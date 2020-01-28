 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Prisoner escapes while in a bathroom at the Newark airport, may be hiding in the ceiling. Bonus: he was in the custody of the CBP   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Am I the only person who misreads "CBP" as "CPB," and wonder how the Corporation for Public Broadcasting got so hardcore?

/this post was made possible by Viewers Like You
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is serious. They'll probably get a job picking fruit and contribute to the economy. Shut down everything.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ceiling perp is watching you aviate.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: Am I the only person who misreads "CBP" as "CPB," and wonder how the Corporation for Public Broadcasting got so hardcore?

/this post was made possible by Viewers Like You


NPR has a few tough mothers, just ask Mike.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
during a routine trip to the bathroom

After a certain age, there are no routine trips to the bathroom.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He must have used two Praxis' for the Jump Augment.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope he doesn't manage to escape and get a job.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And apparently they managed to flush him out.
 
Opacity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Newark Airport, where they can't find the weapons or bottles over 3.4 oz at security. Is anyone surprised they lost a prisoner?

Heck, he probably went up to the United desk, bought a ticket with cash, went straight through security, and is already in a non extradition country by now.
 
ALFER69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



I'm guessing Amber is a farker.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: This is serious. They'll probably get a job picking fruit and contribute to the economy. Shut down everything.


FTA: "Another source with knowledge of the case tells News 4 the prisoner was initially taken into custody on narcotics-related charges."

Now, I don't know if this means he was a real smuggler or just someone who had a bit of weed in his bag, but it's not just a simple case of attempted illegal entry.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cheron: RodneyToady: Am I the only person who misreads "CBP" as "CPB," and wonder how the Corporation for Public Broadcasting got so hardcore?

/this post was made possible by Viewers Like You

NPR has a few tough mothers, just ask Mike.

[Fark user image 300x399]


She show you hell on a map and will proceed to dog-walk you there.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aliens ceiling scene (1986)
Youtube 1bqSgvEZNtY
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♫ Oh what a feeling
when you're hiding in the ceiling ♫
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they let the prisoner alone use the celebrity family restroom?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoodyHayes: He must have used two Praxis' for the Jump Augment.


I wouldn't, those things are unstable.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bandito King
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CBP custody? Probably just a 14 yr old from Michigan who has a tan and speaks Spanish.
 
Salmon
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
which one of you added the ceiling cat response?
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He was the Prisoner of Azkabath?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The single stall restroom involved.  Probably needs a Klingon translator for the symbols.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why are the Canadian Broadcasting Pioneers escorting a prisoner?
 
Soccerhead
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Listen for someone telling a joke about a naked blonde who walks into a bar carrying a poodle under one arm and a 6 foot salami under the other.
 
