(UPI)   Floridaman donates $60.00 of gas to Fire Dept   (upi.com) divider line
11
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never filled up a boat with gas but I'm gonna go out on a limb and guess there's a cover, gas cap, some warnings about fuel types and grounding just like you find on a car.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thirty gallons is $60 in Florida?! Show offs!

/I don't care how much shiat there is on the ground, I'm staying in California!
//you'd live here too if you could afford it!
///Nawbut I like certain parts of Florida; if only for the entertainment value!
 
MBooda
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
FTA: he accidentally pumped 30 gallons of gas directly into the cockpit.

The cockpit...what is it?
 
mubydram
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fire Rescue said the man pumped about $60 worth of fuel into the cockpit and then put another $40 of gas into the actual gas tank.

Make sure you top off your tank!
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MBooda: FTA: he accidentally pumped 30 gallons of gas directly into the cockpit.

The cockpit...what is it?


A boat's vagina.
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
See?  Once again.  Boats should be illegal.  Get out there with some oars.  And throw your tv away and go vegan.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A breathalyzer was administered on site and the offender was deemed too drunk to drive but not drunk enough to fish
 
crinz83
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fire Rescue said the man pumped about $60 worth of fuel into the cockpit and then put another $40 of gas into the actual gas tank.

fortunately, firefighters stopped him just as he began filling up the head with 20 dollars more
 
mrparks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The dumbest thing I ever did with a gas pump was when I was running on about 5 minutes of sleep in the past 48 hours. I was on the way out of Las Vegas, fuelling the ol' T-bird and that stupid f*cking pump kept clicking the shutoff. I'd get a gallon in, CLICK. Try it again. CLICK. The one pump in this giant gas-plaza, and I get the broken one in the middle of the night, when it was too cold for street walkers.

CLICK. CLICK. There is a puddle of fuel under the car. "Yeah, I did that. Sh*t, sh*t. shiat."

Said "f*ck it" went into the store, washed down some No-Doz with Red Bull, ate 6 Slim Jims, used the restroom, washed my face and so on while the gasoline evaporated/absorbed into the concrete and left town.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I know firefighting is a dangerous occupation, but full hazmat suits for a little fuel spill? Really?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm guessing he's no better at driving the boat either.
 
