(The Cambridge Chronicle)   Harvard professor fails to disclose $50,000 per month he was receiving from China for his ties to a Chinese program that recruited scientists and paid them to share their expertise at Chinese universities. Yeah that's an arresting by the FBI   (lexington.wickedlocal.com) divider line
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"As a Lexington resident, Lieber is known for growing massive pumpkins for regional competitions."

What a thing to be known for.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Federal investigators also determined that Lieber was awarded more than $1.5 million to establish a nanotechnology research lab at WUT.

WUT ain't no college I ever heard of. They speak English in WUT?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: "As a Lexington resident, Lieber is known for growing massive pumpkins for regional competitions."

What a thing to be known for.


Well, Sedition is something he'll be known for now as well.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Federal investigators also determined that Lieber was awarded more than $1.5 million to establish a nanotechnology research lab at WUT.

WUT ain't no college I ever heard of. They speak English in WUT?



I don't remember asking you a GDamned thing!!
 
otherideas
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is what this is about

https://www.universityworldnews.com/p​o​st-mobile.php?story=20191122145800927
 
brilett
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Better living through bribery.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't doubt Harvard participates in this sort of shiat directly. But if you're a professor, it's an arresting.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Federal investigators also determined that Lieber was awarded more than $1.5 million to establish a nanotechnology research lab at WUT.

WUT ain't no college I ever heard of. They speak English in WUT?


It's right next to WAT

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hachitori
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
No sympathy. Here's a guy working at freaking Harvard. He is not poor.Fark him and throw away the key*.

*Assuming that he is really guilty and the FBI hasn't screwed the pooch again.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If he had a job at the WH he would be fine
 
Trik
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Civilian traitors, do they go to Leavenworth if convicted?
 
Report