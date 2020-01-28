 Skip to content
(Bloomberg)   You get an electric car tax credit, and you get an electric car tax credit, and you get an electric car tax credit, and you get an electric car tax credit, and wait a minute - did all of you actually buy an electric car?   (bloomberg.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My car most certainly has an electrical system.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Back off subby, I have a battery in my car!
 
dyhchong
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fair and square. It's a Tamiya.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well, I always park my hemi in the spots with the electric car signs, so yeah, I pretty much got an electric car.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: Well, I always park my hemi in the spots with the electric car signs, so yeah, I pretty much got an electric car.


What do you do with the rest of the vehicle?
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unright
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Jesucristo, esta administración es tonta.
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Man they worry about flying cars dropping in from time to time in the middle of dinner. Now you got grama heading for milk in electric 3 second to 60 car.

Fark user imageView Full Size



Oh was that you smear dear?
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Article:

Consumers Got Millions in Questionable Electric-Car Tax Credits

October 3, 2019, 2:26 PM MDT

Shenanigans!
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Trainspotr: Well, I always park my hemi in the spots with the electric car signs, so yeah, I pretty much got an electric car.

What do you do with the rest of the vehicle?


It's in the spot next to it.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: dyhchong: Trainspotr: Well, I always park my hemi in the spots with the electric car signs, so yeah, I pretty much got an electric car.

What do you do with the rest of the vehicle?

It's in the spot next to it.


Yeah, that sounds about right.
 
booztravlr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: dyhchong: Trainspotr: Well, I always park my hemi in the spots with the electric car signs, so yeah, I pretty much got an electric car.

What do you do with the rest of the vehicle?

It's in the spot next to it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HAMMERTOE
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wonder if the issue will suddenly disappear if it turns out it was mostly illegal aliens claiming benefits.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, maybe if you didn't de-fund the IRS, we could identify and penalize those who cheat on taxes.

Of course, allowing people to cheat on taxes is the whole reason the IRS budget was cut, but now it's the "wrong people" cheating on a credit that the current administration doesn't like.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

HAMMERTOE: Wonder if the issue will suddenly disappear if it turns out it was mostly illegal aliens claiming benefits.


Most of them are paying taxes under someone else's SSN and can't very well file returns.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why yes my golf cart is electric.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

HAMMERTOE: Wonder if the issue will suddenly disappear if it turns out it was mostly illegal aliens claiming benefits.


DRINK!
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hoverounds count, right?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Unright: Jesucristo, esta administración es tonta.


Yes it is, but not because of this. The electric vehicle tax credit was introduced in 2008 and extended in 2009. It would appear that the blame for failing to dutifully verify the credit goes to Congress and to a lesser degree the Bush and Obama administrations.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I have both an AC and DC system in my car so double tax credits.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: Well, maybe if you didn't de-fund the IRS, we could identify and penalize those who cheat on taxes.


This is the most simple of credits that doesn't require a huge budget increase to implement. Auto manufacturers submit VINs of eligible vehicles to the IRS. Filers have to provide a VIN to take the credit. This is the most simple of checking that the eligible vehicles were sold and registered to buyers that it doesn't take millions of dollars to make it happen.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ZAZ: My car most certainly has an electrical system.


What if you drive a Jaguar?
 
IRQ12
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Imagine the butt-clenching going on in the homes of people who filed for this credit.
 
