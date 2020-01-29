 Skip to content
(Oregon Live)   Jury awards 81 year old Dick Weiner $400,000 for sperm loss   (oregonlive.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Dog, Labrador Retriever, Dick Weiner, International Canine Semen Bank, Artificial insemination, four-day trial, Brad Barcroft, Jury  
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Should've given the place an award for prevention of inbreeding.

Mutts for the win*!

*and the strengthening of the species
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Penis
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jury foreman Frank Ferter really sympathized with the plaintiff.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Money down the drain
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
400 Grand? Doggone!
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wait:  I saw this episode of "Night Court"
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Dude whack off that dog for nothin. Well 400k.
 
TylerParry
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Frozen Dog Semen From Prized Labradors is my Modest Mouse cover band.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wow.  This made my day.  I mean.... wow...
 
WellThatHappened
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why would anybody in the Weiner family name their kid Richard?
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

WellThatHappened: Why would anybody in the Weiner family name their kid Richard?


You *hope* they named him Richard.   They may have double-down on Dick...
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A seminal ruling.
 
poison_amy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WellThatHappened: Why would anybody in the Weiner family name their kid Richard?


I wonder when Dick became slang for penis though. I don't think it would have been a thought 80 years ago.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's OK.  Look on the bright side: you get to play "red rocket" again
 
Marcos P
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Lab owners unite!


Uh.... Ewww
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You can't say "cream of the crop" when talking about dog jizz as they did in the article.  That's just gross.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

poison_amy: WellThatHappened: Why would anybody in the Weiner family name their kid Richard?

I wonder when Dick became slang for penis though. I don't think it would have been a thought 80 years ago.


Apparently it became slang for the peen in the 1880s according to wiki.
 
kkinnison
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Every sperm is sacred!
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

poison_amy: WellThatHappened: Why would anybody in the Weiner family name their kid Richard?

I wonder when Dick became slang for penis though. I don't think it would have been a thought 80 years ago.


I wouldn't take that bet:

dick (n.)
"fellow, lad, man," 1550s, rhyming nickname for Rick, short for Richard, one of the commonest English names, it has long been a synonym for "fellow," and so most of the slang senses are probably very old, but naturally hard to find in the surviving records. The meaning "penis" is attested from 1891 in Farmer's slang dictionary (possibly British army slang).

https://www.etymonline.com/word/dick

I'm willing to bet it's much older that 129 years, though, because slang words like that don't end up being written down in penis-tionaries until long after they've come into common use.   At least, that was the case before the current version of the Internet (as opposed to the Victorian Internet).
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So where do you go to hire a Dog Seamen Collector?  I mean, is it listed on Monster?  Maybe LinkedIn?
 
