(Daily Star)   Man who likes women with waxed pubic hair decides to see firsthand what women go through (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk)
57
    Bikini waxing, Vulva, Pubic hair, Shaving, pubic hair wax, Hair removal, Depilation, Dr Shree Datta  
•       •       •

57 Comments     (+0 »)
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.kinja-img.comView Full Size


omlet.frView Full Size
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It hurts, is this news to anyone?
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude doesn't look like he has the body or the game to be picky.  He should be grateful he gets any trim, trimmed or not.

I know I am.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just use a razor, jeez.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: It hurts, is this news to anyone?


Tattoos hurt too, but until I had my back done I wasn't ready for just how painful it was. It was like someone was doing surgery without anaesthesia. I'll bet waxing your pubes is up there, at least the first time.
 
zinny
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Promo Sapien: Dude doesn't look like he has the body or the game to be picky.  He should be grateful he gets any trim, trimmed or not.

I know I am.


He must be wealthy.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
huh...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Tattoos hurt too, but until I had my back done I wasn't ready for just how painful it was. It was like someone was doing surgery without anaesthesia.


They were.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love wax......as in candles!!!!!


That other shat hurts like.....
Fark user imageView Full Size

The one to the head me thinks hurtz the most.........
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love a super smooth beave, but I understand that it can be a pain. I just ask that it at least be trimmed so I dont feel like I am searching for El Dorado deep in the Amazon. I tried shaving smooth exactly once, and it turned into an itch nightmare. But I do take the clippers and keep things trimmed. Seems only fair.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if i were to get waxed i would cease to exist.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, that kind of waxing. I thought he had a handlebar mustache fetish.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: [Fark user image image 640x427]


You don't have to spend gobs of money for overpriced things with stupid names.  My Philips Norelco clippers with multiple attachments are quite useful for pubic hairs, beard, neck, and armpits.  Plus it requires no oil.  It was cheap at Walmart.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"likes women with waxed pubic hair"

Um, I think waxed pubic hair looks a lot like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the normalisation of paedophilia proceeds apace.
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yanoosh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My ex looked like Gene Shalit when she put her undies on, I like them bald, is that too much to ask for ?
 
BooksontheBrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What you're saying is this man needed physical proof that the average woman is 1000% times tougher than he will ever be?

Sucker.
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been shaving my junk for 20 years, but I've never had it waxed. I've done a back wax 2 times, pain wasn't too bad, but each time about a week later, every pore on my back became a clogged/ingrown/red pimple like thing that took 2 months to go away, at which point the hair had regrown. So 1 week of delightful smoothness and two months of itchy, ugly, discomfort. Not doing that to my junk.

Now I just get my wife to run an electric shaver over my back every once in a while.
 
BooksontheBrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

MountainClimber: [Fark user image 286x679]


1. That stuff smells terrible. It's literally chemically burnt hair.
2. It doesn't work on pubes, (they're too thick)
3. While you are waiting for that shait to cure on your legs, it is inevitable that your cat or dog will decide it's a great moment to brush against you.
 
mr intrepid
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Two words;

KELLY CLARKSON!!!

That is all.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Monkey: I've been shaving my junk for 20 years, but I've never had it waxed. I've done a back wax 2 times, pain wasn't too bad, but each time about a week later, every pore on my back became a clogged/ingrown/red pimple like thing that took 2 months to go away, at which point the hair had regrown. So 1 week of delightful smoothness and two months of itchy, ugly, discomfort. Not doing that to my junk.

Now I just get my wife to run an electric shaver over my back every once in a while.


You're not shaving around your junk, but shaving your actual junk? Did you get a BJ from a werewolf once?
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I love a super smooth beave, but I understand that it can be a pain. I just ask that it at least be trimmed so I dont feel like I am searching for El Dorado deep in the Amazon. I tried shaving smooth exactly once, and it turned into an itch nightmare. But I do take the clippers and keep things trimmed. Seems only fair.


My wife is pretty much hairless, doesn't have to shave.

Me I am a Sasquatch and she likes it that way.
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: "likes women with waxed pubic hair"

Um, I think waxed pubic hair looks a lot like this:

[Fark user image 850x446]


That looks like a jumping spider.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
" does the carpet match the drapes?"
Bartenderess says" linoleum."
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BooksontheBrain: MountainClimber: [Fark user image 286x679]

1. That stuff smells terrible. It's literally chemically burnt hair.
2. It doesn't work on pubes, (they're too thick)
3. While you are waiting for that shait to cure on your legs, it is inevitable that your cat or dog will decide it's a great moment to brush against you.


1. yup
2. it does work on pubes, it just takes longer. better to go with 2 treatments a day or two apart.
3. apply it in the shower stall/bath tub
4. it burns like a motherfarker if you do not heed advice on point 2,
5. don't get it in your pee hole.
 
geocacherphil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I like it natural, pits too.

/fight me!
//save the bush
///no slashie pubes
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm older, so I was having sex before this hairless fad began.
Natural, landing strip, bald I don't care. I'm having sex.
It's awesome.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

theflatline: MythDragon: I love a super smooth beave, but I understand that it can be a pain. I just ask that it at least be trimmed so I dont feel like I am searching for El Dorado deep in the Amazon. I tried shaving smooth exactly once, and it turned into an itch nightmare. But I do take the clippers and keep things trimmed. Seems only fair.

My wife is pretty much hairless, doesn't have to shave.

Me I am a Sasquatch and she likes it that way.


perfectly content with tee box, fairway, rough, green or cartpath.

