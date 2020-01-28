 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ProPublica)   Because the Catholic Church hasn't done it, we assembled the only nationwide database of 'Credibly Accused of Abuse' priests. You're welcome   (propublica.org) divider line
21
    More: Interesting, Bishop, Nun, Catholic dioceses, Ordination, released lists, Holy Orders, religious orders, sexual abuse  
•       •       •

694 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jan 2020 at 5:41 PM (59 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"ProPublica did not have the data necessary to merge records with the same name across dioceses, though our reporting on specific clergy indicates that some have surfaced on as many as eight lists."

...and hey! They even explained why the church might be reluctant to put out a master list!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
This wont change till the priests are arrested before they can flee. Why in the fark arent the cops treating rapist priests like any other rapist?

This is just ridiculous.

/tax religion
//prosecute the criminals no matter what
///if the vatican cries, tell em to ask for god's help and get farked
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I love it when people absolutely foam at the mouth regarding Scientology which has a relatively tiny group of followers but are quiet about Catholicism which is a worldwide organized crime organization that makes the Italian mafia look like the Girl Scouts.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yeah, pretty sure the catholic church has a safe haven for child rapists since the beginning. I'm surprised Martin Luther didn't mention it when he nailed his note to the door.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Forty-one dioceses and eparchies covering over 9 million Catholics in the United States still have not released lists. This includes over 1.5 million Catholics across Florida, as well as those in major metropolitan areas such as Fresno, California, and San Francisco.

There are a bunch of sweaty priests furiously typing a transfer request to those locales right now.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it be easier to assemble a list of those *not* credibly accused?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
More than 6,700 names are included in the database, and over 5,800 of them are unique.

Wow. And these are "credibly accused" individuals, which means there are even more out there.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: More than 6,700 names are included in the database, and over 5,800 of them are unique.

Wow. And these are "credibly accused" individuals, which means there are even more out there.


The gov should send in the FBI and tell them to give that list or else they all get RICOed and charged with conspiracy, aiding and abetting and have all their assets seized nationwide.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

lolmao500: This wont change till the priests are arrested before they can flee. Why in the fark arent the cops treating rapist priests like any other rapist?


Professional courtesy.
 
brizzle365 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: More than 6,700 names are included in the database, and over 5,800 of them are unique.

Wow. And these are "credibly accused" individuals, which means there are even more out there.


"credibly accused" just means they were accused these days. No one gives a shiat about credibility today.

still, burn the priests, every last one of them who is involved.
 
caddisfly
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I grew up in a tiny hamlet in Wisconsin that had one Catholic church.  It lists three (!) credibly accused priests during my time there.  Glad I'm not Catholic.
 
Hevach
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

brizzle365: fiddlehead: More than 6,700 names are included in the database, and over 5,800 of them are unique.

Wow. And these are "credibly accused" individuals, which means there are even more out there.

"credibly accused" just means they were accused these days. No one gives a shiat about credibility today.

still, burn the priests, every last one of them who is involved.


Credibly accused is the term the church uses when they have enough reason to believe the accusations to take internal action. Just accused is a list around 15 times longer.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

caddisfly: I grew up in a tiny hamlet in Wisconsin that had one Catholic church.  It lists three (!) credibly accused priests during my time there.  Glad I'm not Catholic.


A dumping ground parish. Out of sight...
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

brizzle365: fiddlehead: More than 6,700 names are included in the database, and over 5,800 of them are unique.

Wow. And these are "credibly accused" individuals, which means there are even more out there.

"credibly accused" just means they were accused these days. No one gives a shiat about credibility today.

still, burn the priests, every last one of them who is involved.


The dioceses are the ones who determine what accusations are "credible," so I see no reason to assume they're overestimating. Quite the opposite, actually.
 
August11
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I still think they offed Thomas Merton.

I was raised by priests and nuns. I thank them for a wonderful experience and education. I wasn't abused because I had a family that would have broken limbs, priest limbs. But I know people who were not so lucky. So fark them right to hell for covering this up. Jail every last one. Life.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Catholic Church already has a list of all priests; they probably just figured that was close enough...
 
robertus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This guy was one of my hockey coaches, and he's not in the database.

/Yet
//Allegation is from well before my time there
 
JoeCowboy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just make sure Reverend ');DROP Table doesn't mess up your database...

JC
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

August11: I still think they offed Thomas Merton.

I was raised by priests and nuns. I thank them for a wonderful experience and education. I wasn't abused because I had a family that would have broken limbs, priest limbs. But I know people who were not so lucky. So fark them right to hell for covering this up. Jail every last one. Life.


What do you mean? All kinds of people suddenly end up half naked and with electric fans, dead as doornails.

/s
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Tip of the iceberg, The church lists 200+ in the Philippines,

This list has only 7
 
foxy_canuck
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Partly this is because there is a lack of a 'national' authority to order/oversee the list.  As noted in the article, they are compiling the public, separate lists because each Bishop, Archbishop, and Religious order provincial (or whatever they call their lead person in the US, depends on the order) has more or less independent authority over their own diocese.  The closest thing to an American organization within the Church that could oversee something like that would be the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, but they are lacking the sort of authority or resources that would be needed to do that, and they aren't really an authority that could order it.  Episcopal conferences are allowed to establish cultural norms for the Mass in their country and some other similar details, but individual Bishops are not beholden to them on virtually any matters.

Similarly, a Cardinal can order the Bishops in his territory to publish such lists, prescribe criteria etc, but each Diocese would respond to that order individually.  I'm not sure how the Canon law would apply in terms of the Pope being able to order all of the Bishops in an area, or all of the provinces of a religious order to publish these lists, but it still doesn't help solve the problem being addressed here by having the lists compiled into one place.

This group is doing a great service by compiling the various lists.

A few people in this thread have pondered about why the police aren't more involved.  Most of the time it's because the accusations are old enough that a statute of limitations has passed so criminal charges can't be placed, or because as with so many sexual assault cases, there isn't enough evidence to prosecute on.  In the cases of a lot of the Archbishops and Cardinals it's often because the sick shuffle they played in the 60s-90s wasn't actually illegal in the part of the US they were in.  Mandatory reporting wasn't universal in the states until the 2000s.

I'm glad to see organizations like this filling in this gap in public reporting.  It's an important step.  Most Diocese's in North America have strict protocols in place for protection of vulnerable people now, but more Bishops either need to step up with oversight of the policies being followed and public lists being made available.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report