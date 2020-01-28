|
It's Not News, It's Fark
Fark NotNewsletter: Evil HOAs, Choose Your Own Apocalypse, and taste buds in your pants
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2020-01-28 1:46:38 PM (4 comments) | Permalink
A message from Drew Curtis:
In this week's Fark and Schnitt podcast: Ever been in a mid-century-built home with a random toilet in the basement? Here's why. Also, how to deal with a good phubbing, and Drew accurately predicts why the death of Mr. Peanut will be a bad idea.
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
sirrerun summed up a coffee commercial that features a message of tolerance
Farking Clown Shoes woke up in the wrong house
jtown has learned that it's best to to work with what you're given
WoolyManwich submitted a nomination for the scariest villain in a children's movie
The Pope of Manwich Village gave advice on avoiding the Wuhan coronavirus
JinxofSpades was feeling nostalgic
BafflerMeal advised someone who was hoping for an extra $30,000
magneticmushroom cast blame for Terry Jones' death
hubiestubert looked on the bright side when a bank called police on a black man when he tried to deposit a settlement check from a racial discrimination lawsuit
Zero Point Scalar Field found the perfect guy to testes the theory that one can taste soy sauce by dipping "the boys" in it
Smart:
Murflette was rooting for a green White Day on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
cherryl taggart had a pretty specific guess for who was caught on video from HOA cameras burglarizing a house
spongeboob noted how quickly police were able to arrive at the scene of a crime
Creepy Lurker Guy thought that a pilot accused of writing racist graffiti on a bathroom wall made a good decision (with something else, not the racist graffiti)
arrogantbastich refused to go along with the submitter's plan for surviving the Wuhan coronavirus
dittybopper had a message for women who can't keep their babies and need options
hubiestubert discussed Brad Pitt's acting skills
Adolf Oliver Nipples analyzed Tom Brady's relationship with the Raiders
40 degree day revealed the truth behind loaded trucks bearing signs that say "not responsible for broken windshields"
CSB Sunday Morning: When did you first realize you were truly an adult?
Smart: Gemcee shared a story about the moment you realize your kids won't always need you to put out their fires for them
Funny: Ernest T Bass was apparently a little late to feeling like an adult
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread where Farkers share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening (if you're posting an intro, you'll want to write it out first so you can copy and paste it in for the Boobies), or email dugitman.
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Funny: LineNoise was having a family disagreement about donating to campaigns
Funny: Streetwise Hercules doesn't let technicalities interfere with family tradition
Funny: Old Man Winter figured out how varieties of Pooh apply to Fark
Smart: buttercat showed off a new butter___
Funny: Barry McCockner has a preference for a type of virus
Politics Funny:
markie_farkie wanted to play with the United States Space Force logo
Garza and the Supermutants was unsure about an article comparing Bernie Sanders supporters to Donald Trump supporters
Farking Clown Shoes thought it was possible that Trump did tweet an anniversary message to his wife
UltimaCS thought that Alexandra Pelosi, the documentary director daughter of Nancy Pelosi, missed an opportunity
phalamir cleared up some terms for types of creeps
Politics Smart:
NateAsbestos explained why it's a bad idea to cancel student loan debt
Speaker2Animals thought it was suspicious that Alan Dershowitz didn't follow through on a threat
raerae1980 brought up another way in which Joe Biden has helped make things harder for Americans who are struggling financially
scottydoesntknow asked a question about Republican senators leaving during the impeachment trial
AliceBToklasLives listed a couple of things that a rainbow can represent
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
hail2daking finally showed us which king we should be hailing to
Herb Utsmelz revealed what's going on in President Trump's head
RedZoneTuba found a heck of a bargain
Circusdog320 proved it actually wasn't a streetlight
hail2daking discovered that a certain nanny's "magical" powers were actually alien abilities
RedZoneTuba added an interesting new show to the Fox News morning lineup
Yammering_Splat_Vector found a brave volunteer to intercept a flying saucer
RedZoneTuba showed world leaders enjoying a little recreation together
X-Geek found out it's 8 o'u'clock
Kick The Chair wanted to reboot yet another '90s sitcom, but this time with a big twist
Captions:
PhotoshopCrazy knew that these frogs were putting on a dramatic performance
Snubnose could tell that there was an amphibious emergency
Farktography:
median eminence won Farktography Contest No. 768: "Farkitecture 3" with a beautiful big blue bridge
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz last week, although it seems many folks couldn't quite get moving after the three-day weekend. The 1000 club remains empty again, which is fine as the shag carpeting on the walls is currently being shampooed. Scorewise, beatnikmao came out on top with 920, followed by Bear151556 in second with 918 and Autoerotic Defenestration in third with 901. kimwim made fourth with a respectable 886, and Earl Green sneaks into the top five with 885.
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was over who you'll get fed by at Avenue 27 in North Phoenix, AZ. Only 21% of quiztakers knew that the restaurant is located in Barry Goldwater High School, and is part of the CTE culinary arts program there which teaches kids all aspects of running a restaurant. We've come a long way from my generation, where high school kids worked at McDonald's.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz last week was over the World Heritage Site at Machu Picchu. 95% of quiztakers knew that you could find the site high in the Andes Mountains of Peru, where the Incas built it as an estate for one of their emperors, then abandoned the site after Spanish conquest and never bothered telling any of the Western invaders about it. I mean, can you blame them?
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was over which casual dining chain was getting Nestlé's plant-based Awesome Burger. Only 32% of quiztakers knew that Ruby Tuesday was hopping onto the trend, hoping maybe someone, anyone, might remember that they're still around and pop in for some vegetarian chow. Good luck with that. If I'm paying 9 bucks for a burger it had better have some meat on it.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was over which planet the Cassini spacecraft had sent back its final images from. 85% of quiztakers knew that the most gorgeous images ever seen of Saturn, as well as her rings and moons, were finishing up in post-processing. RIP little guy, and good work.
One final note:62% of quiztakers knew their Shakespeare, as they got the Final Jeopardy question from the GOAT Tournament correct. Iago has by far the most speeches of any non-title character in Shakespearean tragedy. I never liked the guy anyway, and his motives still sucked no matter how much time Shakespeare gave him to explain them.
Congratulations to the winners, and be sure to check out this week's Fark Weird News Quiz!
