(CNBC)   Looks like Trump wants to suspend all China-US flights because of coronavirus. SHUT DOWN EVERYTHING might be in play   (cnbc.com) divider line
133
    News, United States, Hong Kong, Mainland China, U.S. airlines, senior staff meeting, People's Republic of China, President of the United States, White House officials  
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Goodbye stock market.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Let's stop those big boats loaded with shipping containers full of plague rats too!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

syrynxx: Let's stop those big boats loaded with shipping containers full of plague rats too!


and MAGA merch.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's honestly about time, if not a little late on this..
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Close that barn door and the horse will self-deport back in.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, it take two weeks before you know you are sick.  Why go running around and getting us sick is a good idea
 
crypticsatellite [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Great way to get potentially-infected people on a flight far quicker.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Quick! Give everybody health care!
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hate this motherfarker, but I'm ok with this.

Go ahead and hate me for agreeing with something these assholes may do.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Quick! Give everybody health care!


If a pandemic ever starts in the US, healthcare policies are what will destroy us.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WTFDYW: I hate this motherfarker, but I'm ok with this.

Go ahead and hate me for agreeing with something these assholes may do.


Reported to r/tumblr's Facebook group via Instagram.  You're finished, kiddo.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Media treating this with 1/10th of the breathless panic it did with Ebola under Obama right before the midterms. Because they are so liberal, you see.

No, I am not saying the media should panic over this incident, I'm saying they shouldn't have bought the bad faith panic over that incident.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Quick! Give everybody health care!

If a pandemic ever starts in the US, healthcare policies are what will destroy us.


And that's when the murders began.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
President Donald Trump said last week the U.S. has the new coronavirus "under control."

Oh God we're all farked.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
President Donald Trump said last week the U.S. has the new coronavirus "under control."
Total Confirmed 5,578

Total Deaths 131
Total Recovered 107

A total of 5 cases in the US. We haven't even been hit yet. Under control, my ass.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: Let's stop those big boats loaded with shipping containers full of plague rats too!


We should tweet this idea to Trump or pay for an ad on "Fox and Friends" to do just that.

/Will Trump bite?
//Oh, Trump bites all the time.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I trust Trump to enact a policy that will somehow cost more lives.  Just like the Ebola crisis which he would have made much worst if we would have listened to him.

Let the adults figure this one out sparky.  F$ck up regular shiat - leave this one alone.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
This is just to make it seem more reasonable when he quarantines Los Angeles, Seattle, and Chicago.

/Looks at tinfoil hat carefully
//This might not actually be tin!
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
The flu will kill thousands more Americans this year than coronavirus.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
If only China had built a wall then they could use that to stop the spread of the disease.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
His degree in Science finally coming into play.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: President Donald Trump said last week the U.S. has the new coronavirus "under control."
Total Confirmed 5,578

Total Deaths 131
Total Recovered 107

A total of 5 cases in the US. We haven't even been hit yet. Under control, my ass.


You forgot the 6000+ cases in that number. Or that people with mild symptoms might just recover on their own and not be counted.

Stop with this scaremongering bullshiat.
 
killershark
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Let's stop those big boats loaded with shipping containers full of plague rats too!


Except those boats are owned by Elaine Chao's family so that'll never happen. Good luck, try not to die!
 
King Something
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What immediate and tangible benefit will Trump or Putin gain from a halt to commercial air traffic between the US and Chinese Beijing? Because Lord Nanopenis won't do it unless he or his boss get something out of the deal.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Finally, a travel ban everybody can agree with.

/ah who am I kidding it'll piss off someone.
 
Durboloid
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Just imagine what would happen in the U.S. if a potentially deadly virus with a 14 day incubation period that is transmissible even before the first symptoms show.  Those on the lower ends of the economic ladder will go to work, even if they are sick.  Our healthcare system is a joke when it comes to lower income people, most of whom won't go to a doctor until they're at death's door.    

I'm thinking it might be a little ugly.  Remember where a lot of those people work.  Food service.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I don't think that Trump should have any input on this (or anything) whatsoever, but if the CDC determines that it's a valid course of action, considering it's virulence and lack of presentation while communicable, I would fully support serious measures to try and contain it.  We don't have the hospital beds nation wide if something that seems to hit people like pneumonia becomes widespread.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sounds like he isn't real sure his defense team nailed that impeachment thing.

They didn't

Let's try another distraction, like that peace deal in Israel


Bwahahaha

/pack your bags,
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

styckx: It's honestly about time, if not a little late on this..


