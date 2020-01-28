 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Man hits girlfriend with hammer while driving on I-75. TFA doesn't mention how he motorized a hammer or what mileage it gets   (mlive.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hammer thread!
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
roadsideamerica.comView Full Size
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
im3.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh that headline!! Ow my sides.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So, who's going to be the Weeners Dr. Horrible?
 
SirMadness
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SirMadness: So, who's going to be the Weeners Dr. Horrible?


Allow me to rephrase that:

the first to QUOTE. Dr. Horrible.

/okay, so I learned: the filter pwns those two words regardless of the words inbetween.
 
nytmare
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
1986 AMG 300 E 5.6 HAMMER
14.5 mpg (U.S.)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Must've heard voices telling him to "put the hammer down"

/ looking at you, CW McCall....
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
static.standard.co.ukView Full Size

"...girlfriend with hammer..."?
 
skyotter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Not a single word about the condition of the victim, or did I miss something?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

nytmare: 1986 AMG 300 E 5.6 HAMMER
14.5 mpg (U.S.)
[Fark user image 300x225]


Fark yeah.  A Hammer from the 1980's or early 1990's.  My dream vintage car.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The hammer ... you know the rest

entertainmentthatsus.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Nothing wrong with that.  It's perfectly legal for the passenger to be hammered. Only the driver being hammered is illegal and dangerous.
 
