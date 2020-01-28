 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   NASA adding a Ten Forward to the ISS for space tourists. Whoopi Goldberg expected to tend the bar (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
16
    More: Cool, International Space Station, SPACE tourists, Axiom Space, Human spaceflight, low-Earth orbit, Sun Online Tech, NASA, news conference  
•       •       •

359 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jan 2020 at 9:07 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Finally a place for billionaires to waste the money they stole from us to buy themselves drinks instead of education or healthcare for the plebs.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Padded bonk chambers
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That design looks very familiar.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
falkone32
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If I was an astronaut on the ISS the last thing I would want up there is tourists.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Those rendering don't really make it clear where this habitation module is going to fit on the ISS. It looks like it's own space station.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Also weren't they planning to de-orbit this thing soon?
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

koder: drink
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

koder: Finally a place for billionaires to waste the money they stole from us to buy themselves drinks instead of education or healthcare for the plebs.


This is the Sun. If you believe anything you read from that rag, you are exactly where you belong in life.

/WTF greens this shiat?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

falkone32: If I was an astronaut on the ISS the last thing I would want up there is tourists.


Ooops! That tricky airlock door again. Darn.
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: koder: Finally a place for billionaires to waste the money they stole from us to buy themselves drinks instead of education or healthcare for the plebs.

This is the Sun. If you believe anything you read from that rag, you are exactly where you belong in life.

/WTF greens this shiat?


https://spaceflightnow.com/2020/01/28​/​axiom-wins-nasa-approval-to-attach-com​mercial-habitat-to-space-station/
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Whoopi Goldberg?  Oh, time to stop watching the ISS, then
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
WHY are we taxpayers footing the bill for billionaires to be ca$htronaut$ and sip martinis in LEO as they look down at us rabble busting our asses on the ground?

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

falkone32: If I was an astronaut on the ISS the last thing I would want up there is tourists.


How do you think we're gonna pay for the Space Force? SPACE TOURISTS, BABY!!
 
A Recovering Juggalo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.spac​e​.com/amp/gateway-foundation-von-braun-​space-station.html

Nazis in Space. Coming to a theater near you.

/Hail Hydra
//Cant make this up
///metor 2020
 
aggievet92 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Can the first tourists be a group of the most vocal flat earth idiots?!  Make a go fund page and I will happily chip in.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Probably just have synthahol anyway....
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report