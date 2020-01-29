 Skip to content
(The Windsor Star)   No snarky headline; the photo in the article already contains the maximum legal limit   (beta.windsorstar.com) divider line
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Truth in advertising
 
Darkmeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a Buick?
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Clicks link*

Can I get an aisle seat, please?.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She does to make this meme.
That is dedication.
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Priceless

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zamboni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to state the obvious... but that car is f**ked the hell up! I mean... damn!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zamboni: Not to state the obvious... but that car is f**ked the hell up! I mean... damn!


Single car accident, crashing into a school, driving a Buick.

Has to be an old person.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dead do not learn from their mistakes.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: zamboni: Not to state the obvious... but that car is f**ked the hell up! I mean... damn!

Single car accident, crashing into a school, driving a Buick.

Has to be an old person.


Doubt it. Fairly sure that car was going above 30 mph.

/and oh wow, Subby. Yeah. Truly.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*snert*
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: zamboni: Not to state the obvious... but that car is f**ked the hell up! I mean... damn!

Single car accident, crashing into a school, driving a Buick.

Has to be an old person.


Medical event.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: zamboni: Not to state the obvious... but that car is f**ked the hell up! I mean... damn!

Single car accident, crashing into a school, driving a Buick.

Has to be an old person.

Doubt it. Fairly sure that car was going above 30 mph.


That is the 'mistaking the gas pedal for the break pedal' old person unexplained crash scenario.
 
zamboni
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: zamboni: Not to state the obvious... but that car is f**ked the hell up! I mean... damn!

Single car accident, crashing into a school, driving a Buick.

Has to be an old person.


If I had my photo editing stuff on this computer I might have made an animated gif using that photo with a left turn signal blinking.

Of course, the left turn lens might not even be in that photo. But I'd stick it on the ground somewhere. Still flashing as if it refuses to die.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Resident Muslim: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: zamboni: Not to state the obvious... but that car is f**ked the hell up! I mean... damn!

Single car accident, crashing into a school, driving a Buick.

Has to be an old person.

Doubt it. Fairly sure that car was going above 30 mph.

That is the 'mistaking the gas pedal for the break pedal' old person unexplained crash scenario.


I'm sorry, I have to disagree again, this wasn't at a Farmer's market.

/;)
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zamboni: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: zamboni: Not to state the obvious... but that car is f**ked the hell up! I mean... damn!

Single car accident, crashing into a school, driving a Buick.

Has to be an old person.

If I had my photo editing stuff on this computer I might have made an animated gif using that photo with a left turn signal blinking.

Of course, the left turn lens might not even be in that photo. But I'd stick it on the ground somewhere. Still flashing as if it refuses to die.


That would be all kinds of awesome...you earn one smart and one funny.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, so the real story is this:

The woman was a very skilled worker in a very dangerous position in a very dangerous industry.  She had done it for years, and was very methodical, regimented, and precise about doing her duties.  However, one day, she met a man.  A man that she fell head-over-heels in love with.  She begged the people she worked for to leave the industry, but that is not something that is taken lightly, if it is ever allowed at all.  After taking care of a number of monumental tasks, her employers allowed her to leave.  But, luck was not on her side.  She eventually lost her partner to a life-threatening disease, after only a couple years together.  Years that she will not forget, and will cherish the times they had together before her man was so cruelly and slowly taken from her.  Unbeknownst to her, after burying her departed love, she received a last gift: a kitten, along with a card urging her to look at their time together fondly and to keep the kitten safe and love it as he loved her.  It was not to last, though, as she had taken the kitten on a country drive in her Miata, trying to relive herself of the stress of losing her soulmate.  At a gas station, she inadvertently and unknowingly crossed paths with the spawn of one of her old employers.  after a slightly tense exchange, she went home.  That night, while she slept, the kitten jumped off the bed, and began mowing as if to alert her owner.  But, it was too late.  Masked intruders had made their way inside and began trashing the place, kitten included.  The woman could only do so much to fight off 5 people, but eventually, they knocked her out.  She woke woozily the next morning on the floor where she was knocked unconscious.  After cleaning up the mess that was left, and a brief service for her departed feline friend, a fire grew inside her.  One that was not going to be easily controlled.  This was a new mission.  After visiting the chop chop where her (now stolen) Miata was taken, she had a new goal:  kill her tormentors.  After a day or two of chasing clues, she eventually found the person who put her new life so upside-down, and got her revenge.  However, she had angered her old boss, who was the father of the man she just terminated.  He was not going to go away.  After a legendary knock-down, drag-out fight at a heliport near a shipyard, she managed to dispatch her opponent and get away, but not without taking heavy damage  herself.  She died on the way to the pound to get a new kitten by crashing into some school steps.  What did you expect?  She's not a man.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: The dead do not learn from their mistakes.


