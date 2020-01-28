 Skip to content
(WBUR Boston)   Hey, property management company. You have a lot of vacancies. How about we just go ahead and tax you on those unleased units? You know, as an incentive   (wbur.org) divider line
Wanebo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
FTFA

"some laws may treat landowners differently based on characteristics such as income or residency."

Pretty sure that's going to violate the state constitution in most places they try to enact it.

Whatever happened to taxes being levied fairly across the citizenr....

Oh. Ok. Now I get the joke.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Wanebo: FTFA

"some laws may treat landowners differently based on characteristics such as income or residency."

Pretty sure that's going to violate the state constitution in most places they try to enact it.

Whatever happened to taxes being levied fairly across the citizenr....

Oh. Ok. Now I get the joke.


You're reading that a bit a skew.
This isn't property a person has as a personal house etc.
this is investment housing. Investment property, a source of INCOME for the owner. Just like owning a business.
I don't see why you have problem with taxes, and property taxes being levied based on if it's a commercial property or not.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Get rid of the capital gains tax break, treat all income as, you know, income. And tax it the same. Maybe exclude homestead.
Problem solved
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

optikeye: Wanebo: FTFA

"some laws may treat landowners differently based on characteristics such as income or residency."

Pretty sure that's going to violate the state constitution in most places they try to enact it.

Whatever happened to taxes being levied fairly across the citizenr....

Oh. Ok. Now I get the joke.

You're reading that a bit a skew.
This isn't property a person has as a personal house etc.
this is investment housing. Investment property, a source of INCOME for the owner. Just like owning a business.
I don't see why you have problem with taxes, and property taxes being levied based on if it's a commercial property or not.


And these are institutional investors, not the son who inherited mom and dad's home when they died. Thata the great unreported story in all this: private equity funds and sovereign wealth funds are buying up and holding all those top of the market homes. Over-buying pushes prices higher, which in turn raises the value of the funds.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've been arguing for this for years: quadruple (or more) property taxes on vacant, non-homestead properties / rental units. There needs to be direct, constant pressure to fill housing at competitive prices or risk losing vast sums of money. Otherwise it's cheap to sit on properties indefinitely and buy up more with cash until you can bulldoze them all to build a shiatty luxury apartment complex where you only need fractional occupancy at inflated prices to make bank.
 
Fat Man Of La Mancha
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: Get rid of the capital gains tax break, treat all income as, you know, income. And tax it the same. Maybe exclude homestead.
Problem solved


Would you go as far as deducting payroll taxes on capital gains? That would be a interesting idea.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This should be a great incentive to rent out and reduce the costs of rental units.
Keyword here is "rental units", because you KNOW this won't apply for summer/winter homes that are only used once every two years.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and government, stay away from my property. You want to offer cheaper property build your own or offer developers incentives to sell cheaper as part of the deal.

/doesn't actually hold property....yet.
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Once again we see private equity funds' speculations are creating suffering all around themselves for personal benefit at the cost of absolutely everyone else.  This is vulture capitalism and yes if it takes some new rules to force them in a direction that would otherwise come normally to people with a moral compass then so be it.

When people vilify unbridled capitalism, its these assholes that they're talking about.
 
starsrift
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
It's not solving the problem in Vancouver, but it's sure as shiat helping.
 
ex-nuke
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That is one way for the city to wind up owning a lot of vacant rental units. Then they can hire an army of new city employees to administer, repair and maintain them. The sweet part for them is their herd of tax cows will be the ones who have to pay for the the new positions.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ex-nuke: That is one way for the city to wind up owning a lot of vacant rental units. Then they can hire an army of new city employees to administer, repair and maintain them. The sweet part for them is their herd of tax cows will be the ones who have to pay for the the new positions.


lol, right vulture capitalists will just give up billions of dollars in assets to spite the government.
 
blackhalo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

koder: I've been arguing for this for years: quadruple (or more) property taxes on vacant, non-homestead properties / rental units. There needs to be direct, constant pressure to fill housing at competitive prices or risk losing vast sums of money. Otherwise it's cheap to sit on properties indefinitely and buy up more with cash until you can bulldoze them all to build a shiatty luxury apartment complex where you only need fractional occupancy at inflated prices to make bank.


