 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   Australian lab manages to grow Wuhan coronavirus. So, yay?   (axios.com) divider line
13
    More: Followup, World Health Organization, Virus, Genome, diagnosis of the virus, Health, Bacteria, Public health, first-generation antibody test  
•       •       •

89 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jan 2020 at 9:41 AM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big deal.  So have 6000 other people.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In Australia, even your pet lab is trying to kill you. Bad dog, no biscuit!
 
aremmes
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Australians will finally have a chance to fight the dreaded drop bears.
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bad day to be a Rhesus monkey.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Simply put: crisis averted.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is it just me, or is Vegemite to figure into the cure?
 
wingedkat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's the first step in vaccine production.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh goody.  An Australian version of the virus.  Not only will it attack your respiratory system, it'll get you down under too.
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yes because Australia needs more things that are trying to kill you.
 
zsharon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wuhan ain't nuthin to fark with.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Australian lab?

d17fnq9dkz9hgj.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Great. Now Wuhan virus is trying to kill the Jews.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ less than a minute ago  
To creating deadly viruses : the cause of and solution to all life's coronavirus problems.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report