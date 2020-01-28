 Skip to content
(WESH Orlando)   7.7 earthquake strikes in Caribbean between Cuba and Jamaica, tsunami alert. Jerk-flavored cigars for everyone   (wesh.com) divider line
SwiftFox
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Big strike-slip quake, not a tsunami-causing thrust fault break
 
Tenga
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Aw mahn.
 
Alunan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Oh that's not good...
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So, not the 31 post thread with links and people actually IN the Caribbean posting in it.. But this one.

I will never understand modmins
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Supervolcano/Tsunami 2020
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Everything is bigger in Jamaica.

/Wendy
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Shadow Blasko: So, not the 31 post thread with links and people actually IN the Caribbean posting in it.. But this one.

I will never understand modmins


And thus they will never understand thee.

/ The circle of life.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Shake a Jamaica
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sinkholes opening in the Caymans

Building evacuation in Miami
 
JolobinSmokin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Was it, right near da beach?

Oh lord have mercy
 
MrPoopyPants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Surfs up, Mon!

/but seriously stay safe coastal Farkers
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There's no tsunami alert, dramamitter
 
Alunan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ideally that graph would be flat. Unfortunately it's not flat, it looks suspiciously wave-like in fact, presenting with a .4 meter crest to trough, which is pretty significant since that's a deep sea reading. That's a 3-4 meter tsunami when it translates to shore.
 
strutin
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SwiftFox: Big strike-slip quake, not a tsunami-causing thrust fault break


^this.

here's the event page, https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquak​e​s/eventpage/us60007idc/executive?utm_m​edium=email&utm_source=ENS&utm_campaig​n=realtime


and there's nothing @ tsunami.gov.
 
QuesoDelicioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Damn, I was just in Negril last week. Hope everything's okay down there.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SwiftFox: Big strike-slip quake, not a tsunami-causing thrust fault break


While true, big movements can cause underwater landslides that could generate tsunami's.  Not that it has occurred in this event.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dj_bigbird: Sinkholes opening in the Caymans

Building evacuation in Miami


That is some hardcore liquefaction
 
Boojum2k
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Shake a Jamaica


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alunan
‘’ less than a minute ago  

abhorrent1: There's no tsunami alert, dramamitter


Bloomberg and CNN says tsunami alert as well.

http://www.loopcayman.com/content/tsu​n​ami-warning-issued-after-magnitude-ear​thquake
 
INTERTRON
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Knows just where to buy some of them
 
