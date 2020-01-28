 Skip to content
(CNN)   Homework is pointless, according to new study by the Sooper Cool Layzee Perents Commishun   (cnn.com) divider line
27
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When my daughter was in Kindergarten, she had an hour of homework each night. That is some psychotic shiat, right there. Luckily, she really enjoyed doing homework. Unfortunately, it was a massive drag for her mom and I to spend an hour re-teaching the day's lessons every night.

Now in first grade, she has about five minutes worth each day. More like q quick review with parents. That seems to work well. We know what she's doing in school, and can spot problem areas quickly.

Hopefully her second grade teacher won't be a sociopath like last year's teacher.
 
hershy799
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: When my daughter was in Kindergarten, she had an hour of homework each night. That is some psychotic shiat, right there. Luckily, she really enjoyed doing homework. Unfortunately, it was a massive drag for her mom and I to spend an hour re-teaching the day's lessons every night.

Now in first grade, she has about five minutes worth each day. More like q quick review with parents. That seems to work well. We know what she's doing in school, and can spot problem areas quickly.

Hopefully her second grade teacher won't be a sociopath like last year's teacher.


I wonder if your daughter and my brother had the same Kindergarten teacher (I'm sure they didn't).

But homework is a good tool when assigned appropriately. I had to do some outrageously stupid homework, but a lot of it actually helped me learn. Oh, and it prepared me for the real world.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My kid, now in public school 7th grade, does no homework. None.

Unless there is a large project that is completed over time, he is done with any work when he gets home and has a 4.0 average.

A lot of schools these days have figured out that homework is effectively pointless BS that teachers have long used to make their own jobs easier, as if 3 months off a year wasn't enough. But hey, the only evidence I have to go on this is all the school teachers I actually know who all say basically this.
Also that kids tend to not retain homework studies nearly as well as in class study.

More and more now, kids get their studies done in class where they can ask questions and co-operate with peers for better understanding.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't remember actually doing any homework as a kid. My parents never really asked or checked..
And here I am...on Fark...
Success story?
 
jetzzfan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was in elementary school, the district banned homework for third grade and younger and had policies for fourth-sixth grade. I don't think asking 30 minutes a night from a ten-year-old is too much.

I had more homework that was required for grades in middle school than I did in my AP classes in high school, which was weird to me.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: When my daughter was in Kindergarten, she had an hour of homework each night. That is some psychotic shiat, right there. Luckily, she really enjoyed doing homework. Unfortunately, it was a massive drag for her mom and I to spend an hour re-teaching the day's lessons every night.

Now in first grade, she has about five minutes worth each day. More like q quick review with parents. That seems to work well. We know what she's doing in school, and can spot problem areas quickly.

Hopefully her second grade teacher won't be a sociopath like last year's teacher.


You're lucky.  When I was in elementary school, there was a rumor that one of the 5th grade teachers once ripped a girl's earring out of her ear.  Pierced.  Years later, I found out the rumor was true.  She'd honest-to-God ripped out a girl's earring in class and there she was teaching years later like she wasn't a goddamn psychopath.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  

litespeed74: I don't remember actually doing any homework as a kid. My parents never really asked or checked..
And here I am...on Fark...
Success story?


What do you think?
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad I can read, write & do anything I need to do w/math.

I been hearing from friends saying they don't teach "Cursive" writing anymore.....what are they gonna do, the ole "X" marks the spot routine???? I thought that went out w/the settlers that built the original schools on the way West.....
Fark user imageView Full Size

Today's kids are tomorrow's "Morons"!!!!!!
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida just announced they are doing away with Common Core.  Will this affect the homework load?

Show your work.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*sigh* We have data on this, but it seems like all the sources have an axe to grind. Anyway, homework isn't *needed*, but done right, it helps. Especially for those whose learning style requires lots of repeated practice.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

hershy799: Oh, and it prepared me for the real world.


There is no such thing as homework in the real world. My father made this clear to me and to all of my teachers when he told them he wasn't going to hear any complaints about homework not done by his kids. He worked at a Firestone plant and at no point in about three decades did he ever bring the tires home to finish in his evenings or on his weekends.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Insain2: I been hearing from friends saying they don't teach "Cursive" writing anymore


2/3 of kids in my state can't read or write the PRINTED words at their grade level. Is cursive writing really the hill you want to die upon?
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"At home they should be seen as the unique, individual, interesting and brilliant people they are."

LOL
 
rudemix
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Insain2: Glad I can read, write & do anything I need to do w/math.

