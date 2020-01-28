 Skip to content
(SanDiego UnionTribune)   If you had 'Convicted Navy SEAL war criminal launches video attack threatening former SEAL teammates who accused him of murder' on your bingo card, step up and collect your prize   (sandiegouniontribune.com) divider line
    United States Navy, United States Navy SEALs, Chief Special Operator Edward Gallagher, United States Naval Special Warfare Development Group, United States Naval Special Warfare Command, retired Navy SEAL, Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewmen, former SEAL teammates  
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, how dare folks testify, or cooperate with an investigation into war crimes...it's just so cowardly to report what you consider crimes...

I wasn't aware that the Navy's motto had been changed to "snitches get stitches."
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this guy is pretty much the mentally unstable asshole his fellow SEALs said he is.
 
FortyHams [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's only a matter of time before this guy kills again.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something something solidarity something brotherhood something higher code.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good people on both sides!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He went from seal to ITG pretty fast.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And once trump is gone he gets kicked out and given a bill for repayment of his pay
 
Clutch2013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: Something something solidarity something brotherhood something higher code.


Actually, I'm thinking "something something THIS ASSHOLE JUST BURNED MEMBERS OF A SECRETIVE SPECIAL OPERATIONS UNIT FOR PETTY PERSONAL REASONS."
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: Something something solidarity something brotherhood something higher code.


They should have just shot him in the back during a mission.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has someone asked stable genius Richard Marcinko what he thinks?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "The fight to clear my name is not over," Gallagher says.

One can only assume this rancid POS will soon be joining OJ in the search for Nicole's killer as well.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another Trump scumbag.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude has diplomatic immunity.  Trump will pardon him for anything he does in the future.

/and vets will vote Trump again.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you, Mr. Gallagher, for jeopardizing our national security and the lives of our SEAL team members for a personal vendetta from a punishment for YOUR actions...
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, not really a fan of Eddy Gallagher, but something is strange about getting hauled up on charges that he stabbed someone that the video shows he didn't and being accused of killing a girl with a weapon type that he never carried.

Remember that all charges were dropped on him except posing with a corpse, that the photo included all the people that were accusing him as well.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SEALs are kinda known in the rest of the navy as their own thing, a necessary bunch of elite but kinda shiatty people.

I respect their dedication, hated meeting them for the most part.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a three-minute video posted to his Facebook page and Instagram account Monday, retired Chief Special Operator Edward Gallagher, 40, referred to some members of his former platoon as "cowards" and highlighted names, photos and - for those still on active duty - their duty status and current units, something former SEALs say places those men - and the Navy's mission - in jeopardy.

Right, because we were short on evidence that this guy was a scumbag, he decided to oblige us.

How it should have gone:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clutch2013: thehobbes: Something something solidarity something brotherhood something higher code.

Actually, I'm thinking "something something THIS ASSHOLE JUST BURNED MEMBERS OF A SECRETIVE SPECIAL OPERATIONS UNIT FOR PETTY PERSONAL REASONS."


Ah good. Then we have a new reason to strip the title "SEAL" from his stupid ass. Donald expunged the last one, hope he's too distracted/senile to do it again and start the dishonorable discharge process.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone is angling to be the next Secretary of Defense
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is viral marketing for his clothing line.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, he is a damn crybaby but still you are going to get cases where guys go nuts if you have wars that last 16 years. SEAL's are now on permanent combat rotation.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What war crime was he convicted of Subby?
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Lumbar Puncture [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That man is lobbying for a cabinet position
 
wjllope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: Something something solidarity something brotherhood something higher WARRIOR code.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: What war crime was he convicted of Subby?


Posing with a corpse. And, yes this is a war crime.

Also, happens all the time.

/ probably have one in a box of my military pictures of myself
 
HawgWild [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
100% the actions of an "honorable" "man" ...
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FortyHams
It's only a matter of time before this guy kills again.

According to the Bureau of Justice, 1 in 3 violent crimes happen in the home...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clutch2013: thehobbes: Something something solidarity something brotherhood something higher code.

Actually, I'm thinking "something something THIS ASSHOLE JUST BURNED MEMBERS OF A SECRETIVE SPECIAL OPERATIONS UNIT FOR PETTY PERSONAL REASONS."


The US tends to go overboard about stuff like identity protection while at the same time not actually keeping our digital information secure. Paranoia is real in those units. 

Sometimes the DoD has Google street view blanking houses off the system, yet they end up being exposed because of family/spouses on FB. 

In all reality most bases have a local spot for units that if you wanted to target SEALs, you'd just go there, like the bar Ventura and Kyle supposedly fought..
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But he seems so well-adjusted and peaceable.  It's hard to believe he did all those things he was accused of.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: Clutch2013: thehobbes: Something something solidarity something brotherhood something higher code.

Actually, I'm thinking "something something THIS ASSHOLE JUST BURNED MEMBERS OF A SECRETIVE SPECIAL OPERATIONS UNIT FOR PETTY PERSONAL REASONS."

The US tends to go overboard about stuff like identity protection while at the same time not actually keeping our digital information secure. Paranoia is real in those units. 

