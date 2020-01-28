 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Cobbler in England who had his thumb cut off in a shoe accident had it replaced with a big toe. Which took care of the problem of him being all thumbs   (bbc.com) divider line
18
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's not strange, it's been a fairly common operation since the early '70s when it was first performed.
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm listening ...

static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It wasn't an accident, it was actually a labor action by disgruntled elves.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But now his shoes don't fit.

Oh well, the cobbler's kids go barefoot
 
Driver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The rest of his fingers on his right hand: "Will you shut-up about going to the market ?!?"
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His pants fit like a glove!
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sgt. Hulka?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I cut my thumb a few years ago, and it was out of commission for a few days. Let me tell you, you have NO idea how important opposable thumbs are to your daily life until you don't have one.
 
Qatmandu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mmm...cobbler.
 
Bullitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What dirty ape gave this the strange tag?  Opposable thumb is down there too.  Your lower thumb has just atrophied from only picking up crusty gym socks to put in mom's hamper bag.  And yes, that was 100% metaphor.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What a load of old cobblers.
 
duenor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Katerchen: I'm listening ...

[static.tvtropes.org image 350x499]


i dont get this im not smart enough :(
 
doosh [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Mend me thou saucy fellow!
 
Znuh
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He'll never grow another foot.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

duenor: Katerchen: I'm listening ...

[static.tvtropes.org image 350x499]

i dont get this im not smart enough :(


Don't be concerned.  It has nothing to do with smartness
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Where do they get the toes for these transplants? Do they cut off and use the same persons toe that's getting it?
If they get it from a donor, couldn't they just transplant a thumb instead of a toe?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i feel bad for this wanker. look at him. he's 40. and he loves being a cobbler. I so want to turn him on to a big tackle box full of drugs.
 
