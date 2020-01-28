 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(South Florida News-Press)   Old and busted: Message in a bottle. Florida: Message on a toddler   (news-press.com) divider line
17
    More: Florida, Pen, Lee County, Florida, Heather Chisum, Need, young son's day care, worst case scenario, Family, News-Press  
•       •       •

508 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jan 2020 at 7:24 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I hope that someone gets my...
I hope that someone gets my...
I hope that someone gets my...
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Bet you she remembered the diapers though
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
babyshaming.

southpark wasn't too far off with the whole crackbaby basketball thing after all.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Wash Me"?
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Stupid babies need the most attention!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
By Tuesday afternoon, in the wake of the apology and firing, Chisum was rethinking her decision, mainly due to no other available child care for a toddler her son's age.

What a surprise that there are so few (legitimate) places where you can leave your babies for extended periods of time.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I remember in Montessori school they would safety pin notes to us sometimes, but they never wrote on us directly.
 
iseetheghost
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If I had been sent home like that the headline would have been "Daycare Worker Beaten to a Bloody Pulp by Irate Mom". When I was 5 the lady next door thought that spanking me was an appropriate punishment for playing doctor with her daughter. My mom thought it was appropriate to beat her ass. I can't remember much but a whole lot about but it was a story passed down over the years. The high school kid who pulled my mom off of the neighbor delighted in telling the story every time I saw him.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

iseetheghost: If I had been sent home like that the headline would have been "Daycare Worker Beaten to a Bloody Pulp by Irate Mom". When I was 5 the lady next door thought that spanking me was an appropriate punishment for playing doctor with her daughter. My mom thought it was appropriate to beat her ass. I can't remember much but a whole lot about but it was a story passed down over the years. The high school kid who pulled my mom off of the neighbor delighted in telling the story every time I saw him.


Lucky. My parents would've asked me what the hell I deserved to be written on like that. (And when I proceeded to puke, my mom would've accepted my apology, but my dad would've demanded I beg God for forgiveness.)
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: I hope that someone gets my...
I hope that someone gets my...
I hope that someone gets my...


Walked out this mornin', don't believe what I saw: A hundred billion toddlers washed up on the shore.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"If found, please return to POBox 555, Tarpon Springs, postage guaranteed".
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oops.

Yeah. I know these people. The ELC. They are, uh...well, let's just say attorney-client privilege and all that plus I dont work there any more.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sid_6.7: I remember in Montessori school they would safety pin notes to us sometimes, but they never wrote on us directly.


OH GOOD GAWD WTF IS WRONG WITH PEOPLE???!!!

Safety pins are dangerous as hell. Just staple notes to the babies like a grownup, for pete's sake.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"I see you have early childhood care experience. Tell me, why did you leave your last job?"
 
DRTFA
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
She named her kids Fin and Milo.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Hoopy Frood: Kriggerel: I hope that someone gets my...
I hope that someone gets my...
I hope that someone gets my...

Walked out this mornin', don't believe what I saw: A hundred billion toddlers washed up on the shore.


OK...

Now I have to go for the sick joke.


100 billion toddlers washed up on the shore? China and India put together don't have that many girls.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report