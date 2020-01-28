 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AOL)   Mother of meme star sues Rep. Steve King. Class action lawsuit involving Doge, Scumbag Steve, and Neil deGrasse Tyson expected to follow   (aol.com) divider line
21
    More: Interesting, The Washington Post, George W. Bush, son's image, Laney Griner, Success Kid, unauthorized use, Griner's attorney, Rep. Steve King  
•       •       •

1140 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jan 2020 at 1:20 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I  hope she gets every penny. I hate Iowa nazis.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting that she can copyright something she made that's become an A-list meme and apparently that copyright it's still recognized. I thought the rule was you have to rigorously enforce it/make handwave motions of pretending to enforce it or something or the copyright is no longer valid. Or am I thinking of trademarks?

That said, fark Steve King in the ear. In addition to being a white supremacist, he's apparently openly running as an Internet troll.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: I  hope she gets every penny. I hate Iowa nazis.


I'm not as selective in my Nazi hating ;-)
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Interesting that she can copyright something she made that's become an A-list meme and apparently that copyright it's still recognized. I thought the rule was you have to rigorously enforce it/make handwave motions of pretending to enforce it or something or the copyright is no longer valid. Or am I thinking of trademarks?

That said, fark Steve King in the ear. In addition to being a white supremacist, he's apparently openly running as an Internet troll.


There's a good argument to be made for a false light claim.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I am just glad he didn't quit writing after he finished the Dark Tower series. But that's just me.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
slickjames.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

stan unusual: Fireproof: Interesting that she can copyright something she made that's become an A-list meme and apparently that copyright it's still recognized. I thought the rule was you have to rigorously enforce it/make handwave motions of pretending to enforce it or something or the copyright is no longer valid. Or am I thinking of trademarks?

That said, fark Steve King in the ear. In addition to being a white supremacist, he's apparently openly running as an Internet troll.

There's a good argument to be made for a false light claim.


What's a false light claim?
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's always a little weird to think of the people in these memes as actual human beings, living their lives. Where's Bad Luck Brian? Firestarter Girl? And how long do (male) squirrels live?

Also, fark Steve King!
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
fark, alt right morons are so stupid that bumper sticker length talking points are too intellectual for them.  They need wordless picture memes to convey their deepest thoughts.
 
hchaos
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Interesting that she can copyright something she made that's become an A-list meme and apparently that copyright it's still recognized. I thought the rule was you have to rigorously enforce it/make handwave motions of pretending to enforce it or something or the copyright is no longer valid. Or am I thinking of trademarks?


You're thinking trademarks. Copyright means that she has the right to control how this picture gets copied. She could literally declare that everyone on Earth except Steve King gets to use her kid's picture as a meme, and that would be 100% valid.

Of course, it almost never makes sense for an individual to pursue a copyright claim against another individual for the use of an image like this, which is why the courts aren't dealing with thousands of meme-based lawsuits a day, but if the infringer has deep pockets, it makes a lot of sense to go to court over it.
 
gar1013
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sorry, but every website that hosts that image is making money off of it, with no evidence of enforcement. Her copyright isn't worth the paper its printed on.

Meanwhile, she has now effectively encouraged people to make her kid the new Pepe the Frog. See also:  the Streisand effect.
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Steve King probably just likes the pic because he likes eating sand too.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Since we just passed the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, that means we're each allowed to go and stomp out 75 Nazi-wannabes. I don't make the rules, I just loosely interpret them for my own amusement.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sue the everloving shiate out of that subhuman shiatebag.
 
Moriel [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gar1013: Sorry, but every website that hosts that image is making money off of it, with no evidence of enforcement. Her copyright isn't worth the paper its printed on.

Meanwhile, she has now effectively encouraged people to make her kid the new Pepe the Frog. See also:  the Streisand effect.


hchaos has it right.  Her copyright *is* enforceable.  It's trademarks that can become unenforceable by dillution.

Nonetheless, this will never go to court.  Since this is a common meme, King was reasonable in assuming he had permission to use it.  Now that the permission has been formally withdrawn all he has to do is take down the image and there is no longer any issue to sue over.  If he continues to publish the meme, though, knowing that permission has been denied, only then would there actually be an issue worth going to court over.
 
GungFu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: It's always a little weird to think of the people in these memes as actual human beings, living their lives. Where's Bad Luck Brian? Firestarter Girl? And how long do (male) squirrels live?

Also, fark Steve King!


Scumbag Steve has a twitter:  https://twitter.com/blakebo​ston617?lan​g=en
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gar1013: Sorry, but every website that hosts that image is making money off of it, with no evidence of enforcement. Her copyright isn't worth the paper its printed on.

Meanwhile, she has now effectively encouraged people to make her kid the new Pepe the Frog. See also:  the Streisand effect.


I have no desire to do that. Are you surrounded by white supremacists who do those things?
 
juggernaut18
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's not how this works...It's public domain now.

//she must be new
//or just stupid
 
hammettman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Dear poor persecuted conservatives, can you ascertain the difference here:

While the image has been used in other ads, commercials and even by the Obama administration, it was used with Griner's permission, unlike King.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: gar1013: Sorry, but every website that hosts that image is making money off of it, with no evidence of enforcement. Her copyright isn't worth the paper its printed on.

Meanwhile, she has now effectively encouraged people to make her kid the new Pepe the Frog. See also:  the Streisand effect.

I have no desire to do that. Are you surrounded by white supremacists who do those things?


If you're not nice to Nazis, then they'll be mean to you.  The important lesson is that you should always cower from bullies.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report