Sometimes the DoD has Google street view blanking houses off the system, yet they end up being exposed because of family/spouses on FB. 

In all reality most bases have a local spot for units that if you wanted to target SEALs, you'd just go there, like the bar Ventura and Kyle supposedly fought..


And, all of the people have already been outed during the trial...
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to make the "This is Trump's fault" joke, but the crowd beat me to the punch.

Can we just call the guy a Nazi, say he's worse than Hitler and "Godwin" the thread?
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, sounds like something an enemy of the country would do.
 
jgilb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The US  armed services; where the unemployable are employed.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: So this guy is pretty much the mentally unstable asshole his fellow SEALs said he is.


Yep, and it's pretty clear he's cut from the same cloth as the Dotard who defends him. Expect Trump to come out and support his revenge, because it's what fellow sociopaths do.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaelstromFL: Posing with a corpse. And, yes this is a war crime


Not on its own. The war crime is desecration.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just to be clear, we're not talking about the Navy SEAL who is trans (Kristin Beck)
She actually ran for congress in the DC area,

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Curmudgeonly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: FortyHams
It's only a matter of time before this guy kills again.

According to the Bureau of Justice, 1 in 3 violent crimes happen in the home...
[Fark user image 260x194]


She'd better keep smiling, if she knows what's good for her.  He's already learned he can get away with murder. One more won't matter to him.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Another Trump scumbag.


Yes, entirely the Trump ethos.  Score settling.  Portraying yourself as a persecuted victim.  Disregard for legal opinion that said you were farking guilty.

Also, dumbass may want to read this from Trump's "own" DoJ: ...bear in mind that a presidential pardon is ordinarily a sign of forgiveness and is granted in recognition of the applicant's acceptance of responsibility for the crime and established good conduct for a significant period of time after conviction or release from confinement. A pardon is not a sign of vindication and does not connote or establish innocence. For that reason, when considering the merits of a pardon petition, pardon officials take into account the petitioner's acceptance of responsibility, remorse, and atonement for the offense.
 
namegoeshere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "Even though I went to trial and exposed all the lies that were said about me by certain cowards in my platoon and found not guilty, there are those to this day who refuse to accept that fact."Donald J Trump (if he were able to speak in complete sentences)
 
MythDragon
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
You people dont understand.  How could you until you've walked in this man's shoes. I get it. I am a veteran of over 12 Call of Duty campaigns. I've worked Black Ops. I've been in many wars, including World War 1, World War 2, Vietnam, Modern, and Advanced. And until you wake up screaming about Nazi zombies, you have no right to judge this man.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Dude has diplomatic immunity.  Trump will pardon him for anything he does in the future.

/and vets will vote Trump again.


Kinda this dumbass will most likely slip up and get himself arrested on state charges.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: So this guy is pretty much the mentally unstable asshole his fellow SEALs said he is.


Yeah, that's totally the way to demonstrate you're not a kill-crazy psycho.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

jgilb: The US  armed services; where the unemployable are employed.


Really, dude?
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: MaelstromFL: Posing with a corpse. And, yes this is a war crime

Not on its own. The war crime is desecration.


Smarted you, as you are correct.  However, it is almost always considered desecration unless you are "processing" the remains.

/ Quartermaster, had to take mortuary classes
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: So, not really a fan of Eddy Gallagher, but something is strange about getting hauled up on charges that he stabbed someone that the video shows he didn't and being accused of killing a girl with a weapon type that he never carried.

Remember that all charges were dropped on him except posing with a corpse, that the photo included all the people that were accusing him as well.


Oh, I think he just proved he's everything his squad mates said he was...
 
hammettman
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

hammettman: Walker: Another Trump scumbag.

Yes, entirely the Trump ethos.  Score settling.  Portraying yourself as a persecuted victim.  Disregard for legal opinion that said you were farking guilty.

Also, dumbass may want to read this from Trump's "own" DoJ: ...bear in mind that a presidential pardon is ordinarily a sign of forgiveness and is granted in recognition of the applicant's acceptance of responsibility for the crime and established good conduct for a significant period of time after conviction or release from confinement. A pardon is not a sign of vindication and does not connote or establish innocence. For that reason, when considering the merits of a pardon petition, pardon officials take into account the petitioner's acceptance of responsibility, remorse, and atonement for the offense.


I'm sure my screed above will be mocked as Trump did not give a proper pardon, but IMO, his intervention was tantamount to such.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And The Enabler in Chief comes through with more mobbed-up douchenozzelry.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: FTFA: "Even though I went to trial and exposed all the lies that were said about me by certain cowards in my platoon and found not guilty, there are those to this day who refuse to accept that fact."Donald J Trump (if he were able to speak in complete sentences)


Hope he understands that there will be people who will never accept the fact, since we know he did it.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

thehobbes: In all reality most bases have a local spot for units that if you wanted to target SEALs, you'd just go there, like the bar Ventura and Kyle supposedly fought..


That place is mostly a former/retired SEAL hangout, though they have graduation parties there. have to go down one block to where more of the active duty guys drink
 
Report