 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Navy SEAL gets promotion after strangling Green Beret. Trump pardon to come next   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
19
    More: Sad, United States Navy, United States Navy SEALs, Chief Petty Officer Tony DeDolph, Logan Melgar, Kevin Maxwell, Seal Team, Special Forces, Special Activities Division  
•       •       •

573 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jan 2020 at 2:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Chief Petty Officer Tony DeDolph [...] admitted to choking a Green Beret to death. "
Who's more badass, a Seal or a Green Beret?  I guess we know the answer now.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, SEALs seems to be attracting the absolute worst sorts of people to be representing the elite of the US military.

Murdering surrendered and restrained prisoners?  Blue-on-blue shenanigans?  AND get pardoned and/or promoted in light of such transgressions?

Yeah, you killed UBL, big f*ckin' deal.  Reign your racist psycho cowboys in, you dumbf*ck squids.
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalashinator: Wow, SEALs seems to be attracting the absolute worst sorts of people to be representing the elite of the US military.

Murdering surrendered and restrained prisoners?  Blue-on-blue shenanigans?  AND get pardoned and/or promoted in light of such transgressions?

Yeah, you killed UBL, big f*ckin' deal.  Reign your racist psycho cowboys in, you dumbf*ck squids.


Or psych test better at recruitment
 
UTD_Elcid [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair to the bureaucracy, his selection was determined by Big Navy well before the incident. If he's convicted of the crime then rank, pay, and any benefits can easily be rolled back.
 
Bandito King
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: Wow, SEALs seems to be attracting the absolute worst sorts of people to be representing the elite of the US military.

Murdering surrendered and restrained prisoners?  Blue-on-blue shenanigans?  AND get pardoned and/or promoted in light of such transgressions?

Yeah, you killed UBL, big f*ckin' deal.  Reign your racist psycho cowboys in, you dumbf*ck squids.


Ohhhhh, you want some of those nice professional murderers. The ones with hearts of gold?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nah, I doubt Donnie will pardon him for killing a fellow American, even if the victim wasn't white.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SansNeural: "Chief Petty Officer Tony DeDolph [...] admitted to choking a Green Beret to death. "
Who's more badass, a Seal or a Green Beret?  I guess we know the answer now.


Get out my head
 
Kerr Avon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Bandito King: Kalashinator: Wow, SEALs seems to be attracting the absolute worst sorts of people to be representing the elite of the US military.

Murdering surrendered and restrained prisoners?  Blue-on-blue shenanigans?  AND get pardoned and/or promoted in light of such transgressions?

Yeah, you killed UBL, big f*ckin' deal.  Reign your racist psycho cowboys in, you dumbf*ck squids.

Ohhhhh, you want some of those nice professional murderers. The ones with hearts of gold?


The key word there is "professional", this chump wasn't.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Now that's some "spree duh core"!

/ducks
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Commando - I eat green berets for breakfast scene (720p)
Youtube Dbp1NhQAkTg
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bandito King: Kalashinator: Wow, SEALs seems to be attracting the absolute worst sorts of people to be representing the elite of the US military.

Murdering surrendered and restrained prisoners?  Blue-on-blue shenanigans?  AND get pardoned and/or promoted in light of such transgressions?

Yeah, you killed UBL, big f*ckin' deal.  Reign your racist psycho cowboys in, you dumbf*ck squids.

Ohhhhh, you want some of those nice professional murderers. The ones with hearts of gold?


A professional soldier is not a professional killer; they are bound by laws, rules, and ethical conduct . If you believe that the role of a professional soldier is to be a professional killer then you dont want the type of military that should represent a democratic republic.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Nah, I doubt Donnie will pardon him for killing a fellow American, even if the victim wasn't white.


He'll do it just because people told him not to.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There are times I regret not having served in the military. Then I see stories like this. I know it's rare, I know several former marines, sailors, and soldiers, hell, my dad was a drill sergeant in the army, but jayzus farking christ, WTF is the matter with these people?

I can't handle the truth.
 
Coelacanth
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm expecting friendly fire incidents to rise.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: fusillade762: Nah, I doubt Donnie will pardon him for killing a fellow American, even if the victim wasn't white.

He'll do it just because people told him not to.


Or if Lev tells him the victim had been badmouthing him.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Unscratchable_Itch: There are times I regret not having served in the military. Then I see stories like this. I know it's rare, I know several former marines, sailors, and soldiers, hell, my dad was a drill sergeant in the army, but jayzus farking christ, WTF is the matter with these people?

I can't handle the truth.


Does it really surprise you that psychopaths are attracted to jobs that let them kill people?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SansNeural: "Chief Petty Officer Tony DeDolph [...] admitted to choking a Green Beret to death. "
Who's more badass, a Seal or a Green Beret?


Depends.

Do you want to start an insurrection or infiltrate and assault an oil platform?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: SansNeural: "Chief Petty Officer Tony DeDolph [...] admitted to choking a Green Beret to death. "
Who's more badass, a Seal or a Green Beret?

Depends.

Do you want to start an insurrection or infiltrate and assault an oil platform?


CIA in Iran in 1953: "Why not both?"
 
tpmchris
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Guys, it's a warrior thing, it's something you wouldn't understand. Maybe I will explain it someday to you pukes.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report