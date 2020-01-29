 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Once again proving that libraries are havens of illegal activity and evil intent   (wcax.com) divider line
    international border runs, Haskell Free Library and Opera House, Border Patrol, Canada - United States border, Derby Line, Vermont, Derby, Vermont  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's a Polish joke in there somewhere but we're not allowed to do them anymore.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump spends billions siphoned from military housing budgets to build his giant wall to stop illegal immigration, which can easily be accomplished by walking thru a library. Of course he's trying to stop brown people, not white people.
 
TheThighsofTorgo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Authorities became suspicious when she began unscrewing all the light bulbs on her way out.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoulda bribed the Librarian to let her get to another library via the L-Space connection
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that's just the librarians!
 
Helen_Arigby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't have built a library on the Polish/American border, then, or at least not one with doors on both sides.

/YES I KNOW THERE'S AN OCEAN IN THE WAY
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i.r.id10t: Shoulda bribed the Librarian to let her get to another library via the L-Space connection


Oook!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Trump spends billions siphoned from military housing budgets to build his giant wall to stop illegal immigration, which can easily be accomplished by walking thru a library. Of course he's trying to stop brown people, not white people.


Border Patrol stopped her, so, maybe not.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Walker: Trump spends billions siphoned from military housing budgets to build his giant wall to stop illegal immigration, which can easily be accomplished by walking thru a library. Of course he's trying to stop brown people, not white people.

Border Patrol stopped her, so, maybe not.


Twice.  She also tried to get through at Niagara Falls earlier.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woman from Poland crosses US/Canada border? Is that some sort of Hogwarts shiat?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheThighsofTorgo: Authorities became suspicious when she began unscrewing all the light bulbs on her way out.


She was also carrying a car door so she could roll down the window when it got hot.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Trump spends billions siphoned from military housing budgets to build his giant wall to stop illegal immigration, which can easily be accomplished by walking thru a library. Of course he's trying to stop brown people, not white people.


Wow... You got TDS bad,don't you?  To be fair, it's not really your fault... it's in the water in some places

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worth a shot I guess
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are going to cross the border there you have to make an appointment with the library.

They are always overbooked.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Let's light this candle.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She asked the librarian "Which way to America?"
The librarian replied "America?  Left"
So she said "I'll be back here tomorrow.  I'll try to get here before it can leave."
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: [Fark user image 800x1067]
Let's light this candle.


I would like the address of this library.  ...Well, really, I would like her address.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to have seen some more exposition on how this country-straddling library came into existence and if this is a continual problem, as I'd think it must be.
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Walker: Trump spends billions siphoned from military housing budgets to build his giant wall to stop illegal immigration, which can easily be accomplished by walking thru a library. Of course he's trying to stop brown people, not white people.


If you are ignorant of the geopolitical situations on the north or south boarder, then you too can make stupid Fark™ posts as well.
 
Curt Blizzah
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
She asked the desk for a Polish sausage.  They asked her if she was Polish, and she got offended. 'Why do you ask?  Because I ordered a Polish sausage?  What if I wanted a Belgium waffle: would you think I was from Belgium?  Or an English muffin: would you think I was from England?  Why would you ask if I'm Polish?'

"Because, you are in a library"
 
jtown
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sexy librarian thread?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: This text is now purple: [Fark user image 800x1067]
Let's light this candle.

I would like the address of this library.  ...Well, really, I would like her address.


Her address is in the Dewey Decimal System.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A lot of kids get hooked on Dungeons & Dragons in libraries, so subby isn't wrong.

If Chick Tracks have taught me anything, it's that D&D is evil (as well as libraries and literacy in general)
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mugato: There's a Polish joke in there somewhere but we're not allowed to do them anymore.


For entertainment, before the police got there the librarians told her to go hide in a corner.
 
OldJames
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Walker: Trump spends billions siphoned from military housing budgets to build his giant wall to stop illegal immigration, which can easily be accomplished by walking thru a library. Of course he's trying to stop brown people, not white people.


Every person from Latin America I've ever met was just as white as me, where is this "brown people" stereotype coming from?
 
meintx2001
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

OldJames: Walker: Trump spends billions siphoned from military housing budgets to build his giant wall to stop illegal immigration, which can easily be accomplished by walking thru a library. Of course he's trying to stop brown people, not white people.

Every person from Latin America I've ever met was just as white as me, where is this "brown people" stereotype coming from?


The liberal left.
 
jimjays
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I've read of this library and other people trying to illegally cross the border through it before. I'm sure they expect the attempts.

But yes, there can be any sort of crime at libraries. I was personally familiar with a library case where a 26-yr-old tried to date a minor. It wasn't as bad as it sounds on its face. I recognized she was younger, but I also knew she was in college, drank in bars, popular with adult regulars and was a smart and friendly librarian with whom there was mutual chemistry (she was also 6-feet tall, physically mature and technically a pro athlete). I just didn't know both the college and library roles were part of her high school program. Fortunately I was known and liked there, and wasn't the first, that she and the older librarians were amused by my mistake: "Jim, I'm in high school! I'm only16." "Hey, girls, she just got another one; it's Jim this time."
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Dr Jack Badofsky: Walker: Trump spends billions siphoned from military housing budgets to build his giant wall to stop illegal immigration, which can easily be accomplished by walking thru a library. Of course he's trying to stop brown people, not white people.

Border Patrol stopped her, so, maybe not.

Twice.  She also tried to get through at Niagara Falls earlier.


Not an easy crossing there.
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
whiskeywhitemage
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
ok but how'd she get from poland to canada undetected?
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Goddamnit fark, do I have to do everything?
 
Harlee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: And that's just the librarians!


It sound like its some kind of sabotage.

Librarians Remake Beastie Boys' 'Sabotage' Video, Win Internet
Youtube 5HbSOZcfu2Y
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OldJames: Walker: Trump spends billions siphoned from military housing budgets to build his giant wall to stop illegal immigration, which can easily be accomplished by walking thru a library. Of course he's trying to stop brown people, not white people.

Every person from Latin America I've ever met was just as white as me, where is this "brown people" stereotype coming from?


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


Apparently this may come as some surprise, but lots of Caucasian people in the U.S. think of Latin Hispanics, particularly mestizos, as a separate racial category.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Dr Jack Badofsky: Dr Jack Badofsky: Walker: Trump spends billions siphoned from military housing budgets to build his giant wall to stop illegal immigration, which can easily be accomplished by walking thru a library. Of course he's trying to stop brown people, not white people.

Border Patrol stopped her, so, maybe not.

Twice.  She also tried to get through at Niagara Falls earlier.

Not an easy crossing there.
[upload.wikimedia.org image 593x599]


Damn, your drunk tests are hard!
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

meintx2001: OldJames: Walker: Trump spends billions siphoned from military housing budgets to build his giant wall to stop illegal immigration, which can easily be accomplished by walking thru a library. Of course he's trying to stop brown people, not white people.

Every person from Latin America I've ever met was just as white as me, where is this "brown people" stereotype coming from?

The liberal left.


You think liberals are making up the fact that 'brown' Latin people are coming into the country?
an odd thing for someone in Texas to say.
 
