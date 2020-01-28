 Skip to content
(NPR)   Kobe Bryant's death has put a real focus on serious gaps in helicopter safety, so be careful before you take your next helicopter trip. Oh, you've never taken a helicopter trip? No plans to take one? Well, OK then. Just, you know. Be safe   (npr.org)
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My wife and I took a helicopter tour of Red Rock and the Strip for our anniversary. It was pretty awesome. Also clear skies and no wind.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Flown (as a passenger) in a bunch but all helicopters I have been in were military  and mostly Navy SH-60's.  Not sure how their track record compares to civilian but I assume a lot safer
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is it ok to yell at the pilot if they're heading into A HUGE BANK OF DENSE FOG IN A MOUNTAINOUS AREA AT LOW ALTITUDE
 
schubie [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The only thing cool about being poor is I never have to worry about the safety of my helicopter, limousine or quirky Italian race car.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I still cannot believe that the pilot was using VFR in the weather he was in

The lack of mayday calls and no reports of mechanical issues to the ATC makes me believe that this was a controlled fight into terrain

This accident should never have happened
 
smokewon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Rode a bell Huey transport during ROTC. Would recommend. I asked the pilot how fast we were going because at 300 feet up it looks like about 60mph. We were over 120 at one point.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cman: I still cannot believe that the pilot was using VFR in the weather he was in

The lack of mayday calls and no reports of mechanical issues to the ATC makes me believe that this was a controlled flight into terrain

This accident should never have happened


Damnit, missing an L. Fixt
 
little big man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Last month we rode with this helicopter and pilot on the tour just before it crashed, and after dealing with the gut punch of knowing that you were around people in their final earthly hour, I hope that if there's something that can be done to equip pilots better and improve safety, they will just do it:

https://www.staradvertiser.com/2020/0​1​/15/breaking-news/ntsb-preliminary-rep​ort-finds-kauai-tour-helicopter-crashe​d-in-heavy-rain-fog/
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Any chance someone can condense all this information but remove all the initials???????? Everyone acting like ppl know what all those skdkakfg are.
And punch your face if you say Google doesn't work like that, for about 5 years. Ppl.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The helicopter was just fine. The pilot reactions into zero visibility not so much.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Google, Google don't work *****
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You can avoid flying in helicopters all you like. That's not going to save you if one falls on you.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

little big man: Last month we rode with this helicopter and pilot on the tour just before it crashed, and after dealing with the gut punch of knowing that you were around people in their final earthly hour, I hope that if there's something that can be done to equip pilots better and improve safety, they will just do it:

https://www.staradvertiser.com/2020/01​/15/breaking-news/ntsb-preliminary-rep​ort-finds-kauai-tour-helicopter-crashe​d-in-heavy-rain-fog/


That incident had me freaking out, because I'm friends with a family of four who was on Kauai at that time, and had been on that helicopter before, and the papers were only reporting "family with two children" without naming names.  I was refreshing the news every five minutes for a couple days.  (Fortunately for me - and them - at least, it turned out to be a different family.)
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Two stories:
29 Palms training.  Get on CH53 (bus with a rotor on top), I'm at the back with section leader who hates flying.  He has a headset to talk to pilot/crew chief but can hear pilots from other planes.  We're doing the normal up/down/left/right tactical flying thing.  Section leader is turning white the whole time, eyes as big as plates.  Land, get off, do our thing.  Talk to section leader later, ask him what's up.  Turns out, our helo was the youngest pilot in the squadron, pilot behind most senior.  All he heard for a 45 minute flight was the pilot behind us yelling "slow down", "more power", "you're going to crash", and some variation thereof.

Also 29 Palms.  This time we're part of a large movement to return to base.  Someone took our CH-53 (see above), so we got stuck with a CH-46 as all other helos had taken off.  We cram on and crew chief says "half of you have to get off, we're above combat load and can't fly like this".  Section leader is like "we're not getting off till another helicopter shows up".  Crew chief talks to pilot, pilot says "screw it".  I'm an aviation geek so I know what "ground resonance" is (look it up on Youtube).  Helo starts bouncing and shaking, I make peace with my lord.

Helicopters fly via well proven physics.  That or they are a big fan attached to a box that beats the air into submission...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: You can avoid flying in helicopters all you like. That's not going to save you if one falls on you.


I've managed to do that for 46 years. So there's that
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The solution to helicopter safety is obvious: ejection seats.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: The helicopter was just fine. The pilot reactions into zero visibility not so much.


