(Buzzfeed News)   It's totally normal to put a criminal suspect in the front seat of a police cruiser. Totally normal, nothing unusual about that at all. Nothing unusual about that and what is the worst that could happen?   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If there's no barrier between the front and rear seats, the front passenger seat is the correct place to transport a prisoner, subby.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This needs an update. The officer has been charged with murder already. https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/​p​ublic-safety/prince-george-police-shoo​ting/2020/01/28/47359178-41e2-11ea-b50​3-2b077c436617_story.html

The initial reports of PCP use by the victim turned out to be wrong, and the initial "struggle in the front seat" story isn't verifed.

"Prince George's County police charged an officer with murder after he fired seven shots inside a cruiser, killing a man who was cuffed in the front seat with his hands behind his back.

Police Chief Hank Stawinski announced the charges at a news conference at 6 p.m., saying after the department investigated, he concluded that a crime had occurred. Stawinski said bringing such grave charges against an officer within 24 hours of an incident is "unprecedented."

"I am unable to come to our community this evening and offer you a reasonable explanation for the events that occurred last night," said Stawinski, who called the moment the most difficult of his tenure as police chief in the Washington suburb. "I have concluded that what happened last night is a crime."

He identified the victim as William Green, 43, of Southeast Washington. Green was killed while sitting in the passenger side of a police cruiser in the Temple Hills area.

The facts Stawinski presented Tuesday night upended the narrative previously shared by police after the shooting Monday night. Police initially reported Green may have been under the influence of PCP, a hallucinogenic that has been associated with violent behavior and that there was a struggle insider the cruiser before Green's death.

Stawinski said Tuesday night that PCP does not appear to have been involved and he could not corroborate an account by one witness of a struggle in the cruiser. Green may not have been wearing a seat belt in the cruiser as intially reported either, Stawinski said."
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nice to see the cops taking responsibility here. Hopefully the murderer never sees another day as a free man.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They always let me ride up front
 
vsavatar
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Bullshiat! The guy shot himself in the back of the head 7 times while handcuffed.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
There's a reason I don't like the police and I have family that are police.


But y'all keep defending them tirelessly  I'm sure they appreciate it.

Power corrupts.
And cue the dummies that say not all the time.
 
gerbilpox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wait. A P.G. County cop?? Why, they're practically pacifists.
 
jtown
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Actually, it is totally normal in many jurisdictions.  It even says right in the article that this is standard in this jurisdiction.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

gerbilpox: Wait. A P.G. County cop?? Why, they're practically pacifists.


Slavery. Slave patrol. Sheriffs. Patrol. Not a coincidence.
See Texas rangers
 
jsmilky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"His life matters, "


then why didn't he act like it?
 
bluejeansonfire [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A C A B
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: If there's no barrier between the front and rear seats, the front passenger seat is the correct place to transport a prisoner, subby.


The man was summarily executed while restrained in Police custody.
Are you going to rationalize that?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

waxbeans: There's a reason I don't like the police and I have family that are police.


But y'all keep defending them tirelessly I'm sure they appreciate it.


There weren't any posts prior to yours defending the police. One guy explained standard police procedure for where prisoners are put in cop cars, but he didn't defend the shooting. I don't have any idea who you were responding to.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: If there's no barrier between the front and rear seats, the front passenger seat is the correct place to transport a prisoner, subby.


Furthermore if there isn't a partial cage keeping the prisoner behind the passenger seat the guy can just put both feet behind the driver and smash the seat forward as the cop is driving. It's not ideal but the safest place to put them is buckled in the passenger seat with the mdt pillar between you.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: [i.pinimg.com image 500x615]


TRIGGER DISCIPLINE MOTHERFARKER! DO YOU HAVE IT?
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

vsavatar: thorpe: This needs an update. The officer has been charged with murder already. https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/p​ublic-safety/prince-george-police-shoo​ting/2020/01/28/47359178-41e2-11ea-b50​3-2b077c436617_story.html

The initial reports of PCP use by the victim turned out to be wrong, and the initial "struggle in the front seat" story isn't verifed.

"Prince George's County police charged an officer with murder after he fired seven shots inside a cruiser, killing a man who was cuffed in the front seat with his hands behind his back.

Police Chief Hank Stawinski announced the charges at a news conference at 6 p.m., saying after the department investigated, he concluded that a crime had occurred. Stawinski said bringing such grave charges against an officer within 24 hours of an incident is "unprecedented."

"I am unable to come to our community this evening and offer you a reasonable explanation for the events that occurred last night," said Stawinski, who called the moment the most difficult of his tenure as police chief in the Washington suburb. "I have concluded that what happened last night is a crime."

He identified the victim as William Green, 43, of Southeast Washington. Green was killed while sitting in the passenger side of a police cruiser in the Temple Hills area.

The facts Stawinski presented Tuesday night upended the narrative previously shared by police after the shooting Monday night. Police initially reported Green may have been under the influence of PCP, a hallucinogenic that has been associated with violent behavior and that there was a struggle insider the cruiser before Green's death.

Stawinski said Tuesday night that PCP does not appear to have been involved and he could not corroborate an account by one witness of a struggle in the cruiser. Green may not have been wearing a seat belt in the cruiser as intially reported either, Stawinski said."

Bullshiat! The guy shot himself in the back of the head 7 times while handcuffed.


Don't be glib. The man was clearly resisting arrest while handcuffed and seatbelted in the front seat.
 