/sports analogy all the things
//weirdo who thinks armpit hair is sexy.
 
biscuitsngravy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Meh.  I like pubic hair on a woman.  Reminds me of being a kid and looking at Playboy and it wasn't like we were shown much vulva or labia or anything in that publication, so bush sort of became the de facto vagina for me and has remained so.

I'm not necessarily advocating belly button to asshole and thigh to thigh here, but pubic hair is glorious, and your woman will be grateful that she doesn't have to shave/wax.  YMMV.

/bush
 
johnny queso
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

geocacherphil: I like it natural, pits too.

/fight me!
//save the bush
///no slashie pubes


👊🏻
 
Monkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Monkey: I've been shaving my junk for 20 years, but I've never had it waxed. I've done a back wax 2 times, pain wasn't too bad, but each time about a week later, every pore on my back became a clogged/ingrown/red pimple like thing that took 2 months to go away, at which point the hair had regrown. So 1 week of delightful smoothness and two months of itchy, ugly, discomfort. Not doing that to my junk.

Now I just get my wife to run an electric shaver over my back every once in a while.

You're not shaving around your junk, but shaving your actual junk? Did you get a BJ from a werewolf once?


Heh. Yeah, the head of my wang is furry as hell during a full moon.

In this instance, let's agree that "junk" is basically the area on the front of my body that would be covered by a Speedo that a German would wear in Ibiza.
 
buserror [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

macadamnut: And the normalisation of paedophilia proceeds apace.


Do you say the same thing about removing hair from faces, legs, armpits, etc?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You mean bald down there like a child?  No thanks.
 
Technoir [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Meh. at my stag'n'doe party, we auctioned off wax strips.  $5 to do arms, $10 to do a leg, $15 for chest and $50 for "waxer's choice".   

We made a lot of money, and I was completely (and i do mean COMPLETELY) hairless below the neck for a few weeks. 

I didn't flinch, didn't scream or howl, or even make a noise other than a quiet grunt on the more sensitive pulls.
 
Monkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

theflatline: MythDragon: I love a super smooth beave, but I understand that it can be a pain. I just ask that it at least be trimmed so I dont feel like I am searching for El Dorado deep in the Amazon. I tried shaving smooth exactly once, and it turned into an itch nightmare. But I do take the clippers and keep things trimmed. Seems only fair.

My wife is pretty much hairless, doesn't have to shave.

Me I am a Sasquatch and she likes it that way.


The only benefit to chemotherapy (and my wife, who had it, agrees), was a good half year of complete hairlessness, top to bottom.

Bald chicks are sexy.
 
gar1013
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The follow up episode with the guy who likes having buttsecks with women sounds like it'll be a pain in the ass to film.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

macadamnut: And the normalisation of paedophilia proceeds apace


You can stop thinking of the children....
 
Lucky Stu
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Monkey: I've been shaving my junk for 20 years, but I've never had it waxed. I've done a back wax 2 times, pain wasn't too bad, but each time about a week later, every pore on my back became a clogged/ingrown/red pimple like thing that took 2 months to go away, at which point the hair had regrown. So 1 week of delightful smoothness and two months of itchy, ugly, discomfort. Not doing that to my junk.

Now I just get my wife to run an electric shaver over my back every once in a while.


User name checks out.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

johnny queso: geocacherphil: I like it natural, pits too.

/fight me!
//save the bush
///no slashie pubes

👊🏻


Fisting?
 
PunGent
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

buserror: macadamnut: And the normalisation of paedophilia proceeds apace.

Do you say the same thing about removing hair from faces, legs, armpits, etc?


No, because those are different than the primary female sexual organ.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Some guys have unrealistic expectations and double standards. Film at 11.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's pretty simple -- women who don't want to shave shouldn't shave.

Women need to refuse to do what they consider to be unacceptable. You don't see men doing ridiculous things to their bodies to gain women's approval. We decided long ago that anything beyond "showering with soap" shouldn't be a requirement, and even that one is a sticking point for some.

Thing is, a lot of women like shaving and having no pubic hair, so they aren't a united front, but those opposed to shaving act like all women hate "being forced" to do it "by society".
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

PunGent: buserror: macadamnut: And the normalisation of paedophilia proceeds apace.

Do you say the same thing about removing hair from faces, legs, armpits, etc?

No, because those are different than the primary female sexual organ.



Oh well that proves the pedophilia. Can't argue with that!
 
CaptainSpaceJohnny
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

geocacherphil: I like it natural, pits too.

/fight me!
//save the bush
///no slashie pubes


Me too.  I especially don't care for clean shaven.  I encountered one with bad razor burns once...yuck.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
at first i was like, sweet, boobies, then i was like, oh never mind.
 
bigoldthor
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

biscuitsngravy: Meh.  I like pubic hair on a woman.  Reminds me of being a kid and looking at Playboy and it wasn't like we were shown much vulva or labia or anything in that publication, so bush sort of became the de facto vagina for me and has remained so.

I'm not necessarily advocating belly button to asshole and thigh to thigh here, but pubic hair is glorious, and your woman will be grateful that she doesn't have to shave/wax.  YMMV.

/bush


Exactly.  Feel the same way.  I love a nice patch down there...very, very sexy.  In fact, if I see a bare one, I just move on to the next page, image, etc.

That said, I don't want her to look like she has Buckwheat in a leg-lock.  Tasteful grooming is needed, but I reciprocate in this area.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A pilot's best friend...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
