2nd hospital is being build at this moment.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Sentient: I can't tell from any of the articles how much of it was actually built from scratch. There are photos of them pouring slabs, and photos of the finished product, but nothing in between.

You can't pour a usable foundation that quickly.

Granted, if you only need it for a few months, maybe you can get away with it.


They did it in MASH during one episode with doctors doing the work instead of actual construction experts.  I think it will be fine.

/Off to check my insurance for hospital room specs
 
lolmao500
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: cherryl taggart: Seems more like a staging area for the mortuary than anything else.

The guesstimate on deaths is 3% of the infected, with SARS it was 10%. And the deaths are mostly with the elderly, and those already having health problems.
But, to be fair, we don't really know what information is reliable at this point.


Keep repeating the 3% lie... it still aint true.

1,239 in critical condition
103 recovered
132 dead.

That doesnt sounds like 3% death rate to me.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Also, anyone who thinks America couldn't make 1000 hospitals over night seem to forget they built 1000 prisons to hold migrant children in like no time.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: [Fark user image 425x413]


What were the police for? To keep the construction workers and electricians there without pay?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

lolmao500: lindalouwho: cherryl taggart: Seems more like a staging area for the mortuary than anything else.

The guesstimate on deaths is 3% of the infected, with SARS it was 10%. And the deaths are mostly with the elderly, and those already having health problems.
But, to be fair, we don't really know what information is reliable at this point.

Keep repeating the 3% lie... it still aint true.

1,239 in critical condition
103 recovered
132 dead.

That doesnt sounds like 3% death rate to me.


Read my last sentence again, Bucko.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I wonder how long it will take to build the 10000 slab mortuary?

Also I heard that the Clintons might be able to cash in on this by consulting on Mass Graves

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lolmao500: lindalouwho: cherryl taggart: Seems more like a staging area for the mortuary than anything else.

The guesstimate on deaths is 3% of the infected, with SARS it was 10%. And the deaths are mostly with the elderly, and those already having health problems.
But, to be fair, we don't really know what information is reliable at this point.

Keep repeating the 3% lie... it still aint true.

1,239 in critical condition
103 recovered
132 dead.

That doesnt sounds like 3% death rate to me.


6000 infected
132 dead

No dead outside China.

Give it a few more days to see how bad it is. But current numbers show 3-5% fatality rate.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: Jesus, this thread is gonna be brownie central in less than 100 posts, isn't it?

I MEANT A UNICORN


*returns saddle to tack shop*
:(
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Usernate: At least it is a decisive action by their government. If this happened in America we would just biatch about all the people with subpar healthcare insurance waiting outside the ER and would build nothing to help them at all.


Not true!

Remember, when a medical staffer was suspected of having contracted Ebola there was an all-out effort to keep her safely quarantined in a tent in the hospital parking lot.

Although, now that you mentioned it - that private room might have not been possible had she not had insurance.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: libranoelrose: Jesus, this thread is gonna be brownie central in less than 100 posts, isn't it?

I MEANT A UNICORN

*returns saddle to tack shop*
:(


Brownie?

I typed bronie

You can have a pony, linda
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: But current numbers show 3-5% fatality rate.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Oh no. Only a 97% chance of survival!
 
Displayed 50 of 88 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report