It's cheap to sit on vacant properties because the cost of carry (taxes, but especially interest rates) is low. We didn't have these problems (at least not nearly as severely) under a normal interest rate policy.  A punitive tax would do the job that the Fed is unwilling to do. Now getting a punitive tax passed is another likely non-starter. What about requiring all units that sit unoccupied for X months are required to take tenants at no more than Y% of Section 8 rates under 12-month leases?
 
jso2897
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Oh, and government, stay away from my property.


Move to Somalia, John Galt.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

haknudsen: ex-nuke: That is one way for the city to wind up owning a lot of vacant rental units. Then they can hire an army of new city employees to administer, repair and maintain them. The sweet part for them is their herd of tax cows will be the ones who have to pay for the the new positions.

lol, right vulture capitalists will just give up billions of dollars in assets to spite the government.


When your property is taken by the government for failure to pay the taxes on it, you are not "giving it up."
 
TylerParry
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No, this is BS. That 1 bedroom with a shared bathroom, kitchenette, from the 1970's, on the outskirts of civilization is easily worth $1,500/mo, probably more
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The story in Detroit is often that you may have bought this house 20, 30 years ago and it's impossible to sell, you know, above, say, $50,000 to $100,000 and that's not going to make up for the amount that you've lost or you're underwater on a loan or something like that.

My sister doesn't live in Detroit, but it's an economically distressed city. Her house has been empty for 2+ years as she tries to sell it for enough to cover her equity. Sometime this year it might sell for what I told her it would sell for about 24 mortgage and tax payments ago.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That article is a mess.  The professor being interviewed kept gently saying that a vacancy tax isn't the right tool to fix the problems (plural), but the article's author seems to not want to accept that answer.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

blackhalo: koder: I've been arguing for this for years: quadruple (or more) property taxes on vacant, non-homestead properties / rental units. There needs to be direct, constant pressure to fill housing at competitive prices or risk losing vast sums of money. Otherwise it's cheap to sit on properties indefinitely and buy up more with cash until you can bulldoze them all to build a shiatty luxury apartment complex where you only need fractional occupancy at inflated prices to make bank.

It's cheap to sit on vacant properties because the cost of carry (taxes, but especially interest rates) is low. We didn't have these problems (at least not nearly as severely) under a normal interest rate policy.  A punitive tax would do the job that the Fed is unwilling to do. Now getting a punitive tax passed is another likely non-starter. What about requiring all units that sit unoccupied for X months are required to take tenants at no more than Y% of Section 8 rates under 12-month leases?


That is LIHTC, or low income housing tax credits.
Already exists.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

blackhalo: koder: I've been arguing for this for years: quadruple (or more) property taxes on vacant, non-homestead properties / rental units. There needs to be direct, constant pressure to fill housing at competitive prices or risk losing vast sums of money. Otherwise it's cheap to sit on properties indefinitely and buy up more with cash until you can bulldoze them all to build a shiatty luxury apartment complex where you only need fractional occupancy at inflated prices to make bank.

It's cheap to sit on vacant properties because the cost of carry (taxes, but especially interest rates) is low. We didn't have these problems (at least not nearly as severely) under a normal interest rate policy.  A punitive tax would do the job that the Fed is unwilling to do. Now getting a punitive tax passed is another likely non-starter. What about requiring all units that sit unoccupied for X months are required to take tenants at no more than Y% of Section 8 rates under 12-month leases?


12 month leases are rigid and would not take into account how people actually live during any future time period. Perhaps setting it at 15% of the 6 year average occupancy period for rentals within the core-based statistical area where the property is would be better. Reduces people getting locked into leases that are longer than they might want and tying up a property from the owner with an unecessary rental. Balanced for both sides.
 
jso2897
‘’ less than a minute ago  
To all you assholes who like to snivel and cry that mean old government won't allow you to really "own" your property, I say : "Goddamn right!!"
You do not, actually, get to own a section of the surface of our mother Earth all to yourself and your progeny forever and without condition or obligation.
No such right exists, or ever has.
 