Too late to prevent tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths, but perhaps really enough to prevent hundreds of thousands of unnecessary deaths.  Traffic and trade with China should have been shut down immediately when the Mean Transmission Number was revealed to be 3.8, which is around what you'd expect for a picture of Kim Kardashian getting pegged by Hillary Clinton wearing a strap-on.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Goodbye stock market.


Hellooooo bargains!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

firefly212: The flu will kill thousands more Americans this year than coronavirus.


Then why the f*ck are we still allowing inbound flights from Fluvia!?!
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Meanwhile how many people die every day from guns?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: I trust Trump to enact a policy that will somehow cost more lives.  Just like the Ebola crisis which he would have made much worst if we would have listened to him.

Let the adults figure this one out sparky.  F$ck up regular shiat - leave this one alone.


Trump fired America's pandemic response people.  He has not hired new ones.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fear the fear of those who are rich, powerful and very stupid careful.
 
Premeditated_Road_Rage
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And here's where Trump and his followers start making the "all Asians look alike" gaffes all over the place as they run in fear from anyone who *might* be Chinese, demanding ICE detain those "Terrorists".
 
King Something
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: styckx: It's honestly about time, if not a little late on this..

Too late to prevent tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths, but perhaps really enough to prevent hundreds of thousands of unnecessary deaths.  Traffic and trade with China should have been shut down immediately when the Mean Transmission Number was revealed to be 3.8, which is around what you'd expect for a picture of Kim Kardashian getting pegged by Hillary Clinton wearing a strap-on.


Uh, point of order: Girl-girl backdoor action, while incredibly hot, doesn't count as pegging. It's only pegging when a dude is receiving.


....um, or so I've heard.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

firefly212: The flu will kill thousands more Americans this year than coronavirus.


No it won't.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"United and its rivals Delta and American are waiving cancellation and change fees for travelers booked to China."

Oh sh*t, y'all, this may be serious!
 
FarkQued
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: GardenWeasel: President Donald Trump said last week the U.S. has the new coronavirus "under control."
Total Confirmed 5,578

Total Deaths 131
Total Recovered 107

A total of 5 cases in the US. We haven't even been hit yet. Under control, my ass.

You forgot the 6000+ cases in that number. Or that people with mild symptoms might just recover on their own and not be counted.

Stop with this scaremongering bullshiat.


If accurate that number says to me, if you get sick flip a coin on survival, 107 made it 131 died, that ain't scaremongering, that is oh shiat stop international travel for 1 month.

I mean people can skype, chat, call, facetime instead of flying all the fark around.

How many CEOs and such headed to their bunkers?
 
Jerseysteve22
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good
 
Petey4335
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me: Media treating this with 1/10th of the breathless panic it did with Ebola under Obama right before the midterms. Because they are so liberal, you see.

No, I am not saying the media should panic over this incident, I'm saying they shouldn't have bought the bad faith panic over that incident.


If only the media treated this like a 'snowstorm'.

Yeah, that would be great.
 
valkore
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: I trust Trump to enact a policy that will somehow cost more lives.  Just like the Ebola crisis which he would have made much worst if we would have listened to him.

Let the adults figure this one out sparky.  F$ck up regular shiat - leave this one alone.


Hope Trump has no hand in appointing a leadership position in the CDC. Otherwise we'll get somebody who thinks pee is stored in the balls, and girls have actual cooties, in charge of containing a potential deadly outbreak.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

vrax: I don't think that Trump should have any input on this (or anything) whatsoever, but if the CDC determines that it's a valid course of action, considering it's virulence and lack of presentation while communicable, I would fully support serious measures to try and contain it.  We don't have the hospital beds nation wide if something that seems to hit people like pneumonia becomes widespread.


You should read up on who is running the CDC now.  Completely unqualified.  If Trump were smart he'd resign right now and blame the coming lungblood bath on that closet demonrat Mike Pence.  But Trump isn't smart.  We have the worst possible leadership for what is shaping up to be a worst case scenario.
 
phrawgh
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
DO NOT PANIC. Jared will deal with this before breakfast.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Quick! Give everybody health care!

If a pandemic ever starts in the US, healthcare policies are what will destroy us.


Yep.  Can't afford a hospital stay, so if I get sick, I will just try to ignore it until it goes away.  And will infect a lot of people.  And then I will die at home or at work.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So what happens if your visa expires while air traffic is shut down?
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You Americans sure are an ignorant, cowardly lot.
 
Airius
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tanqueray: So what happens if your visa expires while air traffic is shut down?


They use the drug catapults to deport you
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

koder: President Donald Trump said last week the U.S. has the new coronavirus "under control."

Oh God we're all farked.


rickwilson.jpg
 
