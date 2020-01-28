 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Come to Australia, home of Koalas, Kangaroos, and secret long-lost members of the Royal Family (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
10
    More: Unlikely, Charles, Prince of Wales, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Simon Charles Dorante-Day, Mr Dorante-Day, Prince William of Wales, further claims, secret love child of Charles  
•       •       •

602 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jan 2020 at 9:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disney's Frozen "Let It Go" Sequence Performed by Idina Menzel
Youtube moSFlvxnbgk
 
Thunderpickle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess he isn't making much money as an engineer.  Either that, or he thinks he is due for his 15 minutes of fame.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing a DNA test can't solve in a few days... provided all parties are willing to do it (hint: none of them are).
 
FunkJunkie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was going to be about the Jacobite 'heir' who I believe is also a resident of Australia

Sadly this is much less interesting
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crack open a Foster's to honor King Jackeroo the 1st!!
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has he tried reporting it to his member of parliament?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vexed Thespian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FunkJunkie: I thought this was going to be about the Jacobite 'heir' who I believe is also a resident of Australia

Sadly this is much less interesting


came in to say "old news", but this is even less than that.

/good use of tag...
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
asset1.netView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He must need money very badly to admit that he is in any way related to those two. I'm not so surprised to hear that they would have a baby and the queen had it shipped it out as far as she could. The wealthy have been doing that (or just outright kill the mother before it is born) for centuries.
 
Salmon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
All the koalas are gone.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report