Yeah, flying into fog is ok. Flying into a hill in fog will ruin everything.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you've ever applied for life insurance you'd remember they specifically ask about this.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Important safety tip: don't eject through the rotors.  Thanks Egon.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Any chance someone can condense all this information but remove all the initials???????? Everyone acting like ppl know what all those skdkakfg are.
And punch your face if you say Google doesn't work like that, for about 5 years. Ppl.


Kind of hard to write a METAR or PIREP when you type things like ppl. Learn what the letters mean.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: You can avoid flying in helicopters all you like. That's not going to save you if one falls on you.


csb: that happened to me in fallout 4 a couple times, on survival mode. farking irritating.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When flying in a helicopter, it's rude to grab the pilot:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lance Robdon: The solution to helicopter safety is obvious: ejection seats.


/ shakes his fist at you
// briefly

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Your pilot wants steak.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Given the "temporarily embarrassed millionaires" mindset, this will get a lot of clicks.

/I may not have ever been in a helicopter, but I want to be prepared when I'm taking them between penthouses.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: waxbeans: Any chance someone can condense all this information but remove all the initials???????? Everyone acting like ppl know what all those skdkakfg are.
And punch your face if you say Google doesn't work like that, for about 5 years. Ppl.

Kind of hard to write a METAR or PIREP when you type things like ppl. Learn what the letters mean.


Gezzz thx. But yeah everyone is using initials and I have no idea what any of them me I don't know anything about aeronautics and VFRfeizfksjfkgd.
 
camarugala
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
All this tech mumbo jumbo about helicopters we still have to remember that we have lost a national treasure. I mean, this is basically a modern day Pearl Harbor to some people. They are stupid, but they feel the loss all the same. God bless their souls...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Your pilot wants steak.

[Fark user image image 640x480]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Is it ok to yell at the pilot if they're heading into A HUGE BANK OF DENSE FOG IN A MOUNTAINOUS AREA AT LOW ALTITUDE


only if you're a celebrity the pilot feels obligated to take a chance for. this is nothing new, and it's incredibly stupid. letting common sense fly out the window for a CSB is in poor form. pilots have to wake up and understand rock stars and famous people don't know jack shiat about being a pilot and the dangerous responsibilities that come with piloting.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Flew in a helicopter exactly once in my life, from Catalina to Long Beach, about a 30 minute ride IIRC.  It was cool, I got it out of my system, and if I never fly in a helicopter again that's OK.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lance Robdon: The solution to helicopter safety is obvious: ejection seats.


The Russians actually did that.

The Ka-50 detaches its blades with explosive charges before firing the seat.
 
Mr. Magi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When you get the chance to look into the eyes of a Lt. Colonel - as a PFC, and realize you both have the same look "We're dead men" as a Black hawk engine fails... you begin to appreciate how good some pilots are.
Ours got the engine restarted only 7 seconds into auto rotation. I never knew the man's name, but the same Lt. Colonel talked to him when we landed. The pilot's assessment was that we were "crispy critters" without the backup starter that the Black hawk had. My first "I'm going to die" experience. The Airborne was full of them.
Now, as an old man - I think of that gifted pilot from time to time as I watch other young men fly over me in Black hawks.....
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Colbert said some powerful things during his show tonight, urging the NTSB to start requiring black-box devices in helicopters the same way they are in planes, to reduce the frequency of crashes and move analysis of the causes of crashes beyond just crash-scene reconstructions and on-scene investigations. It felt really powerful knowing Colbert's history and hearing him talk about it. Stephen Colbert lost his father and 2 brothers in a crash that helped institute the sterile-cockpit rule and they only knew what had happened in part because of the black-box recordings of the cockpit.
 
How dry I'm not
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Flown (as a passenger) in a bunch but all helicopters I have been in were military  and mostly Navy SH-60's.  Not sure how their track record compares to civilian but I assume a lot safer


Yeah, it's weird how some folks act like "as if anyone who's not rich ever does stuff like riding in a helicopter or travelling all over the world, amirite?".

I've never been rich, and I've flown in quite a few, and I've been all over the world. Do people just forget that the military is thing that exists? It's got to be either that, or they're including the military in what they consider "the rich", which is even dumber.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You gonna go your whole life without ever hanging out on Dead Man's Curve?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Helicopters fly via well proven physics. That or they are a big fan attached to a box that beats the air into submission...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