I been hearing from friends saying they don't teach "Cursive" writing anymore.....what are they gonna do, the ole "X" marks the spot routine???? I thought that went out w/the settlers that built the original schools on the way West.....[Fark user image 425x457]
Today's kids are tomorrow's "Morons"!!!!!!


Sign with an X? Who signs their name in cursive when signing? I don't know anyone who carefully writes their signature out in cursive script. Hopefully modern day schools teach kids the difference between writing their name and a signature.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

rudemix: Insain2: Glad I can read, write & do anything I need to do w/math.

I been hearing from friends saying they don't teach "Cursive" writing anymore.....what are they gonna do, the ole "X" marks the spot routine???? I thought that went out w/the settlers that built the original schools on the way West.....[Fark user image 425x457]
Today's kids are tomorrow's "Morons"!!!!!!

Sign with an X? Who signs their name in cursive when signing? I don't know anyone who carefully writes their signature out in cursive script. Hopefully modern day schools teach kids the difference between writing their name and a signature.


I have before. Because some pendant said they couldn't read my signature. To which I replied, 'if it was any more legible it wouldn't be my signature.' They threw a fit until I wrote more legible.

I find people over 60 are the only ones who care.

Anyway, my kid is in 3rd grade and he rarely gets homework that isn't a reading or research project. Any homework is what I assign based on where he needs help.
 
hershy799
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: hershy799: Oh, and it prepared me for the real world.

There is no such thing as homework in the real world. My father made this clear to me and to all of my teachers when he told them he wasn't going to hear any complaints about homework not done by his kids. He worked at a Firestone plant and at no point in about three decades did he ever bring the tires home to finish in his evenings or on his weekends.


Not everybody can bring their work home, I will give that point. Although one could argue that homework is working a double shift.

Anyway, homework taught me about time management, doing research, asking questions, and gave me discipline.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

GodComplex: rudemix: Insain2: Glad I can read, write & do anything I need to do w/math.

I been hearing from friends saying they don't teach "Cursive" writing anymore.....what are they gonna do, the ole "X" marks the spot routine???? I thought that went out w/the settlers that built the original schools on the way West.....[Fark user image 425x457]
Today's kids are tomorrow's "Morons"!!!!!!

Sign with an X? Who signs their name in cursive when signing? I don't know anyone who carefully writes their signature out in cursive script. Hopefully modern day schools teach kids the difference between writing their name and a signature.

I have before. Because some pendant said they couldn't read my signature. To which I replied, 'if it was any more legible it wouldn't be my signature.' They threw a fit until I wrote more legible.

I find people over 60 are the only ones who care.

Anyway, my kid is in 3rd grade and he rarely gets homework that isn't a reading or research project. Any homework is what I assign based on where he needs help.


* pedant.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I have a 3 and a 1 year old, and they get homework from daycare. Sometimes it's super easy stuff like practice counting or watch a sign language video, but sometimes it's a little too involved, like an hour worth of activities for the 2 1/2 hours of time we have together before bedtime. If my kids aren't that into it, or I'm not that into it, we don't do it, and I just write "kids did great!" for the evening feedback, because regardless of what we were doing, I kept the kids alive that evening, and that's my bar for "doing great".
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My sister's older son is in grade school, I think third grade now. Lives in Brooklyn. And she recently told me that she had sat down with the teacher and patiently explained that her son would not be doing homework. Period. She came armed with some study or another that homework is not beneficial at this age. The kid's after-school program, apparently, runs so long that there is not enough time to do the assigned homework. (Somehow I thought kids did homework during these programs, but whatever.) And the teacher somehow accepted this. My nephew does no homework.

My sister acknowledges that there might be a difficult adjustment at whatever age homework becomes appropriate, but says they'll cross that bridge when they get to it.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Homework is useless for those it is useless for.

I know it is a bit reductive but it is true.  Homework is a learning mechanism and people have different learning styles.  If you can learn by lecture, reading, and observation it doesn't do you much good.  If you learn by doing something rather then someone telling you how to do it, homework can be a great tool.  But we must remember it is a tool

Unfortunately, saying that little johnny has to do homework but little suzie doesn't won't go over well in the classroom or with the parents.
 
bborchar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Homework helps the parents understand what the child is working on and can help the child get a better understanding of the material, especially since tests have been moved online. My daughter had no homework last year in math and started failing tests. I couldn't help her because I couldn't tell where she was having difficulty. We ended up doing workbooks over the summer to catch back up by the start of 5th grade and I'm glad she has homework again.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: hershy799: Oh, and it prepared me for the real world.