The kids might have learned a valuable lesson.

It's always best to learn from *other people's* mistakes
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ironic.....Dontcha Think?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: The dead do not learn from their mistakes.


frowns on your Shenanigans:
thenypost.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
zamboni
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Ok, so the real story is this:

The woman was a very skilled worker in a very dangerous position in a very dangerous industry.  She had done it for years, and was very methodical, regimented, and precise about doing her duties.  However, one day, she met a man.  A man that she fell head-over-heels in love with.  She begged the people she worked for to leave the industry, but that is not something that is taken lightly, if it is ever allowed at all.  After taking care of a number of monumental tasks, her employers allowed her to leave.  But, luck was not on her side.  She eventually lost her partner to a life-threatening disease, after only a couple years together.  Years that she will not forget, and will cherish the times they had together before her man was so cruelly and slowly taken from her.  Unbeknownst to her, after burying her departed love, she received a last gift: a kitten, along with a card urging her to look at their time together fondly and to keep the kitten safe and love it as he loved her.  It was not to last, though, as she had taken the kitten on a country drive in her Miata, trying to relive herself of the stress of losing her soulmate.  At a gas station, she inadvertently and unknowingly crossed paths with the spawn of one of her old employers.  after a slightly tense exchange, she went home.  That night, while she slept, the kitten jumped off the bed, and began mowing as if to alert her owner.  But, it was too late.  Masked intruders had made their way inside and began trashing the place, kitten included.  The woman could only do so much to fight off 5 people, but eventually, they knocked her out.  She woke woozily the next morning on the floor where she was knocked unconscious.  After cleaning up the mess that was left, and a brief service for her departed feline friend, a fire grew inside her.  One that was not going to be easily controlled.  This was a new mission.  After visiting the chop chop where her (now stolen) Miata was taken, she had ...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kevin72 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Just in case anyone is wondering, this is the Windsor that is South Detroit. Not a Windsor of California or England or anywhere else.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Another Government Employee:

I used to live close enough to know that school, the road is extreamly straight & flat ( as almost every road is in the area baring some post 50's suburbs & the areas around the lakes and Detroit River)

So a medical event is most likely
 
Hopjes
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: The dead do not learn from their mistakes.


But they can still teach the living.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
the car struck a snow bank before careening into the school parking lot and slamming into the concrete stairs at the main entrance of the building.

Was she racing at 100 mph? The car is squashed.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Kevin72:

We're the most Americanized Canadians you'll ever meet if we're being honest
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Kevin72: Just in case anyone is wondering, this is the Windsor that is South Detroit. Not a Windsor of California or England or anywhere else.


Pretty sure this is in Canada somewhere given the story about the laboUr Minister
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That is.... unfortunate.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Ambivalence: The dead do not learn from their mistakes.

The kids might have learned a valuable lesson.

It's always best to learn from *other people's* mistakes


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: The dead do not learn from their mistakes.


I don't know.  It's arguable that she won't do  that again.
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I fought the lawl and the lawl won.
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Ok, so the real story is this:

The woman was a very skilled worker in a very dangerous position in a very dangerous industry.  She had done it for years, and was very methodical, regimented, and precise about doing her duties.  However, one day, she met a man.  A man that she fell head-over-heels in love with.  She begged the people she worked for to leave the industry, but that is not something that is taken lightly, if it is ever allowed at all.  After taking care of a number of monumental tasks, her employers allowed her to leave.  But, luck was not on her side.  She eventually lost her partner to a life-threatening disease, after only a couple years together.  Years that she will not forget, and will cherish the times they had together before her man was so cruelly and slowly taken from her.  Unbeknownst to her, after burying her departed love, she received a last gift: a kitten, along with a card urging her to look at their time together fondly and to keep the kitten safe and love it as he loved her.  It was not to last, though, as she had taken the kitten on a country drive in her Miata, trying to relive herself of the stress of losing her soulmate.  At a gas station, she inadvertently and unknowingly crossed paths with the spawn of one of her old employers.  after a slightly tense exchange, she went home.  That night, while she slept, the kitten jumped off the bed, and began mowing as if to alert her owner.  But, it was too late.  Masked intruders had made their way inside and began trashing the place, kitten included.  The woman could only do so much to fight off 5 people, but eventually, they knocked her out.  She woke woozily the next morning on the floor where she was knocked unconscious.  After cleaning up the mess that was left, and a brief service for her departed feline friend, a fire grew inside her.  One that was not going to be easily controlled.  This was a new mission.  After visiting the chop chop where her (now stolen) Miata was taken, she had ...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MagicBoris: Dr Jack Badofsky: Ok, so the real story is this:

The woman was a very skilled worker in a very dangerous position in a very dangerous industry.  She had done it for years, and was very methodical, regimented, and precise about doing her duties.  However, one day, she met a man.  A man that she fell head-over-heels in love with.  She begged the people she worked for to leave the industry, but that is not something that is taken lightly, if it is ever allowed at all.  After taking care of a number of monumental tasks, her employers allowed her to leave.  But, luck was not on her side.  She eventually lost her partner to a life-threatening disease, after only a couple years together.  Years that she will not forget, and will cherish the times they had together before her man was so cruelly and slowly taken from her.  Unbeknownst to her, after burying her departed love, she received a last gift: a kitten, along with a card urging her to look at their time together fondly and to keep the kitten safe and love it as he loved her.  It was not to last, though, as she had taken the kitten on a country drive in her Miata, trying to relive herself of the stress of losing her soulmate.  At a gas station, she inadvertently and unknowingly crossed paths with the spawn of one of her old employers.  after a slightly tense exchange, she went home.  That night, while she slept, the kitten jumped off the bed, and began mowing as if to alert her owner.  But, it was too late.  Masked intruders had made their way inside and began trashing the place, kitten included.  The woman could only do so much to fight off 5 people, but eventually, they knocked her out.  She woke woozily the next morning on the floor where she was knocked unconscious.  After cleaning up the mess that was left, and a brief service for her departed feline friend, a fire grew inside her.  One that was not going to be easily controlled.  This was a new mission.  After visiting the chop chop where her (now stolen) Miata ...


You're no fun.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That looks survivable, probably no seat belt. didn't want to wrinkle her dress.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Should I laugh or cry?
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Ok, so the real story is this:

The woman was a very skilled worker in a very dangerous position in a very dangerous industry.  She had done it for years, and was very methodical, regimented, and precise about doing her duties.  However, one day, she met a man.  A man that she fell head-over-heels in love with.  She begged the people she worked for to leave the industry, but that is not something that is taken lightly, if it is ever allowed at all.  After taking care of a number of monumental tasks, her employers allowed her to leave.  But, luck was not on her side.  She eventually lost her partner to a life-threatening disease, after only a couple years together.  Years that she will not forget, and will cherish the times they had together before her man was so cruelly and slowly taken from her.  Unbeknownst to her, after burying her departed love, she received a last gift: a kitten, along with a card urging her to look at their time together fondly and to keep the kitten safe and love it as he loved her.  It was not to last, though, as she had taken the kitten on a country drive in her Miata, trying to relive herself of the stress of losing her soulmate.  At a gas station, she inadvertently and unknowingly crossed paths with the spawn of one of her old employers.  after a slightly tense exchange, she went home.  That night, while she slept, the kitten jumped off the bed, and began mowing as if to alert her owner.  But, it was too late.  Masked intruders had made their way inside and began trashing the place, kitten included.  The woman could only do so much to fight off 5 people, but eventually, they knocked her out.  She woke woozily the next morning on the floor where she was knocked unconscious.  After cleaning up the mess that was left, and a brief service for her departed feline friend, a fire grew inside her.  One that was not going to be easily controlled.  This was a new mission.  After visiting the chop chop where her (now stolen) Miata was taken, she had a new goal:  kill her tormentors.  After a day or two of chasing clues, she eventually found the person who put her new life so upside-down, and got her revenge.  However, she had angered her old boss, who was the father of the man she just terminated.  He was not going to go away.  After a legendary knock-down, drag-out fight at a heliport near a shipyard, she managed to dispatch her opponent and get away, but not without taking heavy damage  herself.  She died on the way to the pound to get a new kitten by crashing into some school steps.  What did you expect?  She's not a man.


You really need help.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh, noes! A few children might have "seen something"! Bring out the counselors! Get a team of social workers, stat!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Essex County OPP"

Yeah, you know me!
 
soporific
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Whoever took that photo knew exactly what they were doing.
 
