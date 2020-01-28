 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   Woman unhappy with her 6-figure salary tech job shares the secrets of how she decided to take the plunge into becoming a full-time freelance writer with no other supports but her masters degree, 3 previously published books, and jet setting husband   (businessinsider.com) divider line
8
8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, but does her article tell me the one weird trick to turn my washer into a cash cow or to pay off my Obama Mortgage? Because otherwise, she's just babbling on.

I'm heading over to Starbucks to play some videos on my phone at volume 10.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Six figures is so nebulous.  I make six figures... by 1 dollar.
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Vapid coont writes "attention whore how to guide"?
 
gadian [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'd love to be unhappy with a six figure job for a few years.  Terribly, terribly unhappy.
 
gophurt [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Step 1: Have a partner that will be able to handle all of your family financial needs solely on their income
Step 2: ???
Step 3: Profit.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I love these stories about the plucky underdog that somehow manages to succeed against overwhelming odds.
 
dothemath
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If I hear another white woman say the words "soul searching" im going to violently diarrhea.
 
Trik
‘’ less than a minute ago  
But is she hot...
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Report