There is no such thing as homework in the real world. My father made this clear to me and to all of my teachers when he told them he wasn't going to hear any complaints about homework not done by his kids. He worked at a Firestone plant and at no point in about three decades did he ever bring the tires home to finish in his evenings or on his weekends.


Was he in Akron Ohio. You know the capital of West Virgina.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: Was he in Akron Ohio


No, but his pension checks come from there.
 
reveal101
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Insain2: Glad I can read, write & do anything I need to do w/math.

I been hearing from friends saying they don't teach "Cursive" writing anymore.....what are they gonna do, the ole "X" marks the spot routine???? I thought that went out w/the settlers that built the original schools on the way West.....[Fark user image 425x457]
Today's kids are tomorrow's "Morons"!!!!!!


They teach them typing instead you out of touch old coot.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
(Dons teacher-of-middle-school-children hat from a few years back)

Homework isn't "useless".  Used properly, it's repetition designed to drill a procedure or some rote information into a kid's head.  It's not as good as guided repetition under the eyes of a professional, no, but get back to me when you farking asshat parents have funded schools to bring the student:teacher ratio down to about 20:1 instead of 40:1 and all of those teachers are paid enough to be able to justify putting in extra hours at work, then we'll get right on canceling homework for you irresponsible shiats who can't even be arsed to spend your own time on your kid's education.

I mean, if you need advice on what to put into homework for it to be more helpful and less a waste of time: rote information, where the other key phrase is 'it doesn't matter whether someone's helping you, only that you do the drills'.  The apex of homework-effectiveness is, of course, math: whether you're reciting the times tables and then looking at the chart to make sure you got it right in an empty room with your dog or whether the kindergarten teacher is at your shoulder makes literally zero difference, it's the repetition itself that's helping you memorize things.

Non-rote information is where it gets dodgier.  For instance, if you give someone assigned reading in history and then have them do some assigned analysis questions on it to turn in later, it's not going to really going to help them internalize the information correctly in the same way using discussion questions in a discussion will.  On the other hand, it's important to note that the value isn't zero, just lower: you have still forced or at least heavily incentivized the child to read the fricking passage, which is the first step and something I sometimes had trouble even making college students do.

Also, the first person to be all 'blah blah critical thinking is better than rote learning', please punch yourself in the face on your own time as a homework assignment, because that level of stupidity is so boringly cliche that I'm not even angry at it anymore, just tired.  Knowing how to think is super farking useless if you're ignorant of basic facts and the pre-made methods of solving problems that the people who lived in the preceding 8000 years of history came up with for you.  If you need an object example of how farking cartoonishly useless this is, please subscribe to any YouTube channel with videos that use the phrase 'Facts and Logic' in the title or name themselves after an ancient philosopher.  Primary school is about basic rote knowledge that you need in order to make use of more advanced analytical skills taught in secondary school, and it should be that way, deal with it.

(Removes hat, hums merrily to himself as he goes back to his new job where he doesn't have to deal with the way parenthood turns normally-fine folk into morons and already-stupid people into a festering cancer on the face of humanity.  Even peer review is worth it.)

// The above is not a claim that any specific piece of homework is valuable.  There are indeed some teachers who just regard giving out homework assignments as a thing they need to do whether there's a pedagogic reason for it, or are doing it for a dumb reason like wanting to add more elements to the grade distribution to lower the likelihood of a student failing the class outright.  I can say I wasn't one of these teachers and if I didn't have a reason for a specific HW assignment the students didn't get homework, but they exist for sure.
 
nanim
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: My sister's older son is in grade school, I think third grade now. Lives in Brooklyn. And she recently told me that she had sat down with the teacher and patiently explained that her son would not be doing homework. Period. She came armed with some study or another that homework is not beneficial at this age. The kid's after-school program, apparently, runs so long that there is not enough time to do the assigned homework. (Somehow I thought kids did homework during these programs, but whatever.) And the teacher somehow accepted this. My nephew does no homework.

My sister acknowledges that there might be a difficult adjustment at whatever age homework becomes appropriate, but says they'll cross that bridge when they get to it.
---


It will be interesting to read your follow-up about your nephew & homework in a few years.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm convinced the reason behind the ever-burgeoning amount of homework assigned to students of ever lower and lower ages is that too many idiots look at their kids and say, "Look at all the homework Johnny gets! He must really be learning!"  (I.e. mistaking quantity for quality.)

I went to school in the '70s and I don't ever remember having "homework" as such before about sixth grade.  And that was in a competitive school district in a wealthy town in New Jersey.
